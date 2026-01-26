Funke Akindele caught the attention of many as she celebrated her movie’s box office success amid Toyin Abraham’s recent milestone.

Funke shared her gratitude with fans as her movie Behind The Scenes continued to break records across West Africa

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has taken to social media to celebrate her own movie’s success while reacting to the latest box office milestone achieved by her colleague, Toyin Abraham.

On Monday, January 26, 2026, Toyin Abraham made history as her movie Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office.

The feat has officially positioned the film as the fourth-highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

The achievement is a major career milestone for Toyin Abraham, as it marks her first-ever film to reach ₦1 billion in cinemas.

It is also her directorial debut on the big screen to attain such a record, further cementing her growing influence in the industry.

Following the announcement, Funke Akindele also took to her Instagram page to share an update on her own movie, Behind The Scenes.

The actress revealed that the film has now grossed ₦2.4 billion at the box office, extending its record-breaking run across cinemas in West Africa.

Funke Akindele wrote: “An incredible milestone, and I’m deeply grateful to all my FANmily. Thank you, West Africa, for the overwhelming support that has taken Behind The Scenes to ₦2.4 billion at the box office.

"This achievement reflects the power of your support and the unwavering loyalty of my beautiful FANmily. “Being named the highest-grossing film of the year and the weekend is truly an honour.

"Every act of love, every visit to the cinemas, and every moment you chose to share this story has contributed to this success. Behind The Scenes is still showing nationwide, and I sincerely appreciate each and every one of you for standing by this project. To God be all the glory.”

Recall that just a week ago, Funke Akindele broke the internet after emerging as Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker of all time when Behind The Scenes hit the ₦2.1 billion mark.

See her post below:

Funke Akindele's post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kie_kie__ said:

"Omooo! Choke! Choker!! Chokest!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

moabudu said:

"Dearest @funkejenifaakindele congratulations my darling! As I often say, if you can think it, you can do it 🕺."

femiadebayosalami

"Congratulations 🎊 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 I tap into the grace o🙌."

uzee_usman said:

"My very 001A + congratulations dear… let’s goooooooo 3B 📌"

femisolar_jasaking said:

"Haaaaa Iya Miiii GRACE yi ti Poju oooo Kilosele nowwwwwww 🙌🙌🙌🙌. Glory to God !!!"

crazeclown

"CONGRATULATIONS MAMAAAAA👏👏👏."

chimezie_imo said:

"Simply incredible."

piusfatoke said:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌 Na God dey run ooooo."

bomaakpore said:

"Huge congratulations mama ❤️🙏🏾.'

jmkshair

"Huge congratulations my woman 😍😍😍😍😍."

alejandro_salvatore

"Congratulations Lafunky ❤️."

olayemiju said:

"Congratulations Rose Modem!!! The Hindabozkee & The Pahozehhhh!!! 🔥 Loff you paypee. Jeniva ken, worldwide kan!!!!👏👏👏👏 3 billy in a jiffy!!!❤️."

