Aba to Get NOUN Study Centre as Governor Otti Gives New Directive
- Governor Alex Otti has directed agencies to establish a temporary NOUN study centre in Aba for higher education access
- The Abia state governor asserted that Aba's economic relevance justifies a NOUN presence to enhance educational opportunities
- Vice-Chancellor Uduma spoke on NOUN's commitment to widening access through open and distance learning in underserved communities
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nvosi, Abia state - Alex Otti, governor of Abia state, has directed relevant agencies to begin the search for a temporary site for a study centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Aba, in a move aimed at expanding access to higher education in the commercial city.
Otti issued the directive on Tuesday, May 5, while receiving the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area.
He directed the commissioner for tertiary education and the managing director of the Greater Aba Development Authority to immediately commence work on securing a facility, pending the construction of a permanent site.
Aba “deserves a NOUN study centre” - Gov Otti
The governor said the decision was informed by a request from the university management seeking policy direction on establishing a presence in Aba.
He described Aba as a key commercial hub in Nigeria, arguing that its population and economic relevance justify the establishment of a NOUN study centre.
“In view of the role NOUN is playing in advancing education, it is imperative that Aba has a study centre,” Otti said.
He added that open and distance learning has evolved significantly, supported by digital tools such as Google Meet and Zoom, which have broadened access to education.
Gov Otti pledges support for education expansion
Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through recruitment, training, and retraining of teachers.
He assured NOUN of the state government’s support toward the establishment of the centre, adding that education remains central to his development agenda.
The governor also instructed the commissioner for tertiary education to engage with the management of the existing NOUN study centre in Umuahia to identify areas where the state could assist in improving facilities.
NOUN pushes for wider access and inclusivity
Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma said his visit was aimed at securing government support and policy backing for the establishment of a study centre in Aba.
He said NOUN remains committed to widening access to education through open and distance learning, particularly for working-class Nigerians and underserved communities.
According to him, study centres are critical access points, and Aba, being one of Nigeria’s largest urban centres, deserves such a facility.
Uduma added that the university is open to partnerships with governments and private organisations to expand educational opportunities across the country.
He also noted the increasing global shift toward dual-mode education delivery, where institutions combine physical and online learning systems.
The vice-chancellor thanked the governor for the audience, describing the reception as warm despite Otti’s tight schedule.
Pastor gains admission into NOUN
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi, the general overseer of Christ in Me Revival Ministry International, has matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) after gaining admission.
The Nigerian cleric informed his Facebook followers about the development, sharing pictures from his matriculation ceremony at the Enugu centre of the university.
Prophet Hyginus urged netizens to join him in appreciating God for a successful matriculation, which was held on April 8.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.