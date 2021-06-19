FunnyMike’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, family
FunnyMike is a YouTuber, comedian, and rapper from the United States. He has a YouTube channel which contains a variety of comedic videos such as pranks and challenges.
Profile summary
- Full name: MacArthur Johnson
- Famous as: 22 Savage, Young 22 and FunnyMike
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: October 8th 1996
- Age: 24 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 11"
- Height in centimeters: 180
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Weight in lbs: 154
- Body build: Slim
- Shoe size: 10
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Half brother: Wings
- Father: Arthur Bradford
- Mother: Denise Jones
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Spouse: Jaliyah Monet
- Children: 2
- Daughter: Londyn
- Son: MacAuthor Johnson Jr
- Education: Tara High School
- Occupation: Comedian, Rapper and YouTuber
- Net worth: $3 million
What is FunnyMike's real name?
His real name is MacArthur Johnson. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Denise Jones and Arthur Bradford.
After his birth, his parents divorced. His dad passed away in 2019. The YouTuber announced his father's demise through a YouTube video he posted titled REST IN PEACE DAD.
How old is FunnyMike?
As of 2021, FunnyMike's age is 24 years. He was born on October 8th 1996.
Who are Funnymike's siblings?
The YouTuber has a half brother who goes by the name Wings.
Career
Mike began his career as a social media comedian on Vine. He created short skits, made impressions of celebrities and posted memes.
He then created his YouTube channel on May 1st 2016, where he uploaded his first video RUNIK IS FIGHTING CANCER...
The rapper has earned huge attention from his videos. Through his creative videos, the YouTuber has accumulated over 6 million subscribers. He also has two other sub-channels, FunnyMike Gaming and FunnyMike Skits.
He also runs another YouTube channel named MJ Family with his girlfriend. The couple often posts videos of their day-to-day activities on the channel.
They also post various challenges and pranks regularly. The channel currently has over 3 million subscribers.
Mike is also a rapper. He released his first song, No heart, in August 2016. Shortly after, the YouTuber recorded another hit, Jumpin, which became a hit. He has since then released several songs. They include:
- Wait What You Doing
- Dede3x
- I Need You
- Jigga Challenge
- Prank Wars
- Told on Myself
- Kam & Mirah
- Nuketown
- Small WeeWee
- Monsters Under My Bed
- Vlog City
- CrackHeadBobby Wobble
- Somebody
- Message to My Daughter
- Play With Yo B*tch
- Merry Christmas
- Face Down
- Ain't No 21
- No Heart
Personal life
The YouTuber is in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Jaliyah. FunnyMike and Jaliyah first met through social media. They had both viewed each other's videos, but they hadn't spoken until he sent Jaliyah a Snapchat message.
After some time, he visited her shop to buy an iPad; however, he did not make a move on the first day. After becoming friends, they decided to take things to another level.
How many kids does FunnyMike have?
FunnyMike's kids are: Londyn, born in February 2019 and MacAuthor Johnson Jr, born in July 2020.
How tall is FunnyMike?
FunnyMike's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) and he weighs 154 lbs (70 kg). He has black hair and black eyes.
What is FunnyMike's net worth?
His net worth is estimated to be approximately $3 million.
Where does FunnyMike live now?
FunnyMike's family currently resides in Los Angeles, California, US.
Social media presence
FunnyMike is very active and popular on different social media sites. His verified accounts are:
- Instagram: funnymike
- Twitter: @1funnymike
- Facebook: FunnyMike
FunnyMike is a young rapper and influencer who has managed to gain fame and millions of followers over the years. He is a dedicated father and husband who wants to give his family the best.
