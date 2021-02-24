Adesua Etomi’s biography: age, parents, movies, where is she from?
Adesua Etomi, also known as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, is a famous Nigerian actress, singer, and film producer. She is best known for her roles in movies like Knocking On Heaven’s Door (2014), The Wedding Party (2017), and Gangs of Lagos (2023). The actress is also in the limelight due to her marriage to Nigerian singer-politician Banky W. This biography reveals exciting details about Adesua Etomi's career, family, and more.
Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington became famous across Nigeria when her debut movie, Knocking On Heaven's Door, came out on 14 April 2014. She has been at the top of her game since then and has become one of Nollywood's most sought-after actresses. Read on to find out more about this celebrated Nigerian actress.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington
|Gender
|Female
|Birthday
|22 February 1988
|Age
|35 years (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
|Grew up
|Nigeria and England
|Residence
|Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Ancestry
|Esan tribe
|Height
|5' 7" (1.68 m)
|Hair color
|Black
|Eye color
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Olubankole Wellington (alias Banky W.)
|Children
|1
|Mother
|Eniiwaju Etomi
|Brother
|Tosin Etomi
|Sister
|Temitayo Etomi
|Primary school
|Corona School — Victoria Island (Nigeria)
|Secondary schools
|Queen's College — Lagos (Nigeria), City College Coventry (England)
|University
|University of Wolverhampton (England)
|Qualification
|BA in Drama and Performance (First-class Honors)
|Profession
|Actress, singer, and film producer
|Net worth
|$600k
Who is Adesua Etomi?
She is a Nigerian actress, singer, and film producer. Many also know her as the wife of Nigerian singer/politician Olubankole Wellington (aka Bank W).
How old are Adesua Etomi and Banky W?
Adesua Etomi's age is 35, while Banky W is 42 as of 2023. The Nigerian actress was born on 22 February 1988 in Nigeria, while her spouse was born on 27 March 1981 in New York, USA.
Most fans assume Adesua Etomi is biracial because of her physical appearance and British accent. On the contrary, the actress is purely African, and her parents and siblings are all Nigerians. Adesua has a fluent British accent because she spent almost half her life in the United Kingdom.
Where is Adesua Etomi from?
Tolulope Adesua Etomi-Wellington was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.
What tribe is Adesua Etomi?
The actress is of the Esan tribe of Nigeria — her father's ancestry.
Adesua Etomi's parents
Adesua Etomi's father is a soldier from the Esan tribe in Edo state. Meanwhile, her mum, Eniiwaju Etomi, is a pastor/civil engineer from the Yoruba tribe. She lives and serves in the UK's Redeemed Christian Church of God's Coventry.
Adesua Etomi's siblings
The actress has two elder siblings, Temitayo Etomi (sister) and Tosin Etomi (brother). Temitayo is a successful paralegal and entrepreneur. She studied law at the University of Lagos and attended Bristol University in England and Columbia Business School in the US.
In addition, Adesua Etomi's sister worked as a paralegal at the George and Etomi Partners. In 2010, she founded the Redwire Marketing Group and expanded it to London in 2014. Meanwhile, Adesua Etomi's brother has a doctorate and six other degrees. Tosin Etomi earned a Ph.D. in 2019 before his 40th birthday.
Educational background
Adesua Etomi attended Corona School, Victoria Island, in Nigeria, where she was a drama club member from age 7. After completing her primary school education, Adesua joined Queen's College in Lagos but did not complete her secondary school education in Nigeria.
Instead, she relocated to the UK in her teen years, and in 2004, she obtained a diploma in Music Theatre, Physical Theatre, and Performing Arts from the City College Coventry in England. The lady also graduated with First-class Honors in Drama and Performance from the University of Wolverhampton in 2009.
Career history
Adesua Etomi was part of her church's choir and wanted to be an actress growing up. She participated in drama plays from primary school to university. While studying at the City College Coventry in England, Adesua performed in numerous theatrical performances, including:
- The Crucible
- Miss Saigon
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Fractal
- The Grimm Tales
- Not My Cup of Tea
The actress quit a medical course to pursue a degree program aligning with her true passion. After completing her university education, Adesua returned to Nigeria and ventured into full-time acting in 2012. Her first film, Knocking On Heaven's Door (2014), was a hit countrywide.
Adesua landed more lead roles in Nollywood movies and won several awards afterward. For instance, she won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the drama film Falling (2015).
All the awards actress Adesua has won are:
- Foresight Theatre Award for Best Performance in a devised Piece of work (2009)
- Nollywood Reinvented Award for Best New Actress (2014)
- Golden Movie Award for Discovery of the Year (2015)
- ELOY Award for Actress of the Year-Big Screen (2015)
- Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Dram (2016)
Adesua Etomi’s movies, TV series, and theatrical plays
The actress has starred in many theatre works, movies, and television series. Moreover, she has been a voice-over artist for several films. Below is a list of all her works from 2013 to August 2023.
