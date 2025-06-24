Hellen Ati has reacted after nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, fired back at her with a hot response following her legal action against him

Recall that Hellen has insisted on a paternity test from Cubana CP for a long time, but to no avail

However, in a new clip, she continued to drag his entire career while still insisting on the paternity test

The drama between Cubana Chiefpriest, real name Pascal Okechukwu, and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has escalated dramatically in the past few hours.

It is now publicly known that Hellen has tirelessly called out the celebrity barman for months, addressing him as the father of her 2-year-old son, Pascal.

He recently took legal action against her, with the contents of the lawsuit restraining Hellen and her associates from publishing or sharing defamatory content about the socialite.

Cubana CP's 'baby mama' shares fiery post about him. Credit: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

This sparked waves of online buzz, including a snappy response from his alleged baby mama. She expressed her dissatisfaction with his attempt to silence her voice. Hellen affirmed that he should be in jail for all the emotional abuse he put her through.

Furthermore, Hellen accused Cubana Chiefpriest of hiding the support she’s supposed to receive from willing individuals, while still refusing to acknowledge a paternity test.

Watch the video below:

Cubana CP's Hellen Ati sparks reactions with fresh clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@__okikiolah said:

"Hellen should get a good lawyer, then the court can authorize a paternity test to be carried out to ascertain the father of the child, I wish her best of luck sha because it won’t be easy for her if the child isn’t his."

@kenobbor said:

"Najeyria… I think the necessary authorities should call her to other as it’s getting too messy . This things require more diplomacy and mutual respect for the child involved."

@tksparkle said:

"Good lawyer will get the job done. If peradventure, they do the DNA and the baby belongs to CP, which is 90% certain, Helen should counter sue him. Period🚶💯."

@nyinyechi0 said:

"Helen get a good lawyer so the court can force him to do paternity tests. So this case can be settled once and for all. I hope this child is his cos if not, omo e no go easy for you Helen. All the best."

@sunnynwachukwu_ said:

"But lowkey this woman and CP don dey resemble."

@zora_cosmetics_ph said:

"Please dont jailed him o he’s davido bodyguard. Who go protect davido😂."

Cubana CP's Hellen Ati doubles down, drags him through filth. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@tsg_world said:

"I have never seen where irresponsibility paid. It always comes with shame. Let’s assume that the boy is not his but did he have an affair with her?"

@neema0_ said:

"Nne draaaaaaaaaaaaaag him 😂😂. Insist on DNA test when you reach court atleast he didn’t deny knacking you raw na only the dragging dey pain am."

@lavender_hibiscus01 said:

"If DNA proves that he is the father, I pray the court makes him backdated all payments due to her."

Cubana CP's 'Baby Mama' alleges his wife uses juju

Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, came forward with a fresh, chaotic video to continue dragging the socialite.

The Kenyan woman made serious allegations against the nightlife boss’ wife, stirring mixed reactions online.

Many social media users shared their observations on Hellen's adamant request for Pascal Okechukwu to ascertain the paternity of their "son".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng