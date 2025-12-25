Itele d’Icon celebrates his upcoming January 1st birthday early by splashing millions on a sleek new car as a reward for a record-breaking year

Following the massive success of his latest cinematic project, the actor expresses deep gratitude

The actor had earlier addressed a viral "sickbed" video posted by his colleague, Kemity, explaining the true origin of the footage

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele, has given fans a fresh reason to smile as he marked the countdown to his birthday with a major personal reward.

Ahead of his January 1 birthday, the award-winning Yoruba actor splashed millions on a new car, a move he described as a gift to himself.

Itele shared photos of himself posing proudly with his vehicles on Instagram, instantly drawing attention from fans and colleagues.

Itele d’Icon celebrates his upcoming January 1st birthday early by splashing millions on a new car. Photo: iteledicon01/IG.

In the post, he wrote:

“Humble and grateful. From me to me – birthday gift. Jan 1st king."

The new car comes at the tail end of what has been a defining year for Itele. In 2025, the actor made history with his movie Koleoso, which further cemented his place as one of the most bankable faces in the Yoruba film industry.

Legit.ng recalls that the actor publicly debunked claims that he was critically ill.

In November, rumours spread on social media suggesting the actor was bedridden and unable to walk.

The claims gained traction after an emotional Facebook video surfaced, showing his colleague, Kemity, speaking about his condition.

Addressing the situation directly, Itele shared a video to reassure his supporters that he was hale and hearty. He confirmed that Kemity’s video was real but explained that it was recorded years ago when he was genuinely sick.

@femiadebayosalami commented:

"Omo to ba shishe dude...😍😍😍 well deserved. Congratulations bro"

@eniola_ajao shared:

"Opor🔥🔥 paaaaa congratulations super star"

@iamoyita shared:

"Mr original Organic on cho oooo e chockest 🔥👏❤️🙌 my account dey ur dm Ore mi"

@beauty_by_icon wrote:

"Ari views seh atun ri owo 😂 no fake zone here organic views ni awa ni seh"

@lanreadediwura wrote:

"You see why praying in Olorun Koleosho’s name was necessary"

@ktentertainment__:

"Anyone who wish for your downfall shall fall and never rise again, Egbon mi , You don suffer for this life , ANd you never even start self everywhere go choke, Otipe Gan oo, All the way from Agbado Ijaye ( Banky)"

@iamrealdeji commented:

"This Egbon don suffer Gaan. Such a patient and hardworking guy. The guy once do labour at construction sites carrying concrete on his head to buy equipments."

Itele will celebrate his birthday on January 1. Photo: iteledicon01/IG.

Itele D Icon receives foodstuff

Legit.ng previously reported that Itele D Icon left many emotional following a video of him shooting at a market went viral.

Itele was shocked when some market women walked up to him and started giving him food items. In the trending clip, the elderly market women also prayed for the actor, wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker.

