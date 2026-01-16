A social media user has reacted to the ongoing saga between Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke

In his post, the man said that Anu’s mother needs to tell the truth about what happened that day and not what people ask her to say

According to him, he has met Anu’s mother before and has also seen the girl, he added that the truth should be told

Honourable Danjo, a social media user, has reacted to the ongoing saga between Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke.

The teenager had shared the message she sent to her alleged father, requesting a DNA test to prove that she is indeed his daughter.

A few people, including Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, also reacted to the drama and advised Davido on what to do.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Honourable Danjo shared his take on the matter. According to him, he has met Anu Adeleke’s mother and has also seen the girl.

He added that the teenager looks like the Adelekes and said that Anu’s mother needs to tell the truth about what happened on the day she conceived her child.

Danjo explained that by truth, he does not mean the version of the story being pushed by Kemi Olunloyo, but the exact account of what really happened that day.

Honourable Danjo dishes more advice

Sharing more, Danjo noted that Davido is easy to pin things on for obvious reasons, adding that other members of the family Anu’s mother met with that day should also take DNA tests.

According to him, if this is done, there is a possibility that Anu Adeleke may eventually know her real father.

Here is the Instagram post about Danjo's advice below:

How fans reacted to Danjo's post about Davido

Reactions have trailed a post made by the businessman about Davido and the saga with his alleged daughter. Many defended Davido, stating that he has a good record of taking care of his children. However, a few others insisted that Anu is truly an Adeleke and asked for DNA tests from other Adeleke sons. Here are some of the comments below:

@ l.tobiloba commented:

"Davido has a track record of never turning his back on his kids, regardless of the drama. So, if he’s saying this one isn’t his, I believe him."

@shade_gold reacted:

"She look so much like Sharon I think someone from their family that was at davido show that night/day did something with the mother. Truth be told Aanu look so much like Adeleke’s."

@_amydiamond wrote:

"If the girl is an Adeleke, DNA would have said 30-40% but if the DNA said 0% then there is no Adeleke blood in her."

@justola_ said:

"That’s why I love CP. No DNA, no story. Nigerians don’t care about the truth. They just love the distraction from bigger issues."

