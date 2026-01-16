Davido responded publicly to claims by a young girl, Anu Adeleke, who says she is his first daughter and has requested a DNA test

The singer firmly denied the allegation, stating that multiple DNA tests have already been conducted with negative results

The controversy has sparked widespread reactions online as questions about the long-running paternity claim resurface

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally reacted to the ongoing DNA test controversy involving a young girl, Anu Adeleke, who claims to be his first daughter.

The issue resurfaced after Anu took to social media to publicly appeal to the singer to take a DNA test.

The young girl said she wants to know her biological father before she turns 13. According to her, she has faced constant bullying in school whenever she tells her classmates that Davido is her father.

Anu explained that the repeated teasing has affected her mental health, forcing her to seek medical help. She said her decision to ask for a DNA test was driven by her desire to know the truth and put an end to the confusion surrounding her identity.

Her mother has also consistently claimed over the years that Davido is Anu’s father, although the singer has never publicly acknowledged the claim.

Following Anu’s public appeal and tagging of Davido online, the music star responded via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In his posts, Davido strongly denied being the father of Anu Adeleke.

The singer stated that he had previously undergone five DNA tests in different hospitals regarding the matter, and that all the results came out negative.

According to him, both parties agreed on the hospitals used for the tests, with each side selecting facilities to ensure transparency.

Davido expressed frustration over the renewed claims, insisting that the DNA results had already settled the issue.

He added that this would be the last time he would address the matter publicly, stressing that he has never had a personal relationship with Anu aside from attending the DNA test process.

While Davido maintained that he does not blame the child, he accused her mother of fueling the controversy despite the test results.

Davido tweeted: “After 5 DNA tests … she Dey crase .. her and her mom better leave me the fucck alone and go find her papa …”

Davido continued: “Never met the bitttch … except when we went for the DNA … very stupid behaviour. I will soon treat their FkK … 5 fuccking hospitals just to be clear .. the mom needs to go to jail … I don’t blame the poor girl ..”

“Yes, I chose 3 hospitals, and they chose their own two hospitals .. all came out negative .. this is the last time I’m speaking on this nonsense,” he said.

Davido trends online

@JIRGLARTW said:

"Did you sleep with her or not? Why bother with DNA if you didn’t have sexXX?"

@it_Rutie said:

"If you’ve never slept with the mum then no need for DNA."

charlysangel1 said:

"As a woman if you born and don’t know who gave you the belle . Tell the child went to war and didn’t come back. Don’t embarrass your child any further."

maxwell_maxwell_2025 said:

"All of a sudden Sophias fans are supporting David?😂😂omo the fear of displacing their Ada is the beginning of support 😂😂😂😂if it was sth else they would have carried it on their head like gala."

linkgasssss said:

"At this point,the mum needs to tell the child the truth Davido won’t deny his kid for anything."

_iammarvis_ said:

"Why is that lady using that her daughter to disturb davido since forever?? Nawaoooo,when them arrest her now,hope we won’t hear justice for this and justice for that,cos it’s way too embarrassing for him."

estherezirim said:

"Kemi is the one pushing ds girl and her mum."

godiya_moses

"Kemi aunty malt leave Davido alone!"

officialdelolo said:

"This woman should stop punishing that innocent child 😢."

john_rachael said:

"Five hospitals and she's still not convinced, maybe na to go see amadioha, make them consult the gods."

unclezobasky said:

"Pls do not bash me because I am trying to wrap my head over something…..Let me say I am A and a lady is B ……and B came to me to say I am the father of her daughter and I know wishing my heart I have never meet this person and in extension I have never had sexxx with this particular person then why am I doing a dNA 🧬 test in the first place ..it doesn’t make sense to me ….i wouldn’t waste my money conducting one or even indulge the person when I know I have never meet her.

missfavour_1 siad:

"Just arrest the mother wey no know who give am belle, when they tell them to stop sleeping with different men, they won’t hear."

made_in_heaven_wears2

"David stop the lies about not knowing the girl. According to the story,it was a One night stand in Ibadan. Allegedly, Bred too was also there, why not conduct DNA with Breds samples, because that baby looks more like Bred. Please stop traumatizing the young child involved."

iamtimah_white said:

"Aunty Kem Kem, leave Davido alone. Aunty Kem Kem oni malt leave Davido he’s not the cause of your misfortune 😏😏😏."

