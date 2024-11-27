90+ impressive curly hairstyles that rock for both men and women

Curly hairstyles are making waves in fashion because of their versatility. With curls, you have endless styling options that can be bold, chic, or laid-back, all while highlighting natural texture. This guide contains a compilation of trendy and eye-catching curly hairstyles for men, women and children.

Space buns (L), curly fringe (C), and half-up, half-down ponytail curly hairstyles (R). Photo: @evilhair_, @bob.barber9 on Instagram, @blackkidshairstyles on Facebook (modified by author)

Curly hair can be styled in numerous ways, from volumising cuts to layered styles that reduce weight. Short curls are low maintenance, whereas longer locks highlight your hair's natural texture and offer a more feminine look. Whether you prefer a low-key look or something edgy, a curly hairstyle suits everyone’s taste.

Curly hairstyles for women

Curly hairstyles for women offer a stunning way to embrace natural texture while exploring styles that highlight curls. Here are styles that enhance curls and elevate overall appearance.

Golden blonde and brunette shag hairstyles

A coloured shag creates a full-bodied yet lively look. Photo: @slickback_buttahtoast (modified by author)

Golden blonde is a radiant and dimensional style for those with natural curls. This look highlights natural textures for a sun-kissed effect that complements various skin tones.

Wavy brown and blonde balayage with loose curls

This look allows curls to fall naturally while adding an airy, vibrant feel to their look. Photo: @najmeh_hairartist, @blassomhair, @balayageby_mtlewis (modified by author)

Balayage highlights are a trendy hairstyle that works perfectly on loose and tight curls. If you are looking for a versatile look that allows your curls to fall effortlessly and naturally while still being airy, