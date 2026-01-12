Behind The Scenes has grossed over ₦2.1b, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time across Africa

This achievement marks the third consecutive year that a Funke Akindele production has claimed the number-one spot at the box office

Nollywood icon Funke Akindele has become the highest-grossing filmmaker in Africa after her latest movie, Behind The Scenes, crossed the unprecedented ₦2 billion mark at the box office.

The historic moment was confirmed by film analytics platform Filmoneng and later celebrated by Akindele herself on Instagram on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

With this feat, Behind The Scenes becomes the first Nollywood film to gross over ₦2 billion across cinemas in Africa

In a post accompanied by a celebratory dance, the filmmaker thanked fans for powering what has now become a continental accomplishment.

“Joy overflow! Our heart is full of gratitude to God and to you, my amazing fans who have truly become family,” she wrote.

She added that the milestone was a testament to collective support and the unrelenting belief the audience has shown in her brand.

A week earlier, reports showed that the movie had reached ₦1.7 billion, signaling its fast-moving commercial momentum. But surpassing ₦2.1 billion in cinemas pushes Akindele into a league no other African filmmaker has entered.

The accomplishment also makes Akindele the first filmmaker to hold the number-one spot at the African box office for three consecutive years.

Just hours after Akindele’s announcement dominated conversations, actress Toyin Abraham shared exciting news of her own.

Her film, Oversabi Aunty, has grossed ₦863 million, her highest-grossing project so far.

Abraham expressed joy and gratitude for the achievement, noting that it was a major career milestone.

The actress described the success as a breakthrough moment for her brand, calling it her most commercially successful film ever.

Fans, colleagues congratulate Funke Akindele

@mo_bimpe congratulated her

"Yaaayyyyyy ! This is hugeeee ! Big congratulations my mama ! Wow ! Oluwa seun"

@el_rahman911 stated:

"We just Dey warm up!! Let’s take it to 3Billion okayyy my fans ? Ouncho lapa ibi oooo"

@mz_wealth03 shared:

"The undisputed Queen of Box office 🙌🙌🙌. The highest-grossing filmmaker in the whole of African 👏. Congratulations Mama!!!! "

@delishcuisineng stated:

"@funkejenifaakindele carries a special grace in the film industry that needs to be studied, I was telling someone that she didn't even publicise the movie the way she did with her previous ones and yet see billions rolling in. Weldone @funkejenifaakindele"

Funke Akindele claims the number-one spot at the box office for the third year running with BTS.

