A Nigerian woman based in Canada celebrated online as her 4-month-old son finally became a Canadian citizen

The mother showed the blue passport and also shared a video of her young son in a stylish outfit

She explained in the description of the video the process she followed that helped her son become a citizen

A Nigerian mom in Canada took to social media to celebrate as her 4-month-old son became a Canadian citizen and received his blue passport.

The mother also explained in her post some of the documents that may be required to secure citizenship in Canada, following her son’s successful application and updated citizenship status.

Nigerian woman celebrates online as her baby becomes a Canadian citizen at 4 months. Photo Source: Tiktok/iam_mimiobodo

Source: TikTok

Mother celebrates as son becomes Canadian citizen

@iam_mimiobodo gave thanks to God for the success of the application as she shared photos of the passport online.

She wrote:

“Dear God we are grateful 🇨🇦🥹❤️🥰😘😍🥳 We can now call Canada 🇨🇦 our home.”

“Congratulations son @jidenna_amaechi You did what your parents couldn’t achieve since they were born 🙌 You will continue to be better than your parents 🙏 You will grow to be the best in everything you do in life 🙏 Your generation will never suffer 🙏 We will live to see how great you will become in Canada and Nigeria.”

Also in her TikTok post, she explained how individuals can apply for their child’s citizenship passport in Canada.

She wrote:

“HOW TO APPLY FOR YOUR CHILD PASSPORT.”

1. “Fill out the child passport form”

“Use the Child General Passport Application (PPTC 155)”

“Download it from the Government of Canada website.”

“Must be signed by both parents/guardians (if applicable).”

2. “Gather required documents”

“You’ll need:”

“Baby’s proof of citizenship.”

“Birth certificate from Nova Scotia Vital Statistics.”

“Proof of parentage.”

“Usually the same birth certificate showing parents’ names.”

“Supporting documents (if applicable).”

“Custody or separation documents (if parents are separated).”

“Passport photos (very important).”

“2 identical photos taken by a professional.”

“One must be signed by your guarantor.”

Nigerian mum in Canada celebrates as her 4-month-old son becomes a citizen. Photo Source: Tiktok/iam_mimiobodo

Source: TikTok

3. “Find a guarantor”

“You need someone who:”

“Has known you for at least 2 years.”

“Knows about the child.”

“Signs:”

“the application.”

“one photo.”

4. “Submit the application (Nova Scotia options)”

“You can apply:”

“In person (recommended).”

“At a Service Canada location.”

“Or a passport office (faster processing).”

“By mail.”

“Slower but acceptable if not urgent.”

“Processing times:”

“Standard: ~10–20 business days.”

“Faster options available with extra fees.”

Reaction as mother celebrates son's citizenship

Bro Levi stressed:

"Congratulations. May God come through for me and many looking forward to such testimony."

nailtechinsurulere_ng noted:

"Congratulations, I tap into your blessings."

Les prières de Diane added:

"Congratulations, praise be to God 🙏 I am so happy for you I wish you all the happiness in the world."

PROSPERITY explained:

"Congratulations to you sister."

Mitzh bekee wrote:

"Congratulations, my beautiful family."

MLS LadyBee added:

"I tap into these blessings."

Splash Kim shared:

"Congratulations to you and your family 🙏I tap into this blessing EL-ROI please show me MERCY for my family and I early this year. For What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist!!!"

picturemerolling007 noted:

"Nova Scotia is slow…Ontario in less than two months."

Olori added:

"Congratulations my darling baby."

prisca✝️ townsend121 said:

"Congratulations baby."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated her father after he became a Canadian citizen, years after making huge sacrifices for his family.

The lady, @ririology on TikTok, shared a video of her father happily waving the Canadian flag while dressed in native attire. She revealed that her father sold some of his properties in 2014 to send her and her siblings to Canada for a better future, a sacrifice she says she will never forget.

Man buys car after becoming Canadian citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who just became a Canadian citizen bought a new Toyota Grand Highlander 2026 XLE Hybrid.

He shared pictures and a video online and said it is his dream car. Many people congratulated him, while some people had different reactions.

Source: Legit.ng