Daddy Freeze has reacted to the ongoing paternity saga trailing his friend, Davido, and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke

The singer has been dragged online for allegedly abandoning Anu after the teenager wrote to him requesting a DNA test

Fans reacted to what Daddy Freeze said about the case as he shared proof to back up his claims

Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has joined the conversation surrounding his friend Davido and the paternity saga trailing him.

The singer’s alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke, had written to Davido requesting that another DNA test be conducted to ascertain her paternity.

During an Instagram Live session, Daddy Freeze said he is almost certain that Davido is not Anu Adeleke’s father. According to him, he has seen one of the DNA test results conducted on the girl and also spoke with a member of Davido’s family about the issue.

He added that Anu’s mother is the daughter of his late lecturer and disclosed that he has also been in contact with her.

Daddy Freeze shares solution to paternity saga

Speaking further, the broadcaster said that if Anu’s family truly wants another DNA test, they should seek it through a court injunction. He explained that the Davido family member he spoke with told him that Anu’s mother was the one who provided the hospitals where two of the DNA tests were carried out.

Daddy Freeze also stated that even if Davido wanted to ignore the matter, his father would not allow it and would accept the girl if she were truly his granddaughter.

He added that Davido has never shied away from his children because he has the means to care for them. He questioned why Anu’s case would be different if she were truly Davido’s daughter.

According to him, taking care of the girl for a year would not cost Davido more than N20 million, a sum the singer can easily afford. He therefore insisted that Davido has no reason to deny Anu if she is truly his child.

Here is Daddy Freeze's video about David and Anu below:

How fans reacted to Daddy's Freeze's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@charityluk reacted:

"Gbam. Everybody wants Davido to Father their kids. Make una no go hustle. Davido is always right."

@rotimi_aduke commented:

"If really it is true Dan Davido should sue dem and let d process begins."

@ olabisibhadmus6 shared:

"We are all supposed to know Davido very well, please. If Anu is truly Davido's daughter, trust him now. He would have accepted her without minding what people would say. Let us reason it very well before we make any judgment."

@uncommonmabel said:

"David is a good man for doing the DNA God bless you David, because is not everyman that will do that."

