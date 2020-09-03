Bimbo Ademoye's biography: husband, surgery, relationship

Abimbola Aisha Ademoye, popularly known as Bimbo Ademoye, is a renowned Nigerian actress. She is best known amongst her fans for her role in the 2017 Nollywood movie Backup Wife. Besides her acting prowess, Ademoye has continued to widen her fanbase through her personality and stunning looks.

Ademoye started her acting career in 2014 with a short film titled Where Talent Lies. Since then, she has starred in several movies and television series, including Sham to Glam, Battle on Buka Street, A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man and Looking for Baami.

Profile summary

Full name Abimbola Aisha Ademoye Famously known as Bimbo Ademoye Gender Female Date of birth 4 February 1991 Age 32 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" ft (170 cm) Weight 160 lb (73 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Adekunle Ademoye Siblings 1 School Mayflower School University Covenant University Profession Actress, model, entrepreneur, content creator and producer Net worth $1.6 million Instagram @bimboademoye

Bimbo Ademoye's biography

Bimbo Ademoye was born Abimbola Aisha Ademoye on 4 February 1991 in Lagos, Nigeria. Bimbo has an older sister named Adebike Maryam, and they were raised by their father, Adekunle Ademoye.

Growing up, Bimbo was mostly under her father's care after he and her mother separated when the actress was only two years old.

How old is Bimbo Ademoye?

Bimbo Ademoye's age is 32 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Education

Since the native Bimbo Ademoye state is Lagos, the actress began her elementary education at St. Margaret's Primary School in Ikorodu, Lagos. She later enrolled in Mayflower Secondary School in Ikenne, Ogun State, for her secondary education.

After completing her secondary school education, Bimbo was admitted into the prestigious Covenant University, Ota, where she pursued a degree in Business Administration.

Career

Bimbo's acting career began in 2014 when she was cast in a short film titled Where Talent Lies. In 2015, she landed her first feature film role in the movie Its About Your Husband.

Ademoye also featured alongside the famous Stella Damascus in the film Gone, a moment that she describes as having been quite inspirational in her life. Since then, the actress has appeared in numerous films, portraying wide-ranging roles.

Below is a table of films she has appeared in.

Year Movie/Series Role 2023 Lust [trap in Love] Ada 2023 Gangs of Lagos Teni 2023 Needles & Threads Chichi 2023 Lola's Gift Lola 2022 Battle on Buka Street Young Asake 2022 Threeway Chioma 2022 Sham to Glam Ashanti 2022 Snatched Tina 2021 Hide 'N' Seek Aishat 2021 Crossed Paths Esther 2021 Dry Tears Judith 2021 Tanwa Savage Tosin 2020 Motives Nkiru 2020 A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man Busola 2020 Reach Jacquelin 2020 Special Package Lotta 2020 Dear Affy Toche 2019 The Recipient Uju 2019 Looking for Baami Ajinde Ife 2018 Cooked Up Love Tomi 2018 Charmed Lola Thomas 2018 Over the Fence Lola 2018 Kamsi Ije 2017 Hot Girl Next Door Valerie 2017 The Diary of a Crazy Nigerian Woman Lola 2017 American Boy Abimbola Ademoye 2017 The Real Side Chics Idowu 2016 Heart Tanner 2016 It's About Your Husband Silo Kama

Bimbo is also a content creator producing skits and web series called Teropi Secxxion With, which recently landed her a nomination as the Best Online Social Content Creator for the AMVCA.

Awards

Here are the numerous awards for which Bimbo has been nominated or won.

Best Promising Actor/Actress nominee at the Greenview Awards

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie at the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards

City People Movie Award for Most Featured Actress in Cinema Movies

City People Movie Award nominee for Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (English)

Nigeria Entertainment Award nominee for Best Actress

Nollywood's New Bride at the Maya Awards Africa

Nominated at the City People Movie Award for Best New Actress of the Year (English)

Nominated at the City People Movie Award for Revelation of the Year (English)

Nominated for Acting at The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize (TFAA)

Nominee for Actress of the Year at the Eloy Awards

Rising Actor of the Scream All Youth Awards

Three Nominations for the AMVCA Award.

What is Bimbo Ademoye's net worth?

Despite having been in the film and television industry for a relatively short period, the actress has amassed quite a fortune from her earnings. Her current net worth is estimated to be around $1.6 million.

Bimbo Ademoye's husband

Is Bimbo Ademoye married? Bimbo is not married and does not have a husband. She is rumoured to be in a relationship with VJ Adams, also known as Adams Ibrahim Adebola. He is a Nigerian Video Jockey, television presenter, businessman and musician.

Adams shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he surprised Ademoye with a romantic set-up for her birthday.

Previously Bimbo was linked to Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Wiafe. The two have reportedly been in a secret relationship for quite some time, with the actress being spotted at the tycoon's home several times.

The billionaire said to be an orphan, is the CEO of the Wiafe Group of companies, which owns one of Ghana's most prominent retail chains, Uni-Life Supermarkets. Wiafe is also the president of 2Hype Music & Clothing.

Bimbo Ademoye's tattoo

If you are an avid Bimbo fan, you have certainly noticed the feather tattoo on the actress's left shoulder. While speaking of the tattoo, the actress stated that her father almost disowned her after she tattooed her ex-boyfriend's name on her shoulder.

When her relationship with the said boyfriend went awry, she had to get the feather tattoo to cover the original name tattoo.

What is Bimbo Ademoye's height?

The Nigerian actress is 5 feet 5 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs 160 pounds (73 kilograms). Was there any Bimbo Ademoye's surgery to reduce her waist size? According to the actress, tiny waists ran in her family, and she did not require any surgical procedures to attain her stunning figure.

Bimbo Ademoye is undoubtedly one of the actresses to watch out for in the Nigerian and African acting industries. Her acting prowess, good looks, and passion are bound to propel her to greater heights.

