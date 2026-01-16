Nigerian media personality Oyemykke has weighed in on the paternity dispute between Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke, sharing solutions to the matter

Oyemykke revealed his personal connection to the alleged baby mama, Ayo Labinjoh, telling Davido to avoid a situation similar to Hellen and Cubana Chief Priest's case

The media personality said another test is necessary for the sake of the child's mental health and to protect Davido's marriage to Chioma from continued public scrutiny

Social commentator Oyemykke, whose real name is Abisoye Olukoya Michael, has weighed in on the ongoing paternity dispute between singer Davido and Ayo Labinjoh, the woman who claims he fathered her child, Anu Adeleke.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Oyemykke said Nigerians deserve another DNA test to clear doubts and protect the child’s future.

He emphasised that he doesn't want the matter to end up like the controversial case involving Cubana Chief Priest and Hellen Ati, his alleged baby mama.

Oyemykke explained that he has a personal connection to the story.

He revealed that Ayo, the woman at the centre of the issue, grew up in the same neighbourhood as him in Ibadan. Their houses were opposite each other at Idi Orogbo, and they were friends during childhood.

According to him, when Ayo Labinjoh first came online years ago to claim Davido was the father of her baby, Anu, he chose to stay silent because he did not know the full situation.

He said Davido later confirmed that a DNA test had been conducted, which showed he was not the father.

Oyemykke said he has not been in touch with Anu for nearly two decades, but seeing the story resurface with the child now old enough to reach out to Davido made it emotional for him.

He described the situation as painful, noting that the little girl is simply trying to find her identity.

He then urged Davido to take another DNA test, not because he is obliged to, but to put the matter to rest for the sake of the child and his family.

Oyemykke emphasised that Davido’s wife, Chioma, is loved by Nigerians and deserves peace in her marriage.

In his words, Oyemykke said Nigerians need clarity:

“If Davido says he has done five DNA tests and the mother insists they’re not correct, then we Nigerians will need another one. I don’t want this to turn into a case like Helen and Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama. For the sake of the child, another DNA test is necessary.”

Watch Oyemykke's video below:

Nigerians react to Oyemykke's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ChrisEOseme said:

"Five DNA tests and we're still crowdsourcing doubt? At this point the science isn't the issue, it's trust. Or clout. Or both. How many tests before the truth stops trending?"

@whitehusky_1 wrote:

"Hmmm. It's dicey. At first, it sounded like manipulation, but I get his point by the end. If a sixth one has to happen, it should, because Nigerians are so gullible, and both the child's and Davido's mental health are at stake. This is a message to all those who just want to have a night stand with celebrities."

@001Xtasy commented:

"Honestly, this matter is getting too noisy. If Davido says he's done 5 DNA tests and the mother still doesn't agree, then the best thing is to do one more test that everyone can trust. This shouldn't be about fame or online drama, it should be about the child. Clear it once and for all so everyone can move on in peace."

@DadiAaliyah opined:

"To be very honest, I was firmly in Davido's corner on this issue when it broke. However, my position has shifted in the last 24 hours because the girl's mom's allegations are quite weighty and not farfetched."

@TemidayoAdewoye reacted:

"A lot of these celebrities that have platforms were dummies as a child, oyemyke included. You're worried about the child mental health bla bla, what about the man that has been constantly harassed by the same people over and over. He doesn't owe them jack."

@Aganrangafar said:

"Im very sure dat its because of Davido is rich if na one poor man she will never force d kid on him even if it's his kid self she will say its not i think the person dat has d kid is poor because tell me how will person do five dna test & dna say no and u no agree allegedly."

