Veteran Hollywood actor Anthony Guidera has died at the age of 65, weeks after suffering a mysterious medical emergency

His wife shared an emotional account of the difficult decision made after doctors were unable to determine the cause of his collapse

The actor left behind a legacy that includes memorable roles in The Godfather Part III, Species, Armageddon, and other fan-favourite productions

Hollywood is mourning the loss of veteran actor Anthony Guidera.

The actor, best known for his role in The Godfather Part III, passed away on June 6, weeks after suffering a sudden medical emergency that left doctors baffled.

According to reports, Guidera collapsed at his Southern California home on May 11 after his heart unexpectedly stopped beating, reports The Mirror.

Anthony Guidera has died at the age of 65. Photos: Anthony Guidera.

Source: Instagram

Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, where medical teams worked to save his life.

However, what initially appeared to be a fight for recovery soon became a heartbreaking journey for his loved ones.

The actor's wife, Valarie Guidera, confirmed that after spending three weeks on life support, the family made the painful decision to bring him home.

According to her, doctors were unable to determine what caused the initial collapse.

With no clear explanation and little hope of recovery, Guidera was taken off life support and allowed to pass away naturally, surrounded by loved ones.

In a touching statement, Valarie paid tribute to the man she described as a beloved husband, father, and guiding light.

The statement stated:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible."

Although younger audiences may recognise him from various television appearances, Guidera's breakthrough came in 1990 when he appeared in The Godfather Part III.

In the film, he portrayed a bodyguard named Anthony, a role that helped introduce him to a wider audience.

His career continued to grow throughout the 1990s as he landed roles in several major productions.

One of his most memorable performances came in the science-fiction thriller Species in 1995.

The role earned him further attention and even secured an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss alongside co-star Natasha Henstridge.

Guidera later appeared in blockbuster films including The Rock, The Postman, and Armageddon, sharing the screen with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Away from the big screen, Guidera also built a strong presence in television.

Fans remember him for appearances in popular shows such as Baywatch, Renegade, Angel, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

His versatility allowed him to move comfortably between action films, science fiction projects, and television dramas.

Before his passing, Valarie had publicly celebrated her husband on Father's Day, describing him as far more than a father to their son, Nick.

She called him a dream-builder, a source of love, and a man who inspired those around him.

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng