England manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly dropped former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire from the 2026 World Cup squad

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach is expected to unveil his final 26-man squad on Friday, May 22

Defender Maguire has sent a powerful message to the former Chelsea manager following the snub

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly decided to leave the defender out of England’s squad ahead of the official announcement at Wembley Stadium on Friday, May 22.

According to multiple reports, the German tactician excluded the former Leicester City defender despite his consistent performances for the national team.

Thomas Tuchel drops Harry Maguire from England's 2026 FIFA World Cup final 26-man squad. Photo by: Justin Setterfield and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel drops Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has reportedly confirmed that he will not be part of the England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to beIN Sports, Thomas Tuchel personally informed Maguire that he would not be included in the final 26-man squad travelling to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The England manager had previously called up Maguire for the international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in March 2026.

The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Uruguay before coming off the bench in the second half against Japan.

Despite those performances, Tuchel was reportedly unconvinced by the central defender’s overall displays.

The former Manchester United captain is said to be disappointed by his omission from the final squad.

Maguire nevertheless wished the Three Lions success ahead of their Group L campaign against Ghana, Panama and Croatia. He said:

"I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

"I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.

"I wish the players, all the best this summer."

Harry Maguire has earned 66 caps since making his senior debut in 2017, and represented the Three Lions at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as Euro 2020.

The dependable defender cemented his position in the heart of Manchester United's defense, securing a UEFA Champions League spot and a strong finish in the Premier League this season.

Harry Maguire sends a strong message to coach Thomas Tuchel after his exclusion from England squad to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Maguire narrowly missed Euro 2024 through injury before returning to the international fold earlier this year under Tuchel.

Tuchel confirms Maguire’s replacement

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly chosen Levi Colwill ahead of experienced defender Harry Maguire in England’s World Cup squad.

According to talkSPORT, Colwill remains under strong consideration despite only recently recovering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during pre-season.

The preferred central defensive pairing is expected to be Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi following their impressive performances this season.

Konsa’s versatility is also seen as a major advantage, with the Aston Villa defender capable of operating at right-back, a quality Tuchel reportedly values highly in his tactical setup.

German drops Nigeria eligible goalkeeper

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany have announced their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, and Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper Noah Atubolu was not included in the team.

Atubolu was in goal for Bundesliga SC Freiburg during their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng