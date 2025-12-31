Media personality Oyemykke challenged the narrative around Anthony Joshua's fatal accident, questioning why citizens blame Nigeria when individual lawlessness remained rampant

The influencer highlighted everyday violations like one-way driving and excessive celebrity convoys as proof that Nigerians refused to take responsibility for their actions

His video sparked debate as netizens argued whether poor governance or citizen behaviour should be held responsible for Nigeria's road safety crisis

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya Michael, known as Oyemykke, criticised Nigerians’ reactions to Anthony Joshua’s fatal crash, explaining why he believes citizens unfairly demarket the country after such incidents.

Oyemykke spoke a day after the December 29, 2025, accident in Ogun state, where Anthony Joshua’s vehicle reportedly struck a truck parked by the roadside on an expressway, leading to the deaths of two of the boxer’s friends.

Oyemykke questions Nigerians' habit of blaming the country for incidents like Anthony Joshua's crash while ignoring personal lawlessness. Photo credit: oyemykke/anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on his Instagram page on December 30, Oyemykke expressed frustration over Nigerians’ habit of blaming the country and government whenever tragedies occur, while ignoring their own everyday actions that contribute to the unsafe conditions.

He questioned the popular phrase “May Nigeria not happen to you,” which circulated online after the crash, saying the problem was not Nigeria happening to Anthony Joshua but Nigerians creating problems for themselves through lawlessness.

Oyemykke cited the truck parked by the roadside that Joshua’s vehicle hit, asking whether the government or an ordinary citizen parked it there.

He also shared a personal experience from Lagos, where he said a driver almost caused an accident while speeding through a red traffic light. He questioned whether such behaviour could also be blamed on the government.

Oyemyke speaks on Anthony Joshua's fatal crash and what Nigerians refuse to admit. Photo credit: oyemykke/anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

The commentator further criticised excessive celebrity convoys, saying that some public figures move around with multiple convoy vehicles just to attend social outings.

According to Oyemykke, such conduct reflects a disregard for rules, which he said explains why many Nigerians struggle to adapt in countries like the UK or the US, where laws are strictly enforced.

In his words, Oyemykke said:

“We demarket Nigeria with ‘may Nigeria not happen to you,’ but refuse to accept responsibility. Did the government park the truck by the roadside? We drive on one-way roads daily. A celebrity moves with eight convoys just to go clubbing with his Ferrari. That’s why many can’t survive in the UK or US, because it’s a lawful country and we’re lawless.”

Watch Oyemykke's video below:

Oyemykke's speaks on Aj's accident, sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@smoke_thug709 said:

"Exactly. Celebrities sef dey cause many problem for this country as they are above the law. This country, just get money you are free to do anyhow."

@akinwale_cfi commented:

"Thank you Oye. We say these things sometimes but some bad blood doesn't think we need to check mate ourselves but rather it's the government!!"

@lerrycryptos wrote:

"If your government provide good system, do you think people will not follow it, ask your police what they are doing? All they do is to collect money from those people, what do you expect, the government is corrupt, the citizens will be corrupted too."

@Ajiboye11Tony reacted:

"Whose job it is to implement the law? Lack of responsible and responsive governance is our problem. In the USA, they have highways patrol."

@miniTeevee opined:

"What's this idiot saying? I thought he lives in the UK. Can the Government of UK allow a truck to be parked by the road side without a citation?"

@Yugobros said:

"A country is lawless when it's elite and top government officials get away with zero consequences for breaching its laws!"

Obi knocks FG regarding Anthony Joshua's accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi expressed deep concern over the road accident involving British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the report, TRACE attributed the crash to a burst front passenger-side tyre and excessive speed, which caused Joshua’s SUV to lose control and collide with a stationary truck.

Obi described the condition of Nigerian roads as worrisome and urged the federal government to prioritise infrastructure safety and maintenance to prevent similar tragedies.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng