Cubana Chief Priest stirred reactions online after celebrating Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal from the Rivers APC governorship primary

This came after Governor Fubara made the announcement, explaining that he stepped down after consulting family, friends and political associates

Many Nigerians flooded social media with mixed reactions as the long-running political battle between Fubara and Nyesom Wike returned to public discussion

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to the withdrawal of Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara announced that he would no longer participate in the contest, a move that has stirred political conversations online.

Cubana Chief Priest sparks reactions as he celebrates Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal from Rivers APC primary. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/nyesomw/simfubaraksc

Source: Instagram

Fubara explained that his decision came after wide consultations with his family, close friends, and political associates.

He admitted that stepping down was not easy but stressed that he would fully support whoever eventually becomes the party’s candidate.

Reacting to the development, Cubana Chief Priest, who recently lost his House of Representatives ticket in Imo APC primaries, took to his Instagram story to express excitement.

He suggested that the withdrawal favoured his preferred side in the ongoing political tussle between Fubara and his former political godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The celebrity barman wrote:

“Woke won. Agreement is Agreement.”

The rivalry between Fubara and Wike has been intense since 2023, marked by impeachment threats from Wike’s loyalists in the Rivers State House of Assembly and several peace deals brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike had played a key role in Fubara’s rise to power, but their relationship collapsed soon after.

Although Fubara recently defected to the APC, his sudden withdrawal from the primary is seen by Cubana Chief Priest as a victory for Wike in their long-running feud.

Check out Cubana Chief Priest's post below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chief Priest's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians shared their thoughts on the political drama.

@adelakuntufayl said:

"I'll rather not go into a poll than get a 14 out of thousands in it! 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@vibesovo_ovo commented:

"Tell them say our eyes done clear fub¥ra i feel like cry for u 😭"

@chidera_idiagbo wrote:

"Portable kept explaining after he lost to Carter so why are Nigerians worried about this he is doing? Explaining na water useless primary 14 out of 5m followers 😂😂😂😂"

@the_middle_child_001 reacted:

"As he no win he go Dey look for those wey no win to join nobody to console himself"

@bco_hiimself said:

"Since primaries you no gree rest"

Cubana Chief Priest shares cryptic message after Siminalayi Fubara steps down from Rivers APC governorship primary. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/simfubaraksc

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest speaks on President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest claimed that President Bola Tinubu does not fully trust him because of his Igbo background and past political affiliations.

Speaking during a chat with streamer Peller, the nightlife promoter said his earlier support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 election made Tinubu cautious about him.

Cubana Chiefpriest also recalled how he once picked up the APC House of Representatives nomination form for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State before later losing the bid and openly supporting Tinubu through the City Boys Movement.

Source: Legit.ng