Woo Wop’s age, birthday, real name, parents, net worth

Woo Wop is a young American rapper, singer, songwriter, and social media influencer. He became famous due to his appearances on his family's YouTube channel, DuB Family. He has released songs like Kill My Grandma and 4 Year Old. What is Woo Wop's age?

Woo Wop in a Nike orange jacket (L). The influencer poses for a photo inside an aeroplane (R). Photo: @babywoowop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Woo Wop’ comes from a musical family. What is Woo Wop’s real name? His real name is William John Wright Jr. He is widely known as the nephew of Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., professionally known as PontiacMadeDDG. Darryl is a well-known comedian, rapper, and YouTuber.

Profile summary

Real name William John Wright Jr. Famous as Woo Wop Gender Male Date of birth 10 January 2016 Age 7 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'1" Height in centimetres 124 Weight in pounds 66 Weight in kilograms 30 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father DuB Bridge Mother Brittany Jones Siblings 1 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $1 million—$5 million YouTube Baby WooWop

What is Woo Wop‘s age?

The American entertainer is seven years old as of 2023. When is Woo Wop’s birthday? He was born on 10 January 2016. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

He was born William John Wright Jr. in Michigan, United States. Woo Wop's parents are DuB Bridge and Brittany Jones. He has one sibling, an older brother named Robel, who was adopted in 2016.

Woo Wop's dad is well known for his YouTube channel, DuB Family, which has over 1.53 million subscribers as of writing. His father had a full-time job in Michigan before he quit it to pursue a career as a YouTuber.

His mother is also a content creator with a self-titled YouTube channel with over 95 thousand subscribers. She is also famous on Instagram, with over 80 thousand followers

Career

Woo Wop is a well-known social media personality and singer. He became prominent for his appearances on the DuB Family YouTube channel. He was first featured on the channel when he was barely two years old. DuB Family shares vlogs, challenges, and prank videos.

The YouTube sensation established his YouTube channel in October 2017. His account has a significant following of over 330 thousand subscribers. He also has an unverified Instagram account with over 609 thousand followers.

Aside from being a social media personality, he is also an up-and-coming musician. His notable songs include 4 Years Old, Kill My Grandma, I Wanna Kill, and Just Wannna Wop. His music has been featured on various platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Woo Wop has also performed in major music festivals, including Lollapalooza and Coachella. Furthermore, he has been featured on tracks by famous artists such as Wiz Khalifa and Future.

What is Woo Wop’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. His net worth is primarily attributed to his budding career as a musical artist and social media influencer.

FAQs

Who is Woo Wop? He is a rapper, singer, and internet personality from the United States. How old is Woo Wop? He is seven years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 January 2016. Who is Woo Wop’s dad? His dad is DuB Bridge. He is a prominent internet personality. Is Woo wop related to DDG? Yes, he is. He is a nephew to Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Does Woo Wop have siblings? Yes, he has an adopted brother named Robel. What is Woo Wop’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. How tall is Woo Wop? He is approximately 4 feet 1 inch or 124 centimetres tall.

