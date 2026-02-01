Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti became the first African musician to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, with his children accepting the honour on his behalf

Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has made history as the first African musician to be honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Recording Academy conferred the award posthumously at the 2026 Special Merit Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 31, a day before the main Grammy ceremony.

His children, Yeni, Kunle, Shalewa and Femi Kuti were present to receive the award on his behalf.

Yeni expressed gratitude to the Recording Academy and noted that their father would be proud of the recognition.

She also mentioned her siblings, Motunrayo and Seun, who could not attend, and praised her nephew Made Kuti for advancing Afrobeat to new heights.

“I’m sure my father is smiling down on us. I want to acknowledge my siblings who couldn’t be here tonight, Motunrayo and Seun, and my nephew who is carrying Afrobeat to another level, Made.”

Femi Kuti extended thanks to those who have supported Afrobeat’s growth across the world, including DJs, media practitioners, their record label Partisan, legal teams and fans globally.

He described the honour as a milestone not only for their late father but also for Africa and the wider struggle for justice.

“I would like to thank all the people carrying Afrobeat that are in this place tonight. DJs, the press, our label Partisan, our lawyers, fans all over the world. Thank you for bringing our father here, it’s so important for Africa. It’s so important for world peace and struggle"

Fela shared the prestigious recognition with other celebrated global music icons such as Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher and Paul Simon, placing his name among some of the most influential figures in the industry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Fela's historic win

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Nigerians celebrated the historic achievement and shared their thoughts online.

@amaya_varea said:

"Yes even in the grave man is still winning 🏆"

@apapaparrot commented:

"Fela, the Creator, Pioneer, and Religion and any other Young Nigerian follows... The Best🔥🔥🔥❤️😍"

@richardlison101 wrote:

"Why Seun no come collect him papa lifetime achievement"

@demiladeayokunle reacted:

"I am proud of you Shalewa❤️, why are they not showing your speech"

@teachbeyondbordersglobal said:

"Na who dem won dey compare to another person wey dey evolve be this."

