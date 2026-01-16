Anu Adeleke questioned how Davido previously claimed to have done two DNA tests, but is now telling the world there were five

The teenager claims that her mother never met Davido and that the single test conducted by the father was doctored to produce a negative result

Anu expressed "devastation" over Davido’s public outbursts, where he allegedly cursed her out and threatened to have her mother imprisoned

The online drama surrounding Anu Adeleke, the teenager claiming to be Davido’s biological daughter, has intensified after she issued a fresh emotional statement addressing the singer’s comments.

Anu had earlier taken to Instagram to request a DNA test, explaining that she had endured years of bullying from classmates who mocked her whenever she claimed the singer was her father.

According to her, the ridicule pushed her into emotional distress, prompting her demand for clarity on her identity.

Davido, responding to her request, denied having any biological connection to her.

He revealed that he had allegedly undergone five DNA tests—three chosen by him and two selected by Anu’s team—and said all results returned negative.

The singer expressed frustration, questioned the girl’s claims, and vowed to hold her mother accountable.

In a new message posted on Thursday, January 15, Anu expressed deep disappointment over the singer’s tone and language.

She said she never expected to be “cursed out and bullied” by someone she simply wanted answers from.

According to her, Davido went as far as threatening to get her mother arrested while publicly referring to her in demeaning terms, despite never meeting her.

She also called out the inconsistency in the number of DNA tests Davido claimed to have done.

She wrote:

“At first, he said there were two. Now suddenly it’s five. He even said the last one happened on my 10th birthday. According to my mom, we only went for one test, which Chief Dr Deji Adeleke took us to, and it was fake.”

Reactions trail Anu Adeleke's post

