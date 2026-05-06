Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe left many gushing about her new era of being a mother

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, recently welcomed triplets

A recent video of the latest mum saw her embracing this new phase, as she spoke on the changes around her

Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe carried netizens along her new journey into motherhood

The wife of Lateef Adedimeji and new mum of three, shared a video of herself to inform fans of the updates around her life.

Mo Bimpe reveals how motherhood reshaped her world. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her journey and described it as a season of growth, softness, and deeper purpose.

“Life has been changing me in so many ways.… softening me, stretching me, teaching me… and I’m stepping into a new version of myself ✨. A softer life, A deeper purpose. A more intentional me Hi favs… Welcome to my new era”.

Bimpe mentioned that this transition marks the beginning of what she calls her “new era,” a phase where she is more focused on living softly, finding deeper meaning, and being intentional in all aspects of her life.

See her post below:

Mo Bimpe's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oriretan_honour said:

"MoBimpe,it's unw!se letting ppl see,touch,carry ur k!ds up& down not knowing u're endangering their lives. More unwise forgeting the yrs it took u to have them yet endangering em cos of overjoy.Not all hands are ordinary,not evryone that visits,laughs with u is happy.Stay sensitive,h!de em to avoid losing em.Think.Bé wise."

bellz_beautyy said:

"I just teared again🥺🥺 I’m so so happy for you Jesus🥺 I’m happy you’re happy, I’m so happy for you, I love you so so much. Thank God for everything he has done for you🥺."

imamat_gul said:

"Iya ibeta much love from me to you 😍😍."

bellz_beautyy said:

"I’m so happy for you, the joy in your voice, the sound you added to this video, everything you said in the video, it’s so sweet🥺🥺 congrats once again, I won’t stop congratulating you. I love you so so much my mama mo! Mama Ibeta🥺😍😍😍."

thedamilolaoni said:

"Huge Congratulations to you Yummiest Mummy Ibeta! The Lord bless and keep them in His love. ❤️❤️❤️"

shawnfaqua said:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎊 Keep basking in the overwhelming LOVE of GOD!🥳🥳💛🥳🥳."

olayodejuliana said:

"Iya Ibeta, why so cute? Mummy Eta, why so gorgeous? Congratulationssssssssss again and again❤️❤️❤️."

Motherhood inspires Mo Bimpe’s fresh perspective on life. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Source: Legit.ng