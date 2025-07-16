A widow's peak hairstyle is a haircut or style that complements the V-shaped point in the hairline at the centre of the forehead. Widow’s peak hairstyles such as side parts, slick backs, pixie cuts, and undercuts work well with this hairline. Discover the best widow’s peak hairstyles for men and women that enhance and flatter this unique feature.

Crew cut (L), fringes hairstyle (C) and side part (R) are some of the widow's peak hairstyles. Photo: @crewcutshop, @latesthair, @Cvh1mErrzmc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

A widow's peak is a V-shaped point at the centre of the hairline.

It can be genetic or develop from hair loss at the temples.

Embracing this feature with the right hairstyle can enhance your look.

Medium-length and long hair can hide a widow’s peak.

The best haircuts for a widow’s peak depend on how you want to style your hair.

Some of the popular widow’s peak hairstyles include a buzz cut, crew cut and slicked back haircut.

Best widow's peak hairstyles for men

Men with a widow's peak can try different hairstyles to make it look better or less noticeable. Below are some of the widow's peak hairstyles for men you should consider.

1. Tapered pompadour

Tapered pompadour works well for both casual and formal looks. Photo: @aanuko.house @pompadourhaircut on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tapered pompadour is a great hairstyle for someone with a widow’s peak. It involves brushing the longer top hair up and back, while the sides and back are cut shorter and even get shorter as they go down. This cut works well for both casual and formal looks.

2. Buzz cut

The buzz cut hairstyles make the hairline less noticeable. Photo: @the.vice.barber.and.tattoo, @wahlprosea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A buzz cut is one of the widow's peak hairstyles for men with short hair. This style features a short haircut where your hair is clipped close to the scalp using clippers. It is a low-maintenance hairstyle and works well for men with a widow’s peak because the short length makes the hairline less noticeable.

3. Comb back

Comb back cut suits men with thick, wavy locks. Photo: @scissrwitch, @the.hangry.barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Comb back is another popular widow's peak hairstyle, where the hair on top is brushed straight back. It is a great choice for men with a widow’s peak because it follows the natural shape of the hairline, making the peak look strong and stylish. This crop suits men with thick and wavy locks.

4. Crew cut

Crew cut hairstyles help your widow’s peak blend in naturally with the rest of your hair. Photo: @4hairpleasure, @menshairlooks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you want to highlight or hide your widow’s peak, the crew cut works well for both. This style gently draws attention to the front of your head, helping your widow’s peak look less noticeable.

5. Undercut

The undercut hairstyle has a triangular appearance that complements a widow's peak. Photo: @NewHaircutsForMen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Undercut is one of the best options for men with widow's peaks and who also like to have a longer hairstyle. It has a very sharp and triangular appearance that complements a widow's peak. The shorter sides also help with streamlining the look.

6. Side part hairstyle

Side part hairstyles softens the V-shape and gives your hair a clean, balanced look. Photo: @keepbarber, @Men Hairstyle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side part hairstyle is a smart choice for men with a widow’s peak because it shifts attention away from the centre of the forehead. This cut is easy to style, works with most hair types, and can be dressed up or kept casual depending on how you wear it.

7. Quiff

High fade textured quiff haircut (L). Short textured quiff haircut mid-fade (R). Photo: @Men haircut, @topmenshaircuts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The quiff features long, streamlined hair on the top with faded sides. It lifts the hair up and away from the forehead, turning that V-shape into a bold style feature. This hairstyle is a little more casual and works best with straight, wavy, or curly hair and can be styled neat or messy, depending on your choice.

8. Hard part

Combover hard part haircut (L). High razor skin fade, with a hard part and wavy top (R). Photo: @danybearbarber, @razorsmoothbarber on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The hard part is a sharp line shaved into your hair to create a clean, defined part, usually on one side. The hard part shifts focus away from the centre of your forehead and makes your hair look neat, while letting the peak blend naturally into the look. It can be paired with styles, such as a comb-over and slick back.

9. Faux Hawk

The faux-hawk hairstyle draws attention to the centre of your head and blends the V-shape. Photo: @tonyparis66, @aliathebarber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is achieved by keeping the sides short and longer hair on top, styled upward toward the middle. It is a perfect, stylish widow's peak hairstyle, since it draws attention to the centre of your head and blends the V-shape into the look.

10. Messy fringe

Messy fringe haircut hides your widow’s peak and makes your hair look fuller. Photo: @Ollie's Barbershop, @BoysHairCutStyle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A messy fringe involves having a longer fringe that is intentionally styled to appear messy. The rest of the hair can be kept short or medium. This style totally hides your widow’s peak and makes your hair look fuller. It is easy to style and works great with straight, wavy, or slightly curly hair.

11. Textured fringe

Textured fringe hairstyle lets the front hair fall forward and cover the V-shape naturally. Photo: @blackcat.barbershop, @mcutzgroominglounge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The textured fringe is another great hairstyle for men with a widow’s peak because it lets the front hair fall forward and cover the V-shape naturally. The texture adds movement and volume, making your hair look fuller while softening the hairline. This haircut is easy to style and can come out perfect with straight or wavy hair.

12. Butch cut

20+ best widow's peak hairstyles for men and women that flatter the peak. Photo: @menhairstylesworld on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A butch cut is one of the deep widow's peak hairstyles that features a very short, even haircut where the hair is clipped to the same length all over the head. This style works well because the uniform length helps blend the V-shape into the rest of the hair, making it less noticeable. It is clean, simple, and easy to maintain.

13. Short natural curls

Short natural curls are easy to maintain, works with most face shapes. Photo: @nenei_hairstylist, @salonfaith on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The short natural curls hairstyle is a great option for men with a widow’s peak because the curly texture helps soften and blend the V-shape at the hairline. The curls add volume and movement, which draws attention away from the peak and gives your hair a fuller, more balanced look. It is easy to maintain, works with most face shapes.

14. Textured crop

Textured crop haircut softens the hairline and makes the peak less noticeable. Photo: @Thebarbershopcheltenham, @HairstylesDaily on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The textured crop is a short, modern hairstyle that can work well for men with a widow’s peak. The hair on top is cut with layers to add texture and volume, while the sides are usually faded or tapered for a clean finish. This style softens the hairline and makes the peak less noticeable.

15. Slicked back hair

Slicked back hair look particularly good on men with a widow's peak. Photo: @keepbarber, @oasispalm.salon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Slicked-back hair is a classic hairstyle that is currently very popular, making it a fashionable choice. This style works best, especially if your hair is medium to long on top. You brush your hair back from your forehead using a comb and some styling product, which gives it a smooth, sleek look.

Best widow's peak hairstyles for women

Women with a widow’s peak can try many pretty and stylish hairstyles. Here are some of the best widow's peak hairstyles for ladies to try.

1. Side part

A side part hairstyle makes your hairstyle look more natural and balanced. Photo: @tamiastyles, @hairstyles_bynel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A side part naturally follows the direction of the hair growth around a widow's peak, making it a great option for softening the appearance of the peak. You can leave your hair straight, add gentle waves, or even style side-swept bangs to give it more shape.

2. Long textured waves

Long textured waves hairstyle makes the widow’s peak look less noticeable. Photo: @BeautyWorksOnline, @slickback_buttahtoast on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long textured waves are a gorgeous hairstyle that works well with a widow’s peak. This style usually involves long hair with loose waves that give a natural look. It is great for framing the face and making the widow’s peak look less noticeable. You can wear it parted in the middle or to the side, depending on what suits your face shape best.

3. Bangs/fringes

Bangs/fringes effectively conceal or soften the hairline. Photo: @kinlochsalon, @toniandguybrisbane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bangs or fringes, especially side-swept or layered styles, can effectively conceal or soften the hairline. They are short pieces of hair that fall over your forehead. You can have them straight across, parted in the middle, or swept to the side.

4. Wavy comb-over bob

The wavy comb-over bob is a stylish and flattering hairstyle for women with a widow’s peak. Photo: @hirohair, @ParkAvenueSalonandSpa on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wavy comb-over bob features a short-to-medium bob cut with soft waves and a deep side part that sweeps the hair across the forehead. The comb-over effect helps cover or frame the widow’s peak, making it look more balanced.

5. Middle-parted lob

A middle-parted lob makes the hair look neat and balanced. Photo: @adriana_leandre_artistry, @latesthairstyles on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A middle-parted lob is a stylish haircut where the hair is parted evenly down the middle and cut to about shoulder-length. If you have a widow’s peak, this hairstyle works well because the centre part lines up naturally with it. It is a clean, simple style that looks good on many face shapes and is easy to take care of.

6. Shoulder-length shag

Shoulder-length shag hairstyle add volume and make your hair look fuller. Photo: @hirohair, @rachaelellishair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A shoulder-length shag is a fun and trendy haircut that looks great with a widow’s peak. It has soft layers that add volume and make your hair look fuller. The layers near your face help make the peak look softer and more natural.

7. Butterfly cut

A butterfly cut makes the “V” shape of the widow’s peak look softer Photo: @sabri.abic, @zazzlesalons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The butterfly cut is a popular hairstyle that features short layers around the face, like butterfly wings, and longer layers underneath. These layers add movement and help make the “V” shape of the widow’s peak look softer and less noticeable.

8. Bob with long-swoop bangs

A bob with long-swoop bangs helps cover or blend the V-shape of the peak, making your hairline look smoother. Photo: @latesthair, @hairbytravisvu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A bob with long-swoop bangs frames your face nicely, and the swooping bangs gently cross your forehead from one side. This helps cover or blend the V-shape of the peak, making your hairline look smoother.

9. Layered curly cut

Layered curly cut help soften the sharp “V” shape at the hairline. Photo: @stephinumesh, @jordanhairstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A layered curly cut is a hairstyle where curly hair is cut in different lengths to give it more shape. The short layers frame the face, and the longer ones keep curls full. You can style it with a side part, middle part, or bangs.

10. Sleek bob

A sleek bob hairstyle idea draws attention away from the V-shape. Photo: @fashionlifestylebeauty, @bombtress_hair on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A sleek bob is a straight and smooth hairstyle that is cut to chin or shoulder length. Its neat shape makes your hairline look clean and stylish. The smooth texture helps take attention away from the V-shape of a widow’s peak.

11. Textured pixie

Textured pixie is bold and easy to maintain. Photo: @latesthair, @susanfordhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This textured pixie cut features a short haircut with choppy layers. It works great with a widow’s peak because the layers help blend and soften the V-shape. This look is bold, easy to maintain, and perfect for showing off your eyes and cheekbones.

Can I have bangs if I have a widow's peak?

You can have bangs if you have a widow’s peak. Some bang styles that work well include side-swept bangs, curtain bangs and wispy bangs.

How to make a widow's peak look good for men?

To make a widow’s peak look good for men, choose hairstyles such as side parts, slick backs, or undercuts that go perfectly with the natural hairline.

What hairstyle suits a widow's peak for a female?

Hairstyles that suit a widow’s peak for females include side parts, curtain bangs, pixie cuts, long layers, and soft waves.

What is the best haircut for a big widow's peak?

The best haircut for a big widow’s peak is a side-parted style or a layered cut with curtain bangs, as these help soften the peak and balance the forehead.

A widow’s peak can add unique character to your hairline, and the right hairstyle can make it stand out in the best way. Widow’s peak hairstyles, such as side parts, slick backs, pixie cuts, and undercuts, flatter the peak.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about peekaboo braids. Peekaboo braids are protective styles with hidden pops of colour underneath the top layer of braids. They blend natural braids with hidden pops of colour underneath.

Peekaboo braids involve adding bright or bold-coloured extensions to the underside of your braids, while the top layer remains different. These braids are easier to install than they look, especially once you know the steps. Read on to discover the steps to create them and notable creative designs to try out.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng