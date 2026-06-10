Nigerian singer Peter Okoye had the attention of many following recent claims he made about his twin

In a recent media chat, the musician compared his online growth to when he had not reunited with his brother

Following that, he opened up on how the reunion affected him, triggering hot takes from fans and netizens

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has revealed that the reunion of Psquare with his twin brother Rudeboy allegedly slowed down his growth on social media.

In a recent interview, Mr P explained that before the reunion, his online presence was booming, with his accounts gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily.

Mr P breaks silence on what allegedly changed after reuniting with Rudeboy. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

At the time, he ranked among the top Nigerian entertainers in terms of influence and engagement, closely tracking the likes of Davido and Don Jazzy.

However, he noted that things changed drastically after the Psquare comeback.

His follower growth dropped, and he speculated that the reunion might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely sure.

He said:

“If I do my calculations, I used to have 100k followers daily back then. After Davido, it was me & Don Jazzy leading in followers. My followers stopped growing after the reunion with my twin brother.”

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr P and one half of the defunct P-Square duo addressed calls for him to retire from music.

This was after a female fan suggested he was too old to continue performing.

The fan, with the X handle OloriOfOloris, wrote:

“I don't get why an almost 50-year-old man is still singing like this. It's okay to retire❤️.”

The comment sparked reactions online, with media personality Do2dtun countering the age-based criticism by listing global stars who continue to perform well into their 40s, 50s, and beyond, including Beyoncé, Shakira, Lionel Richie, and Bruce Springsteen.

Quoting Do2dtun’s post, Mr P dismissed the retirement calls, attributing them to lingering sentiments from fans of the defunct P-Square group. He said:

“No be me increase fuel price for Naija. Frustration dey everywhere, but somehow na Mr P dem wan blame… After dem realise say all those narratives no hold water, dem come with another one: ‘Now he is too old to be singing and dancing.’ Meanwhile, na the same people go celebrate and hype Usher, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown for doing exactly the same thing.”

Okoye emphasised his commitment to his solo career, revealing he had signed a multi-million-dollar five-year deal with an international distribution company covering three albums. He added:

“As for this solo journey? It’s one of the best things that has ever happened in my life, and I honestly don’t care what anyone thinks. Nobody can stop this movement. The train has left the station. It’s Mr P Forever! OG FOREVER drops this year, and we’re just getting started!”

Fans stunned as Mr P details Rudeboy’s alleged role in his career struggles. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Mr P's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@AIOLegacy said:

"I hardly see a video of Rude boy milking this break-up like Mr P."

@Ash_fahh said:

"Make this man no provoke me this morning ohh See how person dey talk down on family."

@Blygn93 said:

"Before the reunion, Rudebwoy did a song ' Reason with me that has over 100m views; after the reunion his music he hasn’t been able to make a song that big."

@Ndubatter said:

"Your brother is way batter than you,way more talented and that’s the truth but now the main issue is insecurity not all these talk."

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng