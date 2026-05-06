Governor Alex Otti has directed agencies to establish a temporary NOUN study centre in Aba for higher education access

The Abia state governor asserted that Aba's economic relevance justifies a NOUN presence to enhance educational opportunities

Vice-Chancellor Uduma spoke on NOUN's commitment to widening access through open and distance learning in underserved communities

Nvosi, Abia state - Alex Otti, governor of Abia state, has directed relevant agencies to begin the search for a temporary site for a study centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Aba, in a move aimed at expanding access to higher education in the commercial city.

Otti issued the directive on Tuesday, May 5, while receiving the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area.

Gov Alex Otti has directed officials to secure a temporary site for a NOUN study centre in Aba. Photo credit: @nounofficial

Source: Twitter

He directed the commissioner for tertiary education and the managing director of the Greater Aba Development Authority to immediately commence work on securing a facility, pending the construction of a permanent site.

Aba “deserves a NOUN study centre” - Gov Otti

The governor said the decision was informed by a request from the university management seeking policy direction on establishing a presence in Aba.

He described Aba as a key commercial hub in Nigeria, arguing that its population and economic relevance justify the establishment of a NOUN study centre.

“In view of the role NOUN is playing in advancing education, it is imperative that Aba has a study centre,” Otti said.

He added that open and distance learning has evolved significantly, supported by digital tools such as Google Meet and Zoom, which have broadened access to education.

Gov Otti pledges support for education expansion

Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through recruitment, training, and retraining of teachers.

He assured NOUN of the state government’s support toward the establishment of the centre, adding that education remains central to his development agenda.

The governor also instructed the commissioner for tertiary education to engage with the management of the existing NOUN study centre in Umuahia to identify areas where the state could assist in improving facilities.

NOUN pushes for wider access and inclusivity

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma said his visit was aimed at securing government support and policy backing for the establishment of a study centre in Aba.

He said NOUN remains committed to widening access to education through open and distance learning, particularly for working-class Nigerians and underserved communities.

According to him, study centres are critical access points, and Aba, being one of Nigeria’s largest urban centres, deserves such a facility.

Uduma added that the university is open to partnerships with governments and private organisations to expand educational opportunities across the country.

He also noted the increasing global shift toward dual-mode education delivery, where institutions combine physical and online learning systems.

The vice-chancellor thanked the governor for the audience, describing the reception as warm despite Otti’s tight schedule.

Governor Alex Otti has ordered the search for a temporary NOUN study centre site in Aba ahead of a permanent facility. Photo credit: @nounofficial

Source: Twitter

Pastor gains admission into NOUN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Hyginus Maduabuchi, the general overseer of Christ in Me Revival Ministry International, has matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) after gaining admission.

The Nigerian cleric informed his Facebook followers about the development, sharing pictures from his matriculation ceremony at the Enugu centre of the university.

Prophet Hyginus urged netizens to join him in appreciating God for a successful matriculation, which was held on April 8.

Source: Legit.ng