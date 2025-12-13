A social media critic, Oriretan Honour, has called out Destiny Etiko and Itele over their new collaboration in a movie

The critic, who rated the movie 1/10, shared the errors he found and advised the Nollywood stars

His comments about Itele and Etiko have also sparked responses from their fans and followers

Nollywood stars and filmmakers Destiny Etiko and Itele D Icon's new movie Destiny Child has been criticised by the online critic Oriretan Honour. The movie, which featured Etiko's lookalike baby, was released on YouTube.

Barely after its release, Oriretan, in a lengthy write-up, faulted Itele and Etiko's roles, describing the movie as boring.

Man faults Nollywood stars Destiny Etiko and Itele's new collaboration.

Source: Instagram

In his review, the critic pointed out the tribal bias, as well as inconsistency in Itele's use of English.

"My respect has dropped drastically for them. The storyline is highly tribalistic, portraying Yorubas as wicked and evil, while Igbos are victims, saviors, caring, and saints, with no Hausa characters in it," he wrote.

Rating Itele's performance, Oriretan said,

"Itele, 'Chief Adigun,' did shamefully poor. His English isn't sweet, smooth, and has lots of errors. There's no consistency in his Yoruba-English tone, as there's always a switch from Yoruba-English to British-English when he's not acting as double/multi-characters. His facial and body language are poor, and his line deliveries are more like recitations than acting, making it mechanically unwise."

The critic also claimed that Etiko was not good at acting, saying,

"This is why she hasn't bagged any tangible awards despite years of her acting career."

Rating the movie 1/10, the critic advised Itele to focus on Yoruba movies while Etiko leaves acting for modeling.

"This movie deserves to be banned. Everyone involved in this movie has 48 hours to refund my data, money, time, and eyes, or else," he added.

Screenshot of man's review of Destiny Etiko's new movie featuring Itele and her lookalike baby is below:

Man advises Itele to leave English movies, Destiny Etiko to focus on modelling.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as man criticise Destiny Etiko, Itele

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Eno Patience said:

"I finish.washing it the film make sense na you no understand. Na because kissing no join That movie is telling you that some kids are born special for specific purpose."

PE Ace page wrote:

"He's not lying tho, cus at some point I got lost. Initially, I thought they are acting Bible drama buh got lost. I still dey inside bush dey find my way home."

Promise Fajilade commented:

"So destiny acted with this child, I will watch the movie because of the child even if you say it's not interesting... I might find it interesting. Another man's food is another man's poison."

Chinaza Ogbonna commented:

"Destiny movies no dey make sense, no storyline E just dey dey scatter scatter. That's why I give it to Lizzygold acting topnotch storyline topnotch."

Source: Legit.ng