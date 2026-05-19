NDC closes presidential nomination forms sale as Peter Obi remains only aspirant in the race

Extension granted for other elective positions, now closing on May 24, 2026

Screening process set to begin May 19, 2026, with strict compliance required from aspirants

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially shut the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential primary, amid reports that only one aspirant has entered the race.

Party insiders disclosed that by the deadline, former Labour Party presidential candidate and ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, was the only individual who purchased the presidential nomination forms.

Tension as NDC Announces Who Will Be Its Presidential Candidate for 2027

Source: Twitter

The development has heightened anticipation within the party, as attention now shifts to the next phase of the selection process.

NDC: Extension granted for other elective positions

While the presidential ticket window has closed, the party has extended the deadline for Expression of Interest Forms for other elective offices.

According to the party, aspirants seeking governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly tickets now have an additional one week to complete their applications.

The extension moves the new closing time to midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026, replacing the earlier deadline of Sunday, May 17.

Party authorities clarified that the extension applies strictly to non-presidential positions, stressing that the presidential category remains closed.

NDC screening timetable released

The party has also unveiled its timetable for screening aspirants who have successfully purchased and submitted their forms, Daily Trust reported.

Screening is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 19, and will run until Tuesday, May 26.

Thereafter, collection and submission of Nomination Forms for candidates who pass the screening stage will commence on May 20 and conclude on May 26, 2026.

The party warned that there would be no further extension beyond the announced deadlines and urged aspirants to comply strictly with all guidelines.

NDC outlines eligibility and documentation requirements

All aspirants have been directed to present themselves for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated centres across the country.

They are expected to come with relevant documents, including academic certificates, birth certificate or age declaration, passport photographs, voter’s card, NDC membership card and curriculum vitae.

The party also specified that all submitted documents must be provided in six copies for verification by the Screening Committee, Vanguard reported.

NDC pushes consensus process as Obi emerges frontrunner

The NDC stated that its screening process would assess aspirants based on factors such as popularity among party members, local dynamics, competence, capacity and personal character.

It also highlighted provisions for affirmative action, giving consideration to women, young people and persons living with disabilities.

Party officials further encouraged consensus-building among aspirants, noting that only those cleared through screening would proceed to obtain nomination forms.

With the closure of the presidential form sale and reports indicating that Obi was the sole purchaser, party sources suggest he is strongly positioned to emerge as the consensus presidential standard bearer ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

Ndume wins APC senatorial race ticket

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Borno South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ndume emerged as the party’s candidate through an affirmation process conducted during the APC primary election held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Source: Legit.ng