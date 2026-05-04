Premium Android smartphones now rival iPhone prices, driven by rising import costs and demand for flagship features

Top contenders include Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and Google Pixel 9 Pro, known for their advanced capabilities

Nigeria's smartphone market evolves as flagship Android devices offer performance and value comparable to Apple's premium models

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s smartphone market has changed significantly, with premium Android devices now selling for more than some iPhone models due to rising import costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and increased demand for flagship features.

Many high-end Android smartphones now comfortably cross the ₦1 million mark, placing them in direct competition with Apple’s premium devices.

Experts unveil five Android phones pricier than iPhones and their prices. Credit: JOSH EDELSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For buyers at this level, the focus is no longer just on owning a phone, but on getting top performance, advanced cameras, strong battery life, premium design, and long-term software support.

Here are five Android smartphones currently priced above some iPhone models and the features that make them stand out.

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the strongest premium Android options available.

It comes with a powerful 200MP main camera that captures highly detailed photos, alongside advanced zoom capabilities that appeal to content creators and photography lovers. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications with ease.

Its 6.8-inch AMOLED display delivers bright visuals and smooth performance, while the built-in S Pen adds extra productivity features for note-taking and business use.

2. OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is designed for users who prioritise speed and battery performance.

It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a large battery built for extended daily use. Combined with ultra-fast charging, the device appeals strongly to gamers and heavy users who need reliable performance throughout the day.

Its high-refresh-rate AMOLED display also enhances gaming and video streaming experiences.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra takes flagship performance even further with stronger AI capabilities and better efficiency.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and up to 16GB of RAM, the device is built for demanding tasks, including advanced gaming, multitasking, and AI-assisted productivity.

Samsung has also improved AI-powered features such as photography enhancement, battery optimisation, and daily task management, making the phone more efficient for long-term use.

4. Samsung Galaxy S25

For users who prefer a smaller phone without sacrificing premium performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 offers a strong alternative.

According to a Vanguard report, it carries the same flagship-grade processor as the Ultra model, ensuring smooth performance across applications.

Its compact design makes it easier to handle, while the sharp and vibrant display maintains the premium Samsung experience.

5. Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Google Pixel 9 Pro stands out for photography and clean Android software.

Google’s computational photography system consistently produces natural and detailed images, making it one of the best camera phones available.

Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, it also offers advanced AI tools such as Magic Eraser and smart call features.

Another major advantage is its seven years of software updates, giving buyers long-term value that remains rare in the Android market.

Premium Android competition keeps growing

As flagship Android prices continue to rise, the traditional belief that iPhones are always the most expensive option is changing.

For many Nigerian buyers, premium Android devices now offer features and performance strong enough to justify prices that rival, or even exceed, some iPhone models.

These Android phones are more pricier than iPhones: Features and functions. Credit: JOSH EDELSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Experts flag 12 iPhone models to avoid in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the sleek iPhone X still feels premium in your hand, or your trusty iPhone 8 Plus has survived every drop.

In 2026, many users cling to older Apple devices for their timeless design and lower cost.

But experts are now sounding a loud alarm: sticking with these ageing models carries real risks that could leave you frustrated, vulnerable, and out of pocket.

Source: Legit.ng