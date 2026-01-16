Hellen Ati has reacted to the ongoing saga between Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke

Anu Adeleke has sent a memo to the singer asking for a DNA test to ascertain her paternity

Fans reacted after seeing what Hellen Ati told Davido to do about his alleged daughter

Controversial mother of two, Hellen Ati, has reacted to the ongoing drama between Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke.

Anu Adeleke, a teenager, had written a respectful letter to the singer, asking for a DNA test to be conducted to ascertain her paternity.

Davido responded by claiming that five DNA tests had already been carried out and all returned negative results.

Adding her voice to the controversy, Hellen Ati offered advice to the singer. According to Ati, Davido is known for loving children and should consider adopting Anu Adeleke.

She also took a swipe at Cubana Chiefpriest, her alleged baby daddy, over Davido and Anu’s case, describing the businessman as “big belle for nothing.”

Fans drag Hellen Ati over remarks about Davido and Anu

Davido's fans react to his alleged daughter's saga. Photo credit@davido

Reacting, fans of Davido and Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, accused Ati of making unfounded allegations against the celebrity barman.

They questioned why she would suggest that Davido adopt a child who is not his when he already has daughters. Some also said her comments and tone fuelled speculation that her son may not belong to Cubana Chiefpriest and that she simply wants him to adopt the boy.

Recall that Hellen Ati has repeatedly accused Cubana Chiefpriest of getting her pregnant and abandoning her. She has continued to drag the businessman online over the child, and has also demanded a DNA test to ascertain the boy’s paternity.

How fans reacted to Hellen Ati's advice to Davido

Reactions have trailed what the single mother of two said to Davido about his alleged daughter. Here are comments below:

@barbarachinenye stated:

"Nah this is the height of it, davido don suffer sha as per father Abraham, he should just accept another person's child odiegwu ooo."

@_tomi_lola_ shared:

"I know you love children ke?? Abi na why you wan carry pikin give uncle pascal too?"

@_____bouqui stated:

"Automatically she has proven her son isn’t Chief priest’s."

@presh1324 wrote:

"She might as well be accusing Pascal wrongly."

@tonia.gram_ commented:

"Nah, she shouldn’t be making a comment like this. Now I’m suspicious of her. What do you mean he should adopt a child that isn’t his?"

@iam_fadi3 reacted:

"That means she wanted Pascal to adopt hers, it’s making sense now."

