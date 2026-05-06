A throwback video of Laura Ikeji advising women on how to deal with unfaithful husbands surfaced online

This came hours after the entrepreneur’s husband, Ogbonna Kanu, was accused of being involved in a secret affair

Laura’s controversial take on how to handle a cheating husband ignited heated debate online as many weighed in on the situation

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji is still trending online amid reports of her husband, Ogbonna Kanu’s, alleged acts with three women

Fans unearthed an old video where the influencer shared her controversial views on how women should respond to infidelity.

Laura Ikeji’s past words on handling cheating resurface in unexpected timing. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced clip, Ikeji advised women against praying for their husbands when they cheat.

She suggested confronting them directly, or even “cursing” them, and cautioned against rushing to leave the marriage immediately.

“Please don’t pray for your husbands when they cheat on you. Curse the hell out of them. It is not your fault that they are cheating. It’s on them, not on you,” she said in the throwback video. Ikeji further explained that while she does not encourage walking away from a marriage solely because of cheating, she believes women should not tolerate such behaviour silently.

The video has gone viral amid swirling allegations against her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, whose alleged leaked tape is currently making rounds on social media.

Despite the buzz, Laura Ikeji appears unbothered by the reactions, as she continues to post content around her beauty brand.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Laura Ikeji's advice

The resurfaced clip has sparked heated debates across social platforms, with many admiring her thoughts.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

esohedikedi12018 said:

"She said what she said 💯📌, you people really think she said that without knowing he cheats? Please."

daisyways_ said:

"Everything wey man do Na woman go suffer."

sugarestbeddings

"Let her breath plsssss, you all can troll the man na, na wa oooo."

andrewsjuliet5 said:

"She go really show this man shege 😂."

paysonstores112 said:

"She said what she said🙌,"

bundlebybun said:

"She's absolutely right."

themagicalprecious said:

"That "don't leave your home" is the reason he's cheating even more. Once you make a person feel comfortable that nothing will happen, they fly."

casaangeleshair said:

"I won’t pray, and I won’t be intimatte with him… the marriage has ended but both of you are just leaving together."

lbb_hairz said:

"So what has what she said got to do with her husband cheating? Does she have a remote control to remote the man and control how he behaves or what he does? She said what she said and his actions doesn’t contradict anything she said!! Make una rest abeg!!! Always looking for the problems in people’s lives and relationships 😏."

Laura Ikeji’s page becomes a battleground of opinions amid an alleged marital crisis. Credit: lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura Ikeji supports Annie Idibia

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Laura Ikeji shared a post online about the comments swirling across social media about Annie Idia, singer 2baba's wife.

It will be recalled that Annie was on the show Young, Famous, and African since season one. However, things did not end well for Annie, as she fell out with some of her close friends on the show.

This beef has spilt into season three of the show, which triggered even more reactions and mixed comments about Annie's behaviour and appearance on the show.

Source: Legit.ng