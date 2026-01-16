Afrobeats superstar Davido has disclosed that his billionaire father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, personally insisted he undergo repeated DNA tests amid ongoing paternity claims from a teenager, Anu Adeleke

Afrobeats icon David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shed light on his family's unyielding commitment to truth in paternity matters, revealing that his billionaire father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, was the driving force behind his repeated DNA tests to clear doubts about his alleged paternity of teenager Anu Adeleke.

The disclosure came in response to a supporter on X (formerly Twitter) who praised the Adeleke clan's reputation for embracing all offspring, regardless of circumstances.

Davido explained that his father’s firm stance on truth and bloodlines prompted him to undergo multiple tests, emphasising that the family does not compromise on such matters.

The singer, who is widely known as a devoted father to his children from different relationships, said the insistence on DNA checks was not his personal decision but his father’s.

According to him, the Adeleke family values clarity and heritage, a principle rooted in their background in Osun State.

He noted that his father wanted to ensure no doubt lingered about the claims, adding that the family’s reputation demanded transparency.

In his words:

"You guys don’t know my father … he’s even the one that forced me to go .. Adeleke’s we don’t play about Blood on this side !"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido denied any connection to the mother of the teenager making the claims.

His response reignited public attention on a scandal that first surfaced in 2017 when a woman, Ayo Labinjoh, accused him of fathering her daughter.

At the time, DNA results reportedly cleared him, but the issue has resurfaced repeatedly, driven by social media debates and the girl’s own appeals.

Over the years, Davido said he has taken five separate DNA tests at reputable hospitals, all of which confirmed he is not the father.

Despite this, Anu Adeleke, allegedly influenced by her family, continues to seek recognition from him, demanding another DNA test.

The unavailable hitmaker explained that his father’s insistence was about protecting the family’s integrity and ensuring that truth prevailed in the face of persistent allegations.

Check out Davido's response below:

Netizens react to Davido's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Tina_rayx said:

"You don't need to explain to anyone David. Just be you and you get your facts. Anyone who trespass, teach them lesson."

@thepoetpreneur commented:

"Did u sleep with her unprotected? If yes, you encouraged it. If no, arrest her for defamation."

@IbrahimBurour wrote:

"Fair enough! if you say your father pushed you, you have to respect that family pressure can be real, especially where loyalty and bloodlines matter. Not everyone has the freedom to act purely on personal choice. But what is not clear is how can woman you have never met just accuse you of being her baby daddy? Something must have led to something."

@zenmagafrica opined:

"Some will say dont reply but if you don't, many bloggers would run with the lies for traffic and views. You are a mega brand and such allegations need to be addressed immediately. Well done bro... your pops is a top man."

@Habibsuleiman1 reacted:

"I know many of us only know Mr deji Adeleke online but let's be honest with ourselves did Mr deji Adeleke looks like someone that will play with his blood. If true true that pikin na Davido own baba go don call Davido to bring the baby home."

@zazprintoor said:

"I have said I won't take sides on this matter because what the woman is saying might be true tbh but if someone has rejected you over an over just let it rest. She keeps putting this child in an emotional roller coaster in hopes she will be accepted."

@Abah_Beulah commented:

"It's crazy how we just hearing about the 5 DNA Test and they made it look like all along Davido never did nothing. All the adults involved needs jail time tbh. Imagine bringing up a child with the illusion of she's an Adeleke when she's not that's witchcraft in its highest form!!"

Ayo Labinjoh drags US Govt into paternity dispute with Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayo Labinjoh accused Davido of manipulating earlier DNA tests and demanded a new independent one supervised by the US State Department.

The mother of Anu Adeleke, Davido's alleged daughter, said she stayed silent for years to protect her child’s mental health, alleging bullying, fainting episodes in school, and psychotherapy linked to the controversy.

She alleged a 2014 DNA test, supervised by Davido's father, was fraudulent as the blood sample was discarded and a lab technician later confessed to faking results.

Labinjoh challenged Davido's claim of five negative DNA tests, demanding a new independent one supervised by the US State Department due to his American citizenship, at a US embassy in Lagos or Abuja.

