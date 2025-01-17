20 flashback 80's hairstyles for the ultimate retro chic look

The 1980s was a golden decade in terms of revolutionary beauty and fashion trends. From bold colours to larger-than-life accessories and high waist belts to teased hair, women and men from the 1980s rocked various hairstyles that showcased their personalities. Uncover some of the best 80s hairstyles that have made a comeback.

Bold looks, voluminous hair, and funky textures characterised hairstyles in the 1980s. Now, with a modern twist, these iconic looks have returned, gracing the heads of trendsetters and celebrities. Here are the best 80s hairstyles that have made a comeback.

Flashback 80's hairstyles for women

There are many appealing female 80's hairstyles. Some of these hairstyles are classic, while some are breakthrough trends. Either way, finding the one that would fit you in particular is possible.

1. Crimped hair

Crimped hair has returned, with several celebrities rocking the style on red carpets. Once a hallmark of the 80s, this trend resurfaces with a modern twist, giving off a dynamic and textured appearance.

2. Half-up half down

The ever-sleek half-up half-down look is among the best-looking hairdos from the 80s. For a modern touch, one can add accessories such as modern clips and earrings. Those with dry hair can apply shine sprays to give their hair that glossy look associated with the half-up, half-down style.

3. Wolf cut

Wolf cuts are one of the most common hairstyles for short hair. This style works well with those with thicker hair. It appears short in the front and at the top of the head and longer in the back. Wolf cuts are a fantastic choice for those looking for a unique, eye-catching style.

4. 80s ponytail

This look is one of the most iconic 80's hairstyles for long hair. It is simple, which is why so many ladies love it. This simple yet striking design instantly adds a retro vibe to your ensemble.

5. Bob with bangs

Bob with bangs is another classic 80s hairstyle ladies cannot get enough of today. You can create all possible shapes and angles, outline your face and eyes, make fantastic bangs, and enjoy one of the most extravagant haircuts ever.

6. Middle part

The middle part of the hairdo is among the easiest ones to pull off. To create the look, part your hair into two sections straight down the middle. The middle part should look as polished as possible.

7. Curly shag haircut

The curly shag haircut was undoubtedly one of the most popular hairstyles in the 80s. Popularised by the likes of the American singer Dolly Parton, this hairstyle screamed chic and confident. This look incorporates an element of intrigue and drama, attracting attention wherever you go.

8. A strong bob

Bobs were one of the most popular hairstyles of the 80s and have now made a comeback. The angled and textured bob are two examples of how the 80s hairdo has developed. This hairdo trend is unique and timeless.

9. Fluffy blowout

The fluffy blowout was one of the trendiest hairstyles of the 1980s, with celebrities such as Farrah Fawcett, Cindy Crawford, and Pamela Anderson making it their signature. The look has returned in a big way, which is all about volume, mass, and fluffiness.

80s hairstyles for men

The 80s fashion for men was classic yet dynamic. They grew their hair out and donned stylish afros. Today, stylists have reinvented these retro hairstyles with contemporary twists, such as fades and undercuts, making them a statement choice for those seeking to stand out.

10. Bowl cut

The bowl cut was one of the men's 80's hairstyles for short hair. The look was characterised by bangs cut to the same length as the rest of the hair, which is left to hand slightly over the forehead.

11. Mullet

The mullet was inarguably one of the most recognisable male hairdos of the 1980s. The style is characterised by a haircut shorter on the sides and top than on the back.

12. Pompadour

Pompadour featured voluminous top hair, transitioning into slicked-back sides, often styled into a defining wave at the front. Today, this style combines the classic pompadour with the texture of wavy hair. It features the top part of the hair, which is left thick, completing the pompadour appearance.

13. The quiff

The quiff is one of those hairstyles that never leave the trend scene. It was rocked by celebrities such as singer George Michael. While it may require severe styling, an organic hair product that dampens your hair can work wonders in maintaining the quiff.

14. Jheri curl

Jheri curl is a permanent wave hairstyle popular among Black Americans during the 1980s and early 1990s. The late singer Michael Jackson made this style famous, often presenting it with a glossy, loosely curled look. It is bold and classy.

15. Slicked-back style

A slicked-back haircut was one of the most popular hairstyles for men in the 1980s. One of the celebrities who rocked this hairdo is Michael Douglas, an American actor who slicked his hair back when starring as Gordon Gekko in 1987's Wall Street.

Today, it is the most loved hairstyle, combining the hair with pomade or gel for a glossy, professional appearance.

16. Punk spikes

Most people might not consider punk spikes an iconic look. However, they were a big deal in the 1980s. It was a signature look for the singer Billy Idol. Today, this hairstyle allows for artistic expression as you may colour your hair, sparking a sleek look.

17. Permed hair

Perms were popular 80s hairstyles, adding texture and loosened manes. It is a curl type that is loose, relaxed and perfect for those looking for a casual take on the curly hair trend.

18. High flat top fade

This hairstyle was one of the hairdos among black guys in the 80s that is making a comeback. It is particularly perfect for those who love afro hair. The shaved sides emphasise the flat top, which gives your hair a unique look. This hairstyle is a great way to pay tribute to the hip-hop icons of the 1980s.

19. Buzz cut

The buzz cut was popular with men in the 1980s. It is bold, so the men of the 1980s rocked it to express their confidence and beauty. It keeps short hair neat and nicely trimmed on top of the head. You can elevate the buzz cut by requesting your barber to buzz a pattern, such as a zig-zag, into the sides.

20. Feathered layer

The feathered layer is one of the most elegant and stylish 80s hairstyles for medium hair. The distinctive loose waves on the sides and back of the hair move in different directions, contributing to the flowing, feathery appearance.

What men's hairstyle was trendy in the 80s?

Several hairstyles were signatures of male celebrities in the 1980s, from rock stars to actors. These hairstyles include slicked-back styles, mullets, quiffs, and feathered.

The 80s hairstyles are arguably some of the definitive aspects of the decade. These hairdos were popularised by celebrity figures, mainly in the music, TV and film industries. While some styles have since dropped in popularity, many were incredibly elegant and have returned in today's fashion world.

