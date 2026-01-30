Mercy Aigbe sparked conversations online following a surprising moment at her recent movie premiere

A short video from the event captured an unexpected interaction that quickly drew attention

The clip has since gone viral, triggering mixed reactions and discussion among fans

Nigerian Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe recently made waves online after she was captured kissing a young man at her movie premiere.

The man, identified as Vine Olugu, is said to be a co-actor in the actress’ latest film.

A video from the event shows the mother of two addressing the audience when she suddenly kissed Vine Olugu, a moment that instantly sparked loud cheers from the people in the background.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti got people talking online after sharing some sweet, loved-up photos of themselves.

In the pictures posted by Kazim, the couple is seen rocking matching outfits, smiling and looking happy with each other.

What really stood out to many were the words the businessman used in his caption as he wished his followers a Happy New Month.

“When two hearts move in rhythm, even the fabric upon them speaks a story. From the matching outfits to the letters boldly written across our chests, we wear more than clothes.

"We wear a message. Thin Line is not just a movie. It is a mirror of love, choices, and destiny. Streaming now on @naijaonnetflix & @kava.tv. What better day to celebrate than this Independence Day, a reminder of freedom, love, and the power of stories that last forever.”

In a previous report, Kazim Adeoti caught the attention of social media users with his recent interview on the Oyinmomo show.

The popular Nollywood marketer shared the ugly side of his career.

While discussing his experiences so far, he stated that he has been duped several times by dishonest movie producers. He mentioned that the likes of Oga Bello, Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, and many others are renowned personalities he has worked with.

According to him, these figures, especially his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, left a lasting impression on him and stood out due to the traits he admired in her.

Furthermore, he shared that he has built houses and given out cars to many popular producers in the industry. However, he hates to brag, which is why he remains quiet when they misbehave.

Mercy Aigbe's video stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hoistforex_fx said:

"lol only in Nigeria that you will see this, nowhere else, that’s the level of unprofessionalism we see here, I will give anyone 500k who can find any other place this kind of thing has happened."

hadeezah.g said:

"Alhaji eye go red 😂😂😂."

geraldineodey17 said:

"On screen it’s okay, but offscreen? That’s off limit please."

lady_layinka said:

"Ori alhaji tu gbona wa😂😂."

josh_solange said:

"Fine boy privilege 😂😂😂😂."

olanla_95 said:

"Omo if I be her husband na dat day our marriage end 😂."

ola_diamond001 said:

"Ori Alhaji kazo tun gbona wa 😂😂😂."

ayoolaolanrewajuwaliu said:

"In everything you do make sure you look fine as a man , some girls fit spend there last card on cute guys alone 😂😍."

Mercy Aigbe, husband Kazim Adeoti all loved-up

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, trended online amid their grand event.

The movie star held the premiere of her latest movie on Tuesday, December 10, and it was attended by her colleagues and others.

A viral video from the occasion captured the romantic moment when the couple danced in the midst of guests.

