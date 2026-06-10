Airtel Nigeria has launched a Web Data Calculator to help subscribers estimate internet usage

The tool comes amid growing industry efforts to improve transparency around data consumption

Airtel says the calculator will help customers understand usage patterns and choose suitable data plans

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Airtel Nigeria has launched the Airtel Web Data Calculator, a digital tool designed to help customers estimate and better understand their internet data consumption based on their everyday online activities.

The tool, available on the Airtel Nigeria website, enables users to calculate how much data activities such as video streaming, social media browsing, voice and video calls, messaging, and general web usage typically consume.

Airtel Nigeria launches data calculator to help users track internet usage. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Data consumption management

The launch is part of broader efforts by telecom operators to improve transparency around mobile data consumption and address persistent concerns among Nigerian subscribers over faster-than-expected depletion of data bundles.

It also follows ongoing collaboration between telecommunications companies and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to improve customer awareness, enhance the quality of service, and provide greater clarity around how internet data is consumed.

In recent years, telecom operators have introduced several measures aimed at improving data transparency, including customer notifications, daily usage alerts, billing reviews, engagement forums, and digital tools that provide users with better insight into their consumption patterns.

Airtel Nigeria said the Web Data Calculator was developed to help customers understand the data impact of their online activities and make more informed decisions when selecting and managing data plans, Techeconomy reports.

Speaking on the launch, Oladokun Oye, director of customer experience at Airtel Nigeria, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to customer empowerment and transparency.

Oye said:

“As Nigerians become ever more reliant on digital platforms to work, learn, get entertained and connect, it is essential that our customers have clear visibility into how their data is utilised. We developed the Airtel Web Data Calculator to empower customers with a deeper understanding of their consumption, inform better choices and build more trust and confidence in their digital life.”

He added that concerns around data depletion remain a major issue across the telecommunications sector, making transparency an important factor in improving customer experience.

He said:

“We are committed to building customer confidence by ensuring easy access to crucial information. This tool is another initiative that helps us simplify customer engagement, add greater transparency to data consumption and promote well-informed choices."

The launch comes amid increased discussions between mobile operators, regulators and consumers on data usage awareness.

Commenting on the launch, Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said the company remains focused on building a telecommunications ecosystem based on trust, transparency and improved customer experience.

He said:

“Beyond investing in network infrastructure, the success of telecommunications companies in the future would be measured by how they empower customers to have more control and clearer visibility of their digital activity.

"The Airtel Web Data Calculator is one such example, giving more power directly to the customers."

Balsingh added that Airtel will continue investing in customer experience solutions, network development and digital tools that make internet connectivity easier and more accessible.

Airtel introduces a smarter way to understand mobile data usage Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Why data deplete

The NCC has previously explained that data consumption can be affected by several factors, including high-definition video streaming, automatic application updates, cloud synchronisation, background app activity, and advances in smartphone technology.

The regulator has encouraged telecom operators to continue developing solutions that allow customers to monitor and manage their internet usage more effectively.

Nigeria recorded more than 13 million terabytes of internet consumption in 2025.

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The new list obtained from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) showed that there are now nine companies cleared to operate airtime and data advance services nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng