The NeverEnding Story cast behind the scenes: their lives then and now

The NeverEnding Story remains a beloved classic, with its enchanting world and unforgettable characters. The movie captured the imagination of children and adults alike. Behind the scenes, The NeverEnding Story cast has led fascinating lives since the film’s release in 1984. Some continue to pursue acting, while others have transitioned to new careers.

Tami Stronach (L), Barret Oliver (C) and Noah Hathaway (R) are some of The NeverEnding Story casts. Photo: Henry Diltz, Fryderyk Gabowicz, Impress Own (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The NeverEnding Story is a 1984 fantasy film, co-written and directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

is a 1984 fantasy film, co-written and directed by Wolfgang Petersen. The movie is based on the 1979 novel The Neverending Story by Michael Ende.

by Michael Ende. Some of the movie's main cast include Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach, Patricia Hayes, Sydney Bromley and Gerald McRaney.

The film depicts the story of a young boy named Bastian (Barret Oliver) who finds solace in the escape provided by books.

The NeverEnding Story cast then and now

The film stars several notable actors and actresses, many of whom went on to have outstanding acting careers. The three lead cast members were children when they starred in the film and are now all grown up. Take a look at what the cast of The NeverEnding Story has been up to, both then and now.

1. Barret Oliver as Bastian Balthazar Bux

Barret Oliver then and now. Photo: @pepperbrooksmusic on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Barret Spencer Oliver

: Barret Spencer Oliver Date of birth : 24 August 1973

: 24 August 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of February 2025)

: 51 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Barret Oliver played the role of Bastian Balthazar Bux in The NeverEnding Story. Bastian is the main character who discovers a magical book that transports him into the fantasy world of Fantasia, where he embarks on an incredible adventure to save the land from destruction.

After The NeverEnding Story, Barret Oliver was cast as the lead in the short film Frankenweenie and as the cyborg in the 1985 film D.A.R.Y.L., a role which earned him a Saturn Award. He also appeared in Cocoon and Cocoon: The Return.

Barret's last role was in the 1989 film Class Struggle in Beverly Hills. He later became a printer and photographer, specialising in 19th-century processes. In 2007, he published a book A History of the Woodbury Type.

2. Noah Hathaway as Atreyu

Noah Hathaway then and now. Photo: Henry Diltz, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Full name : Noah Leslie Hathaway

: Noah Leslie Hathaway Date of birth : 13 November 1971

: 13 November 1971 Age: 53 years old (as of February 2025)

53 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Noah Hathaway played portrayed Atreyu in the film. Atreyu is a young warrior chosen to save the mystical land of Fantasia. His role in the film made him especially popular as a teen idol in Europe. Before starring in The NeverEnding Story, Noah had his first role as Boxey on the cult sci-fi show, Battlestar Galactica in 1978.

After The NeverEnding Story, Noah starred as Harry Potter Jr. in Troll and as Jamie in the movie Casebusters. He took a break from acting for a while and returned in 2012 with roles in B-movies Sushi Girl and Mondo Holocausto. His last role was in the drama film Blue Dream, where he played the character of Roper Karlsson.

3. Tami Stronach as The Childlike Empress

Tami Stronach in 1994 (L).Tami Stronach in 2024 (R). Photo: Sama Kai, Fryderyk Gabowicz (modified by author)

Full name : Tami Stronach

: Tami Stronach Date of birth : 31 July 1972

: 31 July 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of February 2025)

: 52 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Pahlavi Iran

After the film, Tami Stronach faced unwanted attention and stepped away from acting for a while. She pursued a dance career, becoming a professional dancer and choreographer.

In addition to dancing, Tami has also been involved in teaching, producing dance performances, and filmmaking. She has performed with the Neta Dance Company and has received several awards for her choreography. Recently, she returned to acting and appeared in the film Man and Witch: The Dance of a Thousand Steps (2024).

4. Alan Oppenheimer (voices of Falkor, Gmork, Rockbiter and Narrator)

Alan Oppenheimer in 1980's (L). Alan Oppenheimer in 2023 (R). Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Full name : Alan Oppenheimer

: Alan Oppenheimer Date of birth : 23 April 1930

: 23 April 1930 Age: 94 years old (as of February 2025)

94 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: New York City, United States

Alan Oppenheimer is an American voice actor, actor, and director. He is well-known for his work in animation, particularly for providing voices in popular television shows like He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, where he voiced characters such as Skeletor and Man-At-Arms.

Alan Oppenheimer voiced several characters in The NeverEnding Story. He voiced Falkor the Luck Dragon, Gmork, and Rockbiter, and also served as the narrator. Oppenheimer also had small roles in Hogan's Heroes, Get Smart and Mama's Family. He remains active in the entertainment industry.

5. Deep Roy as Teeny Weeny

Deep Roy in 1983 (L). Deep Roy now (R). Photo: kpa, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Full name : Gurdeep "Deep" Roy

: Gurdeep "Deep" Roy Date of birth : 1 December 1957

: 1 December 1957 Age : 67 years old (as of February 2025)

: 67 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Nairobi, Kenya

Deep Roy is a Kenyan-born British actor and stuntman, best known for his roles in popular films, such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and Star Trek (2009). In The NeverEnding Story, Deep Roy played the role of Teeny Weeny, a character who is part of a group of small creatures known as the "Night Hob" in the film.

After The NeverEnding Story, Deep Roy continued to work in film and television. He was featured in many TV shows and movies including Big Fish (2003) and The X-Files (1998).

6. Moses Gunn as Cairon

The NeverEnding Story cast member, Moses Gunn then. Photo: Little House on the Prairie (modified by author)

Full name : Moses Gunn

: Moses Gunn Date of birth : 2 October 1929

: 2 October 1929 Date of death : 16 December 1993

: 16 December 1993 Age at the time of death : 64

: 64 Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Moses Gunn was among the black actors who appeared in The NeverEnding Story. He played the character of Cairon, a warrior and advisor to the Southern Oracle in the fantastical world of Fantasia. He is perhaps best known for his roles in films such as The Ultimate Warrior (1975) and The Movie (1975).

Gunn was also recognised for his work on TV shows, including Roots (1977) and The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992). He succumbed to complications of asthma in Guilford, Connecticut on 16 December 1993, aged 64.

7. Gerald McRaney as Mr. Bux

Gerald McRaney then and now. Photo: @theneverendingstoryfilm on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Gerald Lee McRaney

: Gerald Lee McRaney Date of birth : 19 August 1947

: 19 August 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of February 2025)

: 77 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Wiggins, Mississippi, USA

Gerald McRaney played Mr. Coreander, the owner of the bookstore where Bastian finds the magical book that transports him to the world of Fantasia. He is recognised for appearing in the television shows Simon & Simon, Major Dad, Promised Land and House of Cards.

After The NeverEnding Story, McRaney remained active in the entertainment industry, appearing in The West Wing, Jericho and Deadwood. Most recently he starred in the TV series Family Guy and Paradise. He has also appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles from 2017 to 2023.

What is Barret Oliver doing today?

Barret Oliver transitioned from acting to a printer and photographer, specialising in 19th-century processes such as collodion and Woodburytype.

What happened to the actor who played Atreyu?

Noah Hathaway, who played Atreyu in The NeverEnding Story, has suffered a spinal injury since filming the movie over 40 years ago. A horse accident during rehearsals crushed two of his lower vertebrae, leaving him with chronic pain that has persisted for years.

Where is Empress from The NeverEnding Story now?

Tami Stronach, who played the Empress in The NeverEnding Story, took a break from acting to become a professional dancer and choreographer. She later founded her own dance company and also became a storyteller and children's book author.

The cast of The NeverEnding Story has gone on to live unique and inspiring lives, with some continuing in the entertainment industry while others exploring new paths. One of the cast members, Moses Gunn, passed away on 16 December 1993.

