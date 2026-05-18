After Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo died due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer, a man has revealed that the actor blocked him on Instagram around January 2021

In a Facebook post, the man explained what he did at the time, which got on the nerves of Alexx, triggering the blocking

On March 5, days before Alexx's demise, the man stated that he expressed concern about the actor's disappearance from social media because he felt something unusual around him

Honour Oriretan, a Nigerian youth, has disclosed that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo blocked him on Instagram in 2021.

Honour, who mourned the actor's demise, narrated what led to him being blocked on Instagram.

A man reveals that Alexx Ekubo blocked him on Instagram in 2021. Photo Credit: Honour Oriretan, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx died on May 11 at Evercare Hospital in Lagos as a result of complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Why Alexx Ekubo blocked man

Narrating what led to his blocking, Honour, in a Facebook post on May 16, explained that it all started after he went to Alexx's Instagram comment section to criticise him for always flaunting his then wife-to-be, which he felt was unwise and could lead to the crash of the impending union.

Quite unexpectedly, Honour discovered the actor blocked him after his unsolicited advice.

"Yes,Alex Ekubo BL0CKED me on Instagram around January,2021 barely 5yrs ago when I advised him to stop flaunting his then fiancee up & down 0nline to avoid crashingg his planned marriage,wedding. The show-off was aggress!vely too frequent & unw!se as at the time probably to pepeli m0ckers or so which I saw as unw!se that made me to dr0p the advise under his c0mment secti0n on I.G l. He found it 0ffensive,like he saw me as hat£r & bl0cked the heII outta me on IG..." Honour wrote on Facebook.

Despite being blocked, Honour revealed that on March 5, he had voiced his concern about Alexx's disappearance from social media.

According to Honour, he felt something unusual about Alexx, and this informed his public expression of concern about his whereabouts, only to learn days later that the actor had died.

"...Despite this aggress!ve bl0cking,I still cried out,asking his where abt on March-5th,2026 when I felt something unusual around me regarding him after he went silent totally frm intern£t,not seen again in movies,nothing abt him was heard,seen for yrs only to read abt his d£ath on 11th May, same 2026 being 2-months after that my outcry p0st which is so unw!se, more unw!se &unw!sely most unw!se.

"My advice are frm indepth w!sdom based on things seen ahead,prior. Jst y'all know.

"R.I.P ALEX EKUBO. D£ath is really w!cked," he wrote.

A man whom Alexx Ekubo blocked on Instagram mourns his demise. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo: Man's post elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post about Alexx Ekubo below:

Ifeanyi Johnson said:

"When I talk now people will come understand my post and say I don't no what am saying ,is this guy sensible at all somebody died in a painful way instead of you to think about your own life u r here posting rubbish here n there ,,incase you don't no is the dead you r talking about, you will also die one day, even if you wanna make money online pls be creative n leave the dead alone."

Nancy Wetkos said:

"But this Honour is always saying the truth oooo....I think you have a call as a prophet,but it is yet to be discovered. It is well!"

Zulaihat Okino Oyiza said:

"A prophetic that cannot see a way to elevate himself but that see for others. Charity begins at home."

David Olajesu Mesole said:

"Cooked-up stories without evidence, it's unwise u lie on this matter..."

Vivian Sampson said:

"Wedding wasn't called off May 2021,it was ending of that year,a month to d real wedding month.

"I believe you heard something about his health, or maybe u were by chance,u saw him in a hospital which made u to post about his whereabout on March."

Oforlete Oluchukwu Faith said:

"Don't worry. He will visit you to unblock you, so you guys can chat with each other and view each other post! If that's what you want."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's neighbour had released a rare video of his house at night, triggering outrage online.

Message lawyer sent Alexx Ekubo before demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had displayed the message she sent Alexx Ekubo nine days before he died.

Before his death made headlines, an X user had expressed concern about his absence at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday evening, May 9.

As news of his passing spread across social media platforms, a barrister, known on the platform as @IChimamah, shared the series of unreplied messages she had been sending him since 2025. The lawyer stated that she loves him so much and expressed sadness about his demise.

Source: Legit.ng