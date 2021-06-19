FunnyMike’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, family

FunnyMike is a YouTuber, comedian, and rapper from the United States. He has a YouTube channel which contains a variety of comedic videos such as pranks and challenges.

Profile summary

Full name: MacArthur Johnson

MacArthur Johnson Famous as: 22 Savage, Young 22 and FunnyMike

22 Savage, Young 22 and FunnyMike Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: October 8th 1996

October 8th 1996 Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimeters: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Weight in lbs: 154

154 Body build: Slim

Slim Shoe size: 10

10 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Half brother: Wings

Wings Father: Arthur Bradford

Arthur Bradford Mother: Denise Jones

Denise Jones Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Spouse: Jaliyah Monet

Jaliyah Monet Children: 2

2 Daughter: Londyn

Londyn Son: MacAuthor Johnson Jr

MacAuthor Johnson Jr Education: Tara High School

Tara High School Occupation: Comedian, Rapper and YouTuber

Comedian, Rapper and YouTuber Net worth: $3 million

What is FunnyMike's real name?

His real name is MacArthur Johnson. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Denise Jones and Arthur Bradford.

After his birth, his parents divorced. His dad passed away in 2019. The YouTuber announced his father's demise through a YouTube video he posted titled REST IN PEACE DAD.

How old is FunnyMike?

As of 2021, FunnyMike's age is 24 years. He was born on October 8th 1996.

Who are Funnymike's siblings?

The YouTuber has a half brother who goes by the name Wings.

Career

The comedian holding money. Photo: @funnymike

Mike began his career as a social media comedian on Vine. He created short skits, made impressions of celebrities and posted memes.

He then created his YouTube channel on May 1st 2016, where he uploaded his first video RUNIK IS FIGHTING CANCER...

The rapper has earned huge attention from his videos. Through his creative videos, the YouTuber has accumulated over 6 million subscribers. He also has two other sub-channels, FunnyMike Gaming and FunnyMike Skits.

He also runs another YouTube channel named MJ Family with his girlfriend. The couple often posts videos of their day-to-day activities on the channel.

They also post various challenges and pranks regularly. The channel currently has over 3 million subscribers.

Mike is also a rapper. He released his first song, No heart, in August 2016. Shortly after, the YouTuber recorded another hit, Jumpin, which became a hit. He has since then released several songs. They include:

Wait What You Doing

Dede3x

I Need You

Jigga Challenge

Prank Wars

Told on Myself

Kam & Mirah

Nuketown

Small WeeWee

Monsters Under My Bed

Vlog City

CrackHeadBobby Wobble

Somebody

Message to My Daughter

Play With Yo B*tch

Merry Christmas

Face Down

Ain't No 21

No Heart

Personal life

The YouTuber is in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Jaliyah. FunnyMike and Jaliyah first met through social media. They had both viewed each other's videos, but they hadn't spoken until he sent Jaliyah a Snapchat message.

After some time, he visited her shop to buy an iPad; however, he did not make a move on the first day. After becoming friends, they decided to take things to another level.

How many kids does FunnyMike have?

FunnyMike's kids are: Londyn, born in February 2019 and MacAuthor Johnson Jr, born in July 2020.

How tall is FunnyMike?

FunnyMike's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) and he weighs 154 lbs (70 kg). He has black hair and black eyes.

What is FunnyMike's net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be approximately $3 million.

Where does FunnyMike live now?

FunnyMike's family currently resides in Los Angeles, California, US.

Social media presence

FunnyMike is very active and popular on different social media sites. His verified accounts are:

FunnyMike is a young rapper and influencer who has managed to gain fame and millions of followers over the years. He is a dedicated father and husband who wants to give his family the best.

