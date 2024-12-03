Michelle Pfeiffer's siblings and parents: who are the film star's family?

Michelle Pfeiffer is an American actress and film producer. She rose to stardom in the 1980s with roles in Elvira Hancock in Scarface, The Witches of Eastwick, and Tequila Sunrise. Besides being well-known in the entertainment scene, her family details are scanty. Discover how Michelle Pfeiffer's siblings and parents shaped her journey, influencing her career choices and personal growth.

Michelle Pfeiffer debuted her acting career in the early 1980s with minor TV roles. In 1982, she landed her first lead role in Grease 2. The actress was among the highest-paid actresses in the 1990s, with roles in The Russia House and Frankie and Johnny. Despite being a public figure, many know little about Michelle Pfeiffer's siblings and parents.

Michelle Pfeiffer's siblings

The American actress grew up alongside three siblings: older brother Rick and two younger sisters, Dedee and Lori. Find out more details about them below.

Rick Pfeiffer

Rick Pfeiffer is Michelle's older brother. He was born in 1955. He is 69 years old as of 202. Rick leads a private life, and not much is known about him. He appeared on Michelle's Instagram page when she posted a photo of her siblings when they were you.

Dedee Pfeiffer

Dedee Pfeiffer born Dorothy Diane is Michelle's younger sister. She is an American actress known for her role as Cybill's daughter in the sitcom Cybill (1995–1998). Dedee has also played other roles in films and TV shows, including Blue Demon, Vamp, and Big Sky.

Dedee was born on 1 January 1964 in Midway City, California. She is 60 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Michelle Pfeiffer's sister attended Pierce College and Valley College. She is also enrolled for a Master of Social Work at California State University Northridge. Dedee has been married and divorced three times and is the mother of two young men.

Lori Pfeiffer

Lori Pfeiffer is Michelle's youngest sister. Like Michelle, Lori is an actress known for her roles in The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, The Sky Is Falling, and Into the Night.

Lori was born 8 June 1965 in Orange County, California, United States. She is 59 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Michelle Pfeiffer's sister Lori has been married to American composer and actor Jude Cole since 1993. They are blessed with two children, Jesse Jude and Ethan Cole.

Who are Michelle Pfeiffer's parents?

The American celebrity is the daughter of Donna Jean Taverna and Richard Pfeiffer. Here are more details about them.

Richard Pfeiffer

The later Richard Pfeiffer was a heating and air-conditioning contractor. He was born on 28 October 1933 in Carrington, Foster, North Dakota, United States. Richard's parents were William John Pfeiffer and Dorothy Straley.

Richard tied the knot with Donna Jean Taverna on 6 June 1952 in Carrington, Foster, North Dakota, United States. They had four children: Rick, Michelle, Dedee, and Lori Pfeiffer. He passed away at 65 on 21 December 1998 in Midway City, Orange, California, United States.

Donna Jean Pfeiffer

The late Donna Pfeiffer was born on 20 August 1932 in New Rockford, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Delma and Jake Taverna. Donna finished high school and married Richard Pfeiffer. She was a homemaker, and together, they had four children. Sadly, she died on 7 April 2018 in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by her family.

Michelle is a renowned American actress and producer who has been in the entertainment industry for over forty years. Michelle Pfeiffer's siblings, Dedee and Lori, have played a key role in her success. Her late parents, Donna Jean and Richard Pfeiffer, also shaped her career.

