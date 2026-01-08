Kemity started 2026 in grand style as she announced her latest acquisition following a successful 2025

The Nollywood actress shared pictures of two new expensive cars she bought, marking a great start to the new year

Congratulatory messages have since poured in from many of the movie star's colleagues, fans and well-wishers

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, also known as Kemity, as she started the year in an unusual style, splashing millions on two new cars.

Kemity, known for her comic roles in movies, shared photos of the new whips, disclosing that she bought one for herself and one for her students.

The actress, who was also a lead character in the 2025 popular movie "Koleoso", said she asked God for progress, and He gave her peace and proof of it.

According to Kemity, her achievement was not by strength, nor by noise, but by grace.

She also expressed gratitude for the journey, lessons, and the people God placed in her life.

"I asked God for progress, He gave me peace and proof. Not by strength, not by noise, but by grace. I am grateful for the journey, the lessons, and the people God placed in my life. I prayed, I worked, God answered. Got my own car, and also blessed my students with a small car. This is not pride, this is gratitude. May God refill my hands endlessly," she wrote.

In related news, Koleoso movie producer and actor, Itele D Icon, also bought a car in Janauray 2026.

Legit.ng also reported that another Koleoso star Ogboluke, a Nigerian Yoruba actor and director, was one of the biggest winners at the Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) Awards 2025 edition.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Odunlade called Ogboluke on stage for his plaque, legendary award, and outstanding performance in the hit movie, Koleoso.

However, the actor's on-stage appearance soon turned into a channel of blessings for him as content creators Kiekie and Masoyinbo, among others, donated a huge sum of money to him.

Swipe the post below to see pictures of Kemity's new cars:

Congratulations pour in for Kemity

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages as colleagues and fans celebrated with the Nollywood actress. Read the comments below:

kie_kie__ said:

"Abeg the woman go need am for road trip tomorrow. Congratulations sis."

flexomolola1 commented:

"Congratulations WF the woman deserve am Win more Ogo."

apankufor1 commented:

"Hard work pays congratulations OMOOLA more still coming 💪 OGO ❤️🍾 u gats press money ooO come watsapp asapU."

tolulash_zionevents commented:

"Abi make the woman come carry from London with this fine Lexus? Congratulations dear more wins

rhiks_place commented:

"Congratulations my sister More to Come in Jesus name."

borlaade wrote:

"@kemity you bought yourself a car and your students but you don’t buy car for @aunty_sidi. Congratulations."

Kemity claims to be Cubana Chiefpriest's sister

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kemity jumped on Cubana Chiefpriest and Burna Boy's social media fight in 2025.

This was after Chiefpriest's alleged brother and baby mama became beneficiaries of his feud with the Grammy award winner.

Following Burna Boy's gesture, several Nigerians, including Kemity, took to social media to claim they were related to Chiefpriest, alleging he abandoned them while calling on the singer to assist them financially.

