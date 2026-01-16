Davido's ally, Tunde Ednut, has reacted to the DNA test saga involving the singer and his alleged daughter

Recall that a young girl, Anu, alleged to be the singer's daughter, had requested a DNA test to prove her identity

Tunde Ednut defended the singer while sharing a unique feature Davido's five children possess, sparking reactions

Social media personality Tunde Ednut has reacted to the ongoing DNA test saga between his ally and music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his alleged daughter, Anu.

Defending Davido, Tunde Ednut claimed that Anu doesn't have the unique facial feature possessed by Davido's five children.

According to the influencer, the singer's children, Imade, Hailey, Dawson, and his twins with Chioma, whose faces are yet to be made public, share a similar resemblance with him.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Please, if someone has done a DNA test 5 times and the results keep coming back negative, what else is there to do? Shey we go force am to be positive ni when it's clearly not? All Davido's children resemble Davido. This one no even almost resemble am. It's enough, please."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Anu, in an Instagram post, requested a DNA test to establish her identity.

She shared her struggles with bullying and mental anguish, saying classmates mocked her claims of being Davido’s daughter.

Reacting, Davido revealed he had undergone five different DNA tests, with the results confirming she was not his daughter.

Screenshot of Tunde Ednut’s reaction is below:

DNA: Comments as Tunde Ednut defends Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens disagreed with the online personality's claim about Anu. Read them below:

jeffryprettypretty said:

"She actually look like his children the difference is that she is light skin."

simply_diana___ reacted:

"Omo that girl is the fair version of imade so stop lying joor.. You people will see truth but you’ll not talk because he’s your friend.. He might not be the dad cos we haven’t seen any DNA test yet but come on na, that girl looks so much like imade."

tosin_hair commented:

"The fact that someone look like another person does not mean they are family!"

nikkorose4 said:

"Omg is too much, Davido don't deserve all this harassment and dragging."

meratelivinglarge commented:

"But now let’s not been sentimental or one sided, why will David do 5 dna and claims he has not met this lady before until the day he did the first dna, he said his father forced him to do the dna at first but not one not two, five dna for person wey u say u never see before Well that’s concerning He should take legal actions if he feels they’re defaming him."

yoma_jakpor said:

"The pickin resemble the fair version of imade."

blessed_mikky reacted:

"Davido agreed to do dna una say he sabi the woman , CP No agree to do Una say he Dey run away . Omo."

ebuka_lil_g_222 said:

"We need the photo of that to confirm."

Davido explains why his dad insisted on DNA test

Legit.ng reported that Davido shed light on his family's unyielding commitment to truth in paternity matters.

He revealed that his billionaire father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, was the driving force behind his repeated DNA tests to clear doubts about his alleged paternity of teenager Anu Adeleke.

The disclosure came in response to a supporter on X (formerly Twitter) who praised the Adeleke clan's reputation for embracing all offspring, regardless of circumstances.

