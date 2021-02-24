Global site navigation

Adesua Etomi’s biography: age, parents, movies, where is she from?
Celebrity biographies

Adesua Etomi’s biography: age, parents, movies, where is she from?

by  Peris Walubengo Adrianna Simwa

Adesua Etomi, also known as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, is a famous Nigerian actress, singer, and film producer. She is best known for her roles in movies like Knocking On Heaven’s Door (2014), The Wedding Party (2017), and Gangs of Lagos (2023). The actress is also in the limelight due to her marriage to Nigerian singer-politician Banky W. This biography reveals exciting details about Adesua Etomi's career, family, and more.

Adesua Etomi’s parents
Adesua Etomi's parents


Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington became famous across Nigeria when her debut movie, Knocking On Heaven's Door, came out on 14 April 2014. She has been at the top of her game since then and has become one of Nollywood's most sought-after actresses. Read on to find out more about this celebrated Nigerian actress.

Profile summary

Full nameTolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington
GenderFemale
Birthday22 February 1988
Age35 years (as of 2023)
Place of birthOwerri, Imo State, Nigeria
Grew upNigeria and England
ResidenceLekki, Lagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
AncestryEsan tribe
Height5' 7" (1.68 m)
Hair colorBlack
Eye colorBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Marital statusMarried
SpouseOlubankole Wellington (alias Banky W.)
Children1
MotherEniiwaju Etomi
BrotherTosin Etomi
SisterTemitayo Etomi
Primary schoolCorona School — Victoria Island (Nigeria)
Secondary schoolsQueen's College — Lagos (Nigeria), City College Coventry (England)
UniversityUniversity of Wolverhampton (England)
QualificationBA in Drama and Performance (First-class Honors)
ProfessionActress, singer, and film producer
Net worth$600k

Who is Adesua Etomi?

She is a Nigerian actress, singer, and film producer. Many also know her as the wife of Nigerian singer/politician Olubankole Wellington (aka Bank W).

How old are Adesua Etomi and Banky W?

Adesua Etomi's age is 35, while Banky W is 42 as of 2023. The Nigerian actress was born on 22 February 1988 in Nigeria, while her spouse was born on 27 March 1981 in New York, USA.

Adesua Etomi’s biography
Adesua Etomi's biography


Most fans assume Adesua Etomi is biracial because of her physical appearance and British accent. On the contrary, the actress is purely African, and her parents and siblings are all Nigerians. Adesua has a fluent British accent because she spent almost half her life in the United Kingdom.

Where is Adesua Etomi from?

Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

What tribe is Adesua Etomi?

The actress is of the Esan tribe of Nigeria — her father's ancestry.

Adesua Etomi's parents

Adesua Etomi's father is a soldier from the Esan tribe in Edo state. Meanwhile, her mum, Eniiwaju Etomi, is a pastor/civil engineer from the Yoruba tribe. She lives and serves in the UK's Redeemed Christian Church of God's Coventry.

Adesua Etomi's siblings

The actress has two elder siblings, Temitayo Etomi (sister) and Tosin Etomi (brother). Temitayo is a successful paralegal and entrepreneur. She studied law at the University of Lagos and attended Bristol University in England and Columbia Business School in the US.

In addition, Adesua Etomi's sister worked as a paralegal at the George and Etomi Partners. In 2010, she founded the Redwire Marketing Group and expanded it to London in 2014. Meanwhile, Adesua Etomi's brother has a doctorate and six other degrees. Tosin Etomi earned a Ph.D. in 2019 before his 40th birthday.

Adesua Etomi’s biography
Adesua Etomi's biography


Educational background

Adesua Etomi attended Corona School, Victoria Island, in Nigeria, where she was a drama club member from age 7. After completing her primary school education, Adesua joined Queen's College in Lagos but did not complete her secondary school education in Nigeria.

Instead, she relocated to the UK in her teen years, and in 2004, she obtained a diploma in Music Theatre, Physical Theatre, and Performing Arts from the City College Coventry in England. The lady also graduated with First-class Honors in Drama and Performance from the University of Wolverhampton in 2009.

Career history

Adesua Etomi was part of her church's choir and wanted to be an actress growing up. She participated in drama plays from primary school to university. While studying at the City College Coventry in England, Adesua performed in numerous theatrical performances, including:

  • The Crucible
  • Miss Saigon
  • Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Fractal
  • The Grimm Tales
  • Not My Cup of Tea

The actress quit a medical course to pursue a degree program aligning with her true passion. After completing her university education, Adesua returned to Nigeria and ventured into full-time acting in 2012. Her first film, Knocking On Heaven's Door (2014), was a hit countrywide.

Adesua landed more lead roles in Nollywood movies and won several awards afterward. For instance, she won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the drama film Falling (2015).

Adesua Etomi’s biography
Adesua Etomi's biography


All the awards actress Adesua has won are:

  • Foresight Theatre Award for Best Performance in a devised Piece of work (2009)
  • Nollywood Reinvented Award for Best New Actress (2014)
  • Golden Movie Award for Discovery of the Year (2015)
  • ELOY Award for Actress of the Year-Big Screen (2015)
  • Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Dram (2016)

Adesua Etomi’s movies, TV series, and theatrical plays

The actress has starred in many theatre works, movies, and television series. Moreover, she has been a voice-over artist for several films. Below is a list of all her works from 2013 to August 2023.

