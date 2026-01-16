The mother of Anu Adeleke, Ayo Labinjoh, has shared the only DNA test result allegedly carried out on her daughter amid calls for a fresh one

Her clarification came after Davido alleged that five tests had been conducted in the past, and insisted that he had never met Ayo until the first paternity test

Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo corroborated Labinjoh's claim, declaring how she fought for Anu in 2018

Ayo Labinjoh, the mother of Anu Adeleke, has shared what she claims is the only DNA test result carried out on her daughter to determine her paternity concerning Nigerian music star Davido Adeleke.

The move comes amid the ongoing controversy that began after teenage Anu publicly called out Davido on Instagram, asking him to agree to a DNA test so she could get closure over claims that he is her biological father.

Genesis of Controversy

Anu’s plea on social media quickly sparked reactions online, leading to a heated exchange between her and Davido. Screenshots of alleged chats showed the singer angrily denying the claim, scolding the young girl and warning that he would have her mother arrested if they continued to damage his name with the allegations.

Davido also claimed that several DNA tests had already been conducted in the past, insisting that as many as five tests had been done to clear the matter.

Ayo Labinjoh Shares Alleged DNA Test Result

In a fresh Instagram post, Ayo Labinjoh reacted to Davido’s claims by sharing what she described as a printed copy of Anu’s DNA test conducted in 2014. According to her, that test was the only one ever carried out and not the multiple tests Davido referred to.

She questioned the credibility of the test and suggested it was not properly done, alleging that blood was used instead of a swab. Emphasising her point, she wrote that it was “not two, not five,” adding that the public was yet to see Davido post any proof of the supposed multiple tests online or in newspapers.

Her caption read in part:

“The ONLY DNA 🧬 TEST Fake‼️ No swab, just bl00d 🩸 Not 2, Not 5 We still haven’t seen David post today online and in newspapers.”

Reference to Kemi Olunloyo

Ayo Labinjoh also acknowledged controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo, praising her role in the long-running back and forth with the Adeleke family and stating that she fought hard for her daughter during the dispute.

In one of the screenshots Ayo shared, Kemi Olunloyo claimed that the circulating DNA document online was the paternity test conducted on Anu during her investigation. She further alleged that the copy of the document was obtained from the Labinjoh family’s lawyer, who has since passed away.

Netizen's Reaction to Anu Adeleke's Alleged DNA Test Result

As the drama continues to unfold, concerned netizens have weighed in on the issue of Anu Adeleke’s paternity as both sides of the family hold firmly to their versions of events. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

big_dolkin wrote:

"Una go still fail last last,both you and Kemmy wan bring David down. is not possible"

handsom_official noted:

"With the first screenshot. It shows that Dr Kemi is behind the account handler.. Omoooh! This year go long Oooo 🤣🤣."

biggest_sasha opined:

"Atleast a DNA has been done which other DNA do u guys want again why are you people doing this na abi they send una niii make una rest oo"

porttable_tosh stated:

"😂😂😂😂na pure obsession be this...u still use em song😂😂😂"

porthacourt_thriftwear penned:

"Ohhh poor child why denied the blood please consider this child"

See Ayo Labinjoh's post below:

Tunde Ednut Shares His Two Cents on Anu's Paternity Issue

Legit.ng reported that Tunde Ednut weighed in on the ongoing DNA controversy involving his close associate Davido and a teenage girl, Anu, who claims to be his daughter.

Taking sides with the singer, Tunde Ednut defended Davido and questioned Anu’s claim. According to him, Anu does not share the same distinct facial feature that Davido’s five children are known for, suggesting this as a reason to doubt that she is the singer’s biological daughter.

