Daddy Freeze has advised Ayo Labinjoh to focus on raising her daughter amid the ongoing DNA dispute with Davido

This came after Labinjoh shared disputed 2014 test results, claiming Davido's family funded the paternity tests

Nigerians shared divided reactions to Freeze's message, with some calling for legal intervention, and others expressing sympathy for the young girl caught in the controversy

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has advised Ayo Labinjoh, mother of Anu Adeleke, to focus on raising her daughter amid the ongoing DNA dispute involving singer Davido.

Freeze shared his thoughts in a video posted on Instagram on January 16, 2026, after Labinjoh challenged earlier claims about the paternity tests.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Daddy Freeze revealed that he had seen one of the DNA results and concluded that Davido was not Anu’s father.

Labinjoh responded by releasing pictures of a test conducted in 2014, which she dismissed as fake, saying no swab was taken and only blood samples were used.

She insisted that Davido’s father had chosen the hospital and paid for the test, adding that the singer did not publish the five DNA results he earlier promised to make public.

In his video, Daddy Freeze urged Labinjoh to take responsibility for her child’s future rather than relying on Davido. He questioned whether she would have raised her daughter alone if the father were dead or mentally unstable.

According to him, the best revenge for her and a way forward is to ensure Anu’s success without waiting for Davido’s involvement.

Freeze also cautioned her against keeping the matter on social media, emphasising that no one can compel Davido to undergo another DNA test.

He warned her that the singer could sue her for harassment, which might lead to a restraining order.

He further advised her to seek legal help from respected lawyers like Femi Falana or Afe Babalola, who could offer pro bono services.

Explaining his position, Freeze said:

“You are just like a daughter to me because your father was my lecturer. I will advise you to raise this child yourself and do everything to make sure she becomes successful. Your daughter becoming successful in life is your best revenge in this case. If the father is dead, will you not raise her? Take this issue off social media, because nobody can force Davido to take a DNA test. He can file that you are harassing him and the government will give you a restraining order.”

He added that Labinjoh’s public admission of having her daughter after a casual encounter did not reflect well on her and the child, urging her to move forward with dignity and focus on her child’s growth.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@doctor_teee said:

"From the test result posted, Davido is surely not the Father. However he shares approximately 25% DNA with Anu. This is too much for just chance. The closest possibility is that davido is Anu's uncle or cousin. The chance that they are not related is slim but possible."

@aderinsolaaro commented:

"I respect you Sir for your analysis, but the best is the USA intervention, he looks down on the mother cos she was poor, the resemblance is too much."

@dhemo_lee07 wrote:

"I bet anyone that if she takes another DNA test and it comes back negative, she'll be back online in no time, claiming another one. In my opinion, she's not one to make her own decisions - someone's pulling the strings from behind the scenes."

@zizobaddy opined:

"What about the name @daddyfreeze if she's not his biological daughter and the mum refuses to change her name. What comes of it in the future? I strongly believe they should go to court dna should be done and judgement made. This will bring closure to the poor girl."

@helenorokpohelen reacted:

"Davido's father loves all his grandchildren, for her to even lie that Davido's father took the daughter's blood and discarded it, she's lying."

@maulat said:

"It's rather unfortunate that women end up being blamed and dragged over such issues, if the father was this and that, she should raise her child, many have suffered the sins of their fathers with cases like this, it is well with that innocent girl!!!"

