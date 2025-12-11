Actor Saliu Gbolagade, aka Ogboluke, was one of the Nollywood stars honoured at Odunlade Adekola's OAFP Awards 2025

A heartwarming video from the event showed the moment Ogboluke received a monetary donation on stage for his impressive role in the hit movie Koleoso .

The way he was honoured at Odunlade's event has warmed hearts as netizens shared comments about the actor

Ogboluke, whose real name is Saliu Gbolagade, a Nigerian Yoruba actor and director, was one of the biggest winners at the Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) Awards 2025 edition.

Recall that the event took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with prominent stars like Peju Ogunmola, Antar Laniyan, Ijebu, Kunle Afod, and many more attending the event.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Odunlade called Ogboluke on stage for his plaque, legendary award, and outstanding performance in the hit movie Koleoso.

However, the actor's on-stage appearance soon turned into a channel of blessings for him as content creators Kiekie and Masoyinbo, among others, donated a huge sum of money to him.

Ogboluke also expressed gratitude to Odunlade over how he was honoured at his event.

"With I a grateful heart I am writing this—I will like to thank my brother and friend @odunomoadekola for honoring me with this award,thank you so much for the honor🙏I wasn’t expecting it at all. May God continue to bless all organizers of @oafp_awards I really appreciate this. And to all winners,congratulations to y’all," he wrote.

Ogboluke is famous for playing herbalist (Baba Alawo) roles in Nollywood movies like Olokiki Oru (2019) and Eberu Adigun (2010).

He's known for his significant presence in the industry and often portrays traditional roles. He is also recognised for sharing dramatic on-set experiences, such as almost drowning during a shoot.

In 2025, he made waves for his impressive role in Itele's directed YouTube hit movie Koleoso, which tells the story of how a hardened father raised his three children under the unshakable belief that charms were the true source of strength.

The video showing the moment Ogboluke was honoured at Odunlade's award ceremony is below:

Reactions as Koleoso star Ogboluke bags award

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

abiola_cutesaint commented:

"Well deserved thank God ure getting ur flowers now,,ure indeed gud ,very funny man."

abimbolami01 said:

"Congratulations to you sir."

Tawa Olabisi Mustapha said:

"Well deserved, congratulations sir, I love you."

Seun Akinsanya commented:

"Wow! Congratulations to our own Saliu Gbolagade Baba koleosho himself, you deserve more than that sir, you are exceptional and extremely brilliant Boss I always respect, more win and Blessings are coming Baba because you deserve more."

