Adesua Etomi’s biography: age, parents, movies, where is she from?

Adesua Etomi, also known as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, is a famous Nigerian actress, singer, and film producer. She is best known for her roles in movies like Knocking On Heaven’s Door (2014), The Wedding Party (2017), and Gangs of Lagos (2023). The actress is also in the limelight due to her marriage to Nigerian singer-politician Banky W. This biography reveals exciting details about Adesua Etomi's career, family, and more.

Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington became famous across Nigeria when her debut movie, Knocking On Heaven's Door, came out on 14 April 2014. She has been at the top of her game since then and has become one of Nollywood's most sought-after actresses. Read on to find out more about this celebrated Nigerian actress.

Profile summary

Full name Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington Gender Female Birthday 22 February 1988 Age 35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Grew up Nigeria and England Residence Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Ancestry Esan tribe Height 5' 7" (1.68 m) Hair color Black Eye color Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Olubankole Wellington (alias Banky W.) Children 1 Mother Eniiwaju Etomi Brother Tosin Etomi Sister Temitayo Etomi Primary school Corona School — Victoria Island (Nigeria) Secondary schools Queen's College — Lagos (Nigeria), City College Coventry (England) University University of Wolverhampton (England) Qualification BA in Drama and Performance (First-class Honors) Profession Actress, singer, and film producer Net worth $600k

Who is Adesua Etomi?

She is a Nigerian actress, singer, and film producer. Many also know her as the wife of Nigerian singer/politician Olubankole Wellington (aka Bank W).

How old are Adesua Etomi and Banky W?

Adesua Etomi's age is 35, while Banky W is 42 as of 2023. The Nigerian actress was born on 22 February 1988 in Nigeria, while her spouse was born on 27 March 1981 in New York, USA.

Most fans assume Adesua Etomi is biracial because of her physical appearance and British accent. On the contrary, the actress is purely African, and her parents and siblings are all Nigerians. Adesua has a fluent British accent because she spent almost half her life in the United Kingdom.

Where is Adesua Etomi from?

Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

What tribe is Adesua Etomi?

The actress is of the Esan tribe of Nigeria — her father's ancestry.

Adesua Etomi's parents

Adesua Etomi's father is a soldier from the Esan tribe in Edo state. Meanwhile, her mum, Eniiwaju Etomi, is a pastor/civil engineer from the Yoruba tribe. She lives and serves in the UK's Redeemed Christian Church of God's Coventry.

Adesua Etomi's siblings

The actress has two elder siblings, Temitayo Etomi (sister) and Tosin Etomi (brother). Temitayo is a successful paralegal and entrepreneur. She studied law at the University of Lagos and attended Bristol University in England and Columbia Business School in the US.

In addition, Adesua Etomi's sister worked as a paralegal at the George and Etomi Partners. In 2010, she founded the Redwire Marketing Group and expanded it to London in 2014. Meanwhile, Adesua Etomi's brother has a doctorate and six other degrees. Tosin Etomi earned a Ph.D. in 2019 before his 40th birthday.

Educational background

Adesua Etomi attended Corona School, Victoria Island, in Nigeria, where she was a drama club member from age 7. After completing her primary school education, Adesua joined Queen's College in Lagos but did not complete her secondary school education in Nigeria.

Instead, she relocated to the UK in her teen years, and in 2004, she obtained a diploma in Music Theatre, Physical Theatre, and Performing Arts from the City College Coventry in England. The lady also graduated with First-class Honors in Drama and Performance from the University of Wolverhampton in 2009.

Career history

Adesua Etomi was part of her church's choir and wanted to be an actress growing up. She participated in drama plays from primary school to university. While studying at the City College Coventry in England, Adesua performed in numerous theatrical performances, including:

The Crucible

Miss Saigon

Jesus Christ Superstar

Fractal

The Grimm Tales

Not My Cup of Tea

The actress quit a medical course to pursue a degree program aligning with her true passion. After completing her university education, Adesua returned to Nigeria and ventured into full-time acting in 2012. Her first film, Knocking On Heaven's Door (2014), was a hit countrywide.

Adesua landed more lead roles in Nollywood movies and won several awards afterward. For instance, she won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the drama film Falling (2015).

All the awards actress Adesua has won are:

Foresight Theatre Award for Best Performance in a devised Piece of work (2009)

Nollywood Reinvented Award for Best New Actress (2014)

Golden Movie Award for Discovery of the Year (2015)

ELOY Award for Actress of the Year-Big Screen (2015)

Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Dram (2016)

Adesua Etomi’s movies, TV series, and theatrical plays

The actress has starred in many theatre works, movies, and television series. Moreover, she has been a voice-over artist for several films. Below is a list of all her works from 2013 to August 2023.