Films
|Year
|Movie title
|Role
|2013
|The Call
|Tara
|2014
|Knocking On Heaven's Door
|Debbie
|2014
|Brave
|Layo
|2015
|Falling
|Muna
|2015
|Out of Luck
|Bisola
|2015
|A Soldier's Story
|Lebari
|2016
|The Wedding Party
|Dunni Coker
|2016
|Something Wicked
|2016
|Ayamma: Music In The Desert
|Ayamma/Iko/Ihuoma
|2016
|The Arbitration
|Dara Olujobi
|2016
|Couple of Days
|Nina
|2017
|10 Days In Sun City
|Bianca
|2017
|The Wedding Party 2
|Dunni Onwuka
|2018
|King of Boys
|Adekemi Salami
|2018
|Date Night
|2018
|Up North
|Zainab
|2018
|Memoirs of 4
|2019
|Malika: Warrior Queen
|Malika
|2019
|Sugar Rush
|Susie
|2019
|Muna
|Muna
|2019
|The Set Up
|Chike
|2022
|The Set Up 2
|Chike
|2022
|The Perfect Arrangement
|2023
|Gangs of Lagos
|Gift
Television
|Year
|TV series title
|Role
|2012
|Smooth Promotions
|Reporter/Presenter
|2014
|Gidi Up (season 2)
|Sharon
|2015
|Shuga (season 4)
|Sheila
|2015
|Las Gidi Cops
|Amaka Obiora
|2017
|Shuga: Down South
|Sheila
Theatre
|Year
|Theatre play title
|Role
|2004
|The Crucible
|John Proctor
|2005
|Miss Saigon
|John Thomas
|2006
|Jesus Christ Superstar
|Judas
|2008
|Fractal
|The Oppressed
|2009
|Not My Cup Of Tea
|Immigrant
|2009
|The Grimm Tales
|Dwarf/Witch
|2012
|The Miller's Tale
|Alice
|2013
|Crystal Slippers
|Sewa
|2013
|Saro
|Rume
|2013
|London Life Lagos Living
|Sue
|2013
|Shattered
|Loveth
|2013
|Secret Life Of Baba Segi's Wives
|Segi
|2013
|Anatomy Of A Woman
|Bolatito
|2014
|Make We Waka
|Chantelle
|2014
|Band Aid
|2014
|Saro
|Rume
Adesua Etomi’s songs
Actress Adesua Etomi also has a melodious singing voice. She has released several hits between 2017 and 2023. Her songs include:
- Dodged A Bullet (2023)
- So Natural (2022)
- Heaven - Susu's Song (2017)
- Champ's Song ft. Bank W. (2022)
- Hold You Down (2022)
- Jo (2021)
- Whatchu Doing Tonight (2017)
- Final Say (2017)
- Strong Thing
How long has Adesua Etomi been married?
Adesua Etomi and Banky W's seventh wedding anniversary will be on the 19th of November, 2023. They got engaged in February 2017 and tied the knot nine months later.
Singer Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding broke the internet in Nigeria and abroad. The traditional ceremony took place on 19 November 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos with families and close friends in attendance. A white wedding followed on 20 November 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Before the wedding, the couple appeared together in the second sequel of the Wedding Party movie in 2016. After officiating their union, Adesua Etomi’s husband released a remix of his song, Whatchu Doing Tonight, in 2018 and featured the actress in the video.
Does Adesua Etomi have a child?
Banky W and Adesua Etomi had their only child, Hazaiah Olusegun "Champ" Wellington, in 2021. Adesua Etomi’s husband was the first to break the news of their son's birth via his Twitter page on 22 February 2021.
Where does Adesua Etomi live?
The actress lives with her spouse and son in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Before Banky W bought the home in 2018, the couple used to live in an apartment in Lekki Phase 1.
What is Adesua Etomi's net worth?
Sources estimate that Adesua Etomi is worth $600,000. Most of her money comes from her career as an actress and film producer. Adesua also sings and does brand endorsements.
What has happened between Banky W and Adesua?
The actress never commented on Banky W's cheating rumors. Adesua Etomi's husband allegedly cheated on her with a former signee of his Empire Mates Entertainment label identified as Niyola.
The couple restricted comments on their socials when the allegation surfaced and were spotted in church on a Sunday, worshipping as a happy couple.
Adesua Etomi's husband is also the pastor of the Waterbrooks church in Lagos. During Sunday service, he stated that the story was put together by satanic elements who did not want his congregation to listen to his sermons.
Moreover, the couple shared heartwarming pictures and captions on their socials. They expressed their love for each other and their son.
Social media presence
Adesua Etomi’s Instagram page has 5.6 million followers. The actress also has an active Twitter account with 586k followers as of writing.
Facts about Adesua Etomi
- Her hobbies include singing, dancing, and swimming.
- She plays the guitar.
- She likes exercising in the gym.
Adesua Etomi is a dedicated career woman, wife, mother, and Christian lady. Her songs and movies still attract millions of viewers.