Films

YearMovie titleRole
2013The CallTara
2014Knocking On Heaven's DoorDebbie
2014BraveLayo
2015FallingMuna
2015Out of LuckBisola
2015A Soldier's StoryLebari
2016The Wedding Party Dunni Coker
2016Something Wicked
2016Ayamma: Music In The DesertAyamma/Iko/Ihuoma
2016The Arbitration Dara Olujobi
2016Couple of DaysNina
201710 Days In Sun CityBianca
2017The Wedding Party 2Dunni Onwuka
2018King of BoysAdekemi Salami
2018Date Night
2018Up NorthZainab
2018Memoirs of 4
2019Malika: Warrior QueenMalika
2019Sugar RushSusie
2019MunaMuna
2019The Set UpChike
2022The Set Up 2Chike
2022The Perfect Arrangement
2023Gangs of LagosGift

Adesua Etomi’s biography
Adesua Etomi's biography


Television

YearTV series titleRole
2012Smooth PromotionsReporter/Presenter
2014Gidi Up (season 2)Sharon
2015Shuga (season 4)Sheila
2015Las Gidi CopsAmaka Obiora
2017Shuga: Down SouthSheila

Theatre

YearTheatre play titleRole
2004The CrucibleJohn Proctor
2005Miss SaigonJohn Thomas
2006Jesus Christ SuperstarJudas
2008FractalThe Oppressed
2009Not My Cup Of TeaImmigrant
2009The Grimm TalesDwarf/Witch
2012The Miller's TaleAlice
2013Crystal SlippersSewa
2013SaroRume
2013London Life Lagos LivingSue
2013ShatteredLoveth
2013Secret Life Of Baba Segi's WivesSegi
2013Anatomy Of A WomanBolatito
2014Make We WakaChantelle
2014Band Aid
2014SaroRume

Adesua Etomi’s songs

Actress Adesua Etomi also has a melodious singing voice. She has released several hits between 2017 and 2023. Her songs include:

  • Dodged A Bullet (2023)
  • So Natural (2022)
  • Heaven - Susu's Song (2017)
  • Champ's Song ft. Bank W. (2022)
  • Hold You Down (2022)
  • Jo (2021)
  • Whatchu Doing Tonight (2017)
  • Final Say (2017)
  • Strong Thing

Adesua Etomi’s age
Adesua Etomi's age


How long has Adesua Etomi been married?

Adesua Etomi and Banky W's seventh wedding anniversary will be on the 19th of November, 2023. They got engaged in February 2017 and tied the knot nine months later.

Singer Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding broke the internet in Nigeria and abroad. The traditional ceremony took place on 19 November 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos with families and close friends in attendance. A white wedding followed on 20 November 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Before the wedding, the couple appeared together in the second sequel of the Wedding Party movie in 2016. After officiating their union, Adesua Etomi’s husband released a remix of his song, Whatchu Doing Tonight, in 2018 and featured the actress in the video.

Does Adesua Etomi have a child?

Banky W and Adesua Etomi had their only child, Hazaiah Olusegun "Champ" Wellington, in 2021. Adesua Etomi’s husband was the first to break the news of their son's birth via his Twitter page on 22 February 2021.

Where does Adesua Etomi live?

The actress lives with her spouse and son in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Before Banky W bought the home in 2018, the couple used to live in an apartment in Lekki Phase 1.

What is Adesua Etomi's net worth?

Sources estimate that Adesua Etomi is worth $600,000. Most of her money comes from her career as an actress and film producer. Adesua also sings and does brand endorsements.

What has happened between Banky W and Adesua?

The actress never commented on Banky W's cheating rumors. Adesua Etomi's husband allegedly cheated on her with a former signee of his Empire Mates Entertainment label identified as Niyola.

Adesua Etomi’s age
Adesua Etomi's age


The couple restricted comments on their socials when the allegation surfaced and were spotted in church on a Sunday, worshipping as a happy couple.

Adesua Etomi's husband is also the pastor of the Waterbrooks church in Lagos. During Sunday service, he stated that the story was put together by satanic elements who did not want his congregation to listen to his sermons.

Moreover, the couple shared heartwarming pictures and captions on their socials. They expressed their love for each other and their son.

Social media presence

Adesua Etomi’s Instagram page has 5.6 million followers. The actress also has an active Twitter account with 586k followers as of writing.

Facts about Adesua Etomi

  • Her hobbies include singing, dancing, and swimming.
  • She plays the guitar.
  • She likes exercising in the gym.

Adesua Etomi is a dedicated career woman, wife, mother, and Christian lady. Her songs and movies still attract millions of viewers.

Legit.ng reported about the Disney family's net worth. Brothers Walt and Roy O. Disney established this American multinational media company on 16 October 1923 in Hollywood, California.

The company's original name was the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio. Today, it is called the Walt Disney Company and has headquarters at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California. The article reveals the company's net worth and the Disney family tree.

