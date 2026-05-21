Nigerian Navy completes five locally built vessels since 2010, enhancing indigenous shipbuilding capacity

Naval facilities in Port Harcourt and Lagos continue construction of new vessels to bolster maritime security

Upcoming anniversary events highlight Navy's achievements and showcase locally built vessels at the International Fleet Review

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has disclosed that it has completed five locally built vessels since 2010 as part of efforts to strengthen indigenous shipbuilding capacity, while work is ongoing on additional maritime platforms across its shipyards.

The announcement was made in Abuja during a press briefing on activities marking the Navy’s 70th anniversary, with the Chief of Policy and Plans, Akinola Olatunde, representing the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas.

Navy Announces Number of Ships Built Since 2010, Shares Details of Other Achievements

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Navy records progress in local ship construction

The Navy said its shipbuilding programme has produced a total of five vessels since 2010, comprising different categories of operational crafts designed to support maritime security and logistics.

According to Olatunde, ongoing projects include new vessels under construction at naval facilities in Port Harcourt and Lagos.

“The Navy has embarked on shipbuilding and has constructed five vessels since 2010. These include a ferry, a dock boat, and three seaward defence boats.

“Presently, the Naval Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt is constructing a 27-metre ferry for the Akwa Ibom State Government, while the Naval Dockyard Limited in Lagos is constructing two seaward defence boats measuring 44.2 metres in length,” he said.

Naval dockyard expands regional operations

The Navy also revealed that its engineering and repair facilities have begun servicing warships beyond Nigeria, extending technical support within the West African sub-region.

Officials said the Naval Dockyard Limited in Lagos has recently undertaken refit operations for vessels belonging to the Benin Republic Navy.

“It might also interest you that the Naval Dockyard Limited refitted three warships for the Benin Republic Navy between 2024 and 2025 and is presently refitting three more for the Benin Republic Navy,” the naval chief stated.

Shipbuilding described as milestone achievement

The Navy said its growing capacity in indigenous shipbuilding remains one of its most significant achievements since its establishment 70 years ago.

Officials noted that the service has evolved significantly from its early days when it inherited a small fleet and limited manpower.

“The aspect of shipbuilding is something that we should be proud of as Nigerians, for the fact that we can build our own ships,” the naval chief said.

He added that the Navy has grown from about 250 personnel and 11 inherited crafts to a force of over 34,000 personnel with what he described as Africa’s strongest fleet.

Indigenous vessels to feature in fleet review

The Navy further disclosed that its locally built vessels would participate in the International Fleet Review scheduled for June 1 at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos.

Officials recalled that the same class of indigenous vessels led the presidential fleet review in 2023, describing it as a significant milestone in the Navy’s operational history.

Anniversary events to feature nationwide engagements

As part of activities marking the celebration, the Navy said events will commence on May 23, 2026, with special Jumu’ah prayers across all formations nationwide.

Other activities include a sea experience exercise for selected civilians, commissioning of naval assets, and nationwide outreach programmes scheduled to coincide with Children’s Day on May 27.

The anniversary celebrations are expected to culminate in the inauguration of three vessels by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, further highlighting the Navy’s expanding maritime capabilities.

Source: Legit.ng