Films

Year Movie title Role 2013 The Call Tara 2014 Knocking On Heaven's Door Debbie 2014 Brave Layo 2015 Falling Muna 2015 Out of Luck Bisola 2015 A Soldier's Story Lebari 2016 The Wedding Party Dunni Coker 2016 Something Wicked 2016 Ayamma: Music In The Desert Ayamma/Iko/Ihuoma 2016 The Arbitration Dara Olujobi 2016 Couple of Days Nina 2017 10 Days In Sun City Bianca 2017 The Wedding Party 2 Dunni Onwuka 2018 King of Boys Adekemi Salami 2018 Date Night 2018 Up North Zainab 2018 Memoirs of 4 2019 Malika: Warrior Queen Malika 2019 Sugar Rush Susie 2019 Muna Muna 2019 The Set Up Chike 2022 The Set Up 2 Chike 2022 The Perfect Arrangement 2023 Gangs of Lagos Gift

Television

Year TV series title Role 2012 Smooth Promotions Reporter/Presenter 2014 Gidi Up (season 2) Sharon 2015 Shuga (season 4) Sheila 2015 Las Gidi Cops Amaka Obiora 2017 Shuga: Down South Sheila

Theatre

Year Theatre play title Role 2004 The Crucible John Proctor 2005 Miss Saigon John Thomas 2006 Jesus Christ Superstar Judas 2008 Fractal The Oppressed 2009 Not My Cup Of Tea Immigrant 2009 The Grimm Tales Dwarf/Witch 2012 The Miller's Tale Alice 2013 Crystal Slippers Sewa 2013 Saro Rume 2013 London Life Lagos Living Sue 2013 Shattered Loveth 2013 Secret Life Of Baba Segi's Wives Segi 2013 Anatomy Of A Woman Bolatito 2014 Make We Waka Chantelle 2014 Band Aid 2014 Saro Rume

Adesua Etomi’s songs

Actress Adesua Etomi also has a melodious singing voice. She has released several hits between 2017 and 2023. Her songs include:

Dodged A Bullet (2023)

(2023) So Natural (2022)

(2022) Heaven - Susu's Song (2017)

(2017) Champ's Song ft. Bank W. (2022)

ft. Bank W. (2022) Hold You Down (2022)

(2022) Jo (2021)

(2021) Whatchu Doing Tonight (2017)

(2017) Final Say (2017)

(2017) Strong Thing

How long has Adesua Etomi been married?

Adesua Etomi and Banky W's seventh wedding anniversary will be on the 19th of November, 2023. They got engaged in February 2017 and tied the knot nine months later.

Singer Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding broke the internet in Nigeria and abroad. The traditional ceremony took place on 19 November 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos with families and close friends in attendance. A white wedding followed on 20 November 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Before the wedding, the couple appeared together in the second sequel of the Wedding Party movie in 2016. After officiating their union, Adesua Etomi’s husband released a remix of his song, Whatchu Doing Tonight, in 2018 and featured the actress in the video.

Does Adesua Etomi have a child?

Banky W and Adesua Etomi had their only child, Hazaiah Olusegun "Champ" Wellington, in 2021. Adesua Etomi’s husband was the first to break the news of their son's birth via his Twitter page on 22 February 2021.

Where does Adesua Etomi live?

The actress lives with her spouse and son in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Before Banky W bought the home in 2018, the couple used to live in an apartment in Lekki Phase 1.

What is Adesua Etomi's net worth?

Sources estimate that Adesua Etomi is worth $600,000. Most of her money comes from her career as an actress and film producer. Adesua also sings and does brand endorsements.

What has happened between Banky W and Adesua?

The actress never commented on Banky W's cheating rumors. Adesua Etomi's husband allegedly cheated on her with a former signee of his Empire Mates Entertainment label identified as Niyola.

The couple restricted comments on their socials when the allegation surfaced and were spotted in church on a Sunday, worshipping as a happy couple.

Adesua Etomi's husband is also the pastor of the Waterbrooks church in Lagos. During Sunday service, he stated that the story was put together by satanic elements who did not want his congregation to listen to his sermons.

Moreover, the couple shared heartwarming pictures and captions on their socials. They expressed their love for each other and their son.

Social media presence

Adesua Etomi’s Instagram page has 5.6 million followers. The actress also has an active Twitter account with 586k followers as of writing.

Facts about Adesua Etomi

Her hobbies include singing, dancing, and swimming.

She plays the guitar.

She likes exercising in the gym.

Adesua Etomi is a dedicated career woman, wife, mother, and Christian lady. Her songs and movies still attract millions of viewers.

