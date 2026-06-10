A young Nigerian man who was once denied admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University shared his academic progress

He opened up about how he got a sponsor to study at Madonna University after he cried out over his admission denial

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate his achievement

A Nigerian man, Chukwudozie Joshua, shared an update on his academic journey after being denied admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

He had gone viral after sharing that he scored 304 in his 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and was denied admission to study medicine and surgery.

A man gets sponsorship to Madonna University after UNIZIK denied him admission. Photo: Chukwudozie Joshua

Source: UGC

From UNIZIK to Madonna University: Medical student’s journey

On his LinkedIn page, Chukwudozie Joshua shared how he was contacted by a sponsor who agreed to foot his tuition at Madonna University.

Though he wrote UTME in 2025 and scored 338, he used his Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) score for his admission.

His LinkedIn post read:

“Celebrating my academic excellence. 🎉 338 in JAMB and 15 points in JUPEB. A little flash back on my journey... And an answer to your questions.

"Graduated from school 2022, wrote my first jamb, had 284, didn't get admission into medicine with it, missed 2023 jamb form while waiting for the admission list.

"Fast forward to 2024, rewrote JAMB, had 304. Didn't get admission again. This time, I became frustrated, posted on X, it went viral and made it on blogs and newspapers.

'On one fateful day, an angel sent by God sent me a DM on Instagram to pick any Private University in Nigeria since federal University seem not working in my favour and that she'll sponsor me.(Not minding how outrageous the fees might be).Was like a dream and today I'm living the reality.

"While at it, I applied for JUPEB same year (2024) had 15points. Rewrote JAMB 2025, this time I had 338. Wasn't as happy cos, such score came when I won't be needing anymore.

"my JUPEB result to secure a slot into Madonna University Nigeria. Now a 200lv med student. And... It's been God all through. Grateful for the journey so far. Looking forward to what the future holds.

"Thanks to everyone who cared. Texted. Called. Means a whole lot to me. And most importantly, this post is dedicated to my sponsor, who, for personal reasons asked me not to tag or mention her on the media. I'm deeply grateful."

A man who scored 304 in UTME but was denied admission gets sponsorship to Madonna University. Photo: Chukwudozie Joshua

Source: UGC

Reactions trail Madonna University student's journey

Blessing Abai Sunday said:

"This is resilience!!! I'm glad you're taking us on your journey to becoming. It is not only inspiring, it is worth emulating."

Blossom Afia said:

"Well Done dear. Congratulations."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng