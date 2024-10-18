Who is the youngest EGOT winner? 10 youngest stars to win the award

EGOT is an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, the four greatest awards in the entertainment industry. There are 21 individuals, including Pasek and Paul, who attained their EGOT status on 8 September 2024 when they won a Primetime Emmy and distinguished themselves as EGOT winners. But who is the youngest EGOT winner?

Actor Philip Michael Thomas initially coined the word in late 1984, expressing his hope to win the title after becoming well-known for his Miami Vice performance. Although he hasn't succeeded, this has evolved into the ultimate mic-drop in the entertainment industry.

Who is the youngest EGOT winner?

Many performers hope to win an EGOT, but only a few have succeeded. Being named an EGOT winner is a remarkable accomplishment that only the greatest artists can attain. Here is a list of some of the youngest EGOT winners and the age at which they won the award.

Winner Age when they won the EGOT Robert Lopez 39 Benj Pasek and Justin Paul 39 John Legend 39 Jennifer Hudson 40 Rita Moreno 45 Whoopi Goldberg 46 Marvin Hamlisch 51 Scott Rudin 53 Viola Davis 57 Richard Rodgers 59

1. Robert Lopez – 39

Date of birth: 23 February 1975

23 February 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Songwriter

Lopez, an American songwriter, won an Oscar in 2014 for Best Original Song for the film Frozen, making him the youngest-ever winner of the EGOT at the age of 39. The song Remember Me by Coco won him a second Oscar in 2017. Lopez has also won two Daytime Emmys for Wonder Pets! in 2008 and 2010 and a Primetime Emmy for Agatha All Along from the Wanda Vision series.

His three Grammys are for Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon (2012), Best Song for Visual Media, Let It Go from Frozen (2015), and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Frozen (2015). He also won three Tony Awards for Avenue Q (2004) and The Book of Mormon (2011). Only Lopez has ever achieved a double EGOT.

2. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – 39

Profession: Songwriters, producers

Songwriters, producers Known for: La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest

On 8 September 2024, at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the pair received an Emmy for Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?, an original song they co-wrote with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for Only Murders in the Building.

Paul and Pasek are the 20th and 21st individuals to achieve EGOT status. They are tied for the youngest winners at 39, along with Robert Lopez. Additionally, they are the first creative team to be recognised as simultaneous EGOT winners.

Their 2017 Oscar victory for the original song City of Stars, which was used in the motion picture La La Land, marked the beginning of their EGOT journey. Later that year, they were honoured with a Tony Award for Dear Evan Hansen's original score, and in 2018, the cast recording of the stage musical brought home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

3. John Legend – 39

Date of birth: 28 December 1978

28 December 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of October 2024)

45 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Springfield, Ohio, United States

Springfield, Ohio, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, actor

John Roger Stephens, better known by his stage name John Legend, was the first Black man to win an EGOT at 39 years and eight months. He received all four honours within twelve years. In 2018, Legend joined the EGOT club with his Emmy win for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

In 2006, Legend started his EGOT quest with three Grammy Awards: Best R&B Album for Get Lifted, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for Ordinary People, and Best New Artist. He has received nine more Grammys awards, making him the most Grammys award holder.

In 2017, the American singer received his first Oscar for Best Original Song, Glory, which he composed for the movie Selma. He then won a Tony Award for the play Jitney.

4. Jennifer Hudson – 40

Date of birth: 12 September 1981

12 September 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter, actress, TV personality, producer

Jennifer is an actress, singer, and talk show host who achieved her EGOT status in 2022 at age 40, becoming the 17th person to receive the award. Between 2007 and 2022, Jennifer Hudson won five competitive accolades, making her the youngest competitive female EGOT ever.

While reflecting on being the Youngest Female EGOT Winner, the actress expressed her disbelief during an interview with Billboard. She stated:

You know, I’m still processing it. To be able to know fully what that means, the company that I’m in … because it came as a surprise. I did not fully see it coming. I went to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations because I don’t feel like I’ve been present.

She added:

And then when they said ‘Strange Loop,’ best musical, I was cheering for them, and once we got on the stage, everybody started chanting ‘EGOT! EGOT!’ And I was like … ‘Wait, what?’ It blows me away. I call myself 17 because 17th EGOT. I’m the 17th.

Hudson officially won an EGOT in 2022 after winning a Tony for the musical A Strange Loop. She previously won two Grammys, one for Best R&B Album in 2009 for Jennifer Hudson and another for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017 for The Color Purple. She also won a Daytime Emmy in 2021 for Baba Yaga and a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2006 for Dreamgirls.

5. Rita Moreno – 45

Date of birth: 11 December 1931

11 December 1931 Age: 92 years old (as of October 2024)

92 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Humacao, Puerto Rico

Humacao, Puerto Rico Profession: Actress, singer, dancer

Rita is a Puerto Rican singer, actress, and dancer. She received her last award in 1977, when she was 45 years old, for her performance in The Muppet Show. The famous actress was the third person to receive an EGOT and the second woman after Helen Hayes. She also became the first Latino star to earn EGOT.

Rita Moreno's outstanding performance in West Side Story earned her her first Oscar Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1961. She was awarded a Tony in 1975 for the comedy farce The Ritz and a Grammy nine years later for her role in the children's show The Electric Company.

6. Whoopi Goldberg – 46

Date of birth: 13 November 1955

13 November 1955 Age: 68 years old (as of October)

68 years old (as of October) Place of birth: Chelsea, New York, United States

Chelsea, New York, United States Profession: Actress, comedian, author, TV personality

Whoopi Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, became the tenth individual to receive all four prizes in 2002 after winning a Tony Award for Best Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. She also won an Emmy award for Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel the same year.

The TV personality was the first black woman to be granted EGOT rank in half a century at 46 years and six months. In 2009, she was awarded her second Emmy for The View. In addition, Goldberg won an Oscar for Ghost and a Grammy for her comedy album Whoopi Goldberg -- Original Broadway Show Recording.

7. Marvin Hamlisch – 51

Date of birth: 2 June 1944

2 June 1944 Date of death: 6 August 2012

6 August 2012 Age: 68 years old (at the time of death)

68 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Music composer, conductor

Marvin was a music composer who earned EGOT at 51 years and six months. He was the second composer and the sixth individual to win all four awards.

Hamlisch became an EGOT achiever in 1995 after winning two Emmys for Barbra: The Concert. He won two more Emmys in 1999 and 2001 for Timeless: Live in Concert and AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies: America's Greatest Movies.

In addition, Hamlisch won three Grammy Awards for The Entertainer and The Way We Were in 1973, three Oscars for The Sting and The Way We Were and a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1974. He won the Tony Award for Best Musical Score for A Chorus Line in 1976.

Marvin Hamlisch is the only person to win a PEGOT apart from Richard Rodgers, an honour bestowed upon recipients of the Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

8. Scott Rudin – 53

Date of birth: 14 July 1958

14 July 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Baldwin, New York, United States

Baldwin, New York, United States Profession: Film, TV and theatre producer

Scott is a television, film, and theatre producer who achieved his EGOT status at 53 years and six months. In 2012, Rudin received an EGOT status after winning a Grammy for the Broadway cast recording of the musical The Book of Mormon.

In addition to winning a best picture Oscar for No Country for Old Men, the film producer has won an Emmy for He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin and more than a dozen Tony Awards since his debut in 1994 for Passion.

9. Viola Davis – 57

Date of birth: 11 August 1965

11 August 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States

Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States Profession: Actress, film producer

Viola is an actress and a film producer. At age 57, she received EGOT status, becoming the eighteenth person and the third black woman to achieve this status. In February 2023, Viola's book Finding Me won the Grammy for the best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording, earning her the title of EGOT.

Her previous achievements include an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Fences (2016) and an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder (2015). She was also awarded two Tony Awards for King Hedley II (2001) and the Broadway production of Fences (2010).

10. Richard Rodgers – 59

Date of birth: 28 June 1902

28 June 1902 Date of death: 30 December 1979

30 December 1979 Age: 77 years old (at the time of death)

77 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth: Arverne, New York, United States

Arverne, New York, United States Profession: Music composer, producer

Richard achieved his EGOT status at 59 years and ten months. He is a music producer and composer. At 59, Richard became the first person to win an EGOT award in 1962. He received all four prizes in a mere 17 years. Having written over 900 songs and 43 Broadway musicals, he is regarded as one of the most influential American musicians of the 20th century!

Long before the term "EGOT" was coined, in 1962, Rodgers became the first person to win an Emmy for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years. In addition to multiple Tony Awards for South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music, and No Strings, he also held two Grammys for No Strings and The Sound of Music and an Oscar for State Fair.

Who is the youngest EGOT winner ever?

Robert Lopez remains the youngest person to become an EGOT. In 2014, at 39 years and eight days, he became the youngest EGOT by winning an Oscar for the original song Let It Go from the movie Frozen.

Who has won a double EGOT?

Robert Lopez was the first to accomplish a double EGOT on 4 March 2018. Robert has three Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, two Oscars, and two Daytime Emmys. The song Remember Me from the Pixar movie Coco was the source of his most recent victory.

A person who has won each of the four major American performing arts prizes is called an EGOT. These honours recognise exceptional accomplishments in Broadway theatre, audio recording, film, and television. The youngest EGOT winner up to date is Robert Lopez, an American songwriter.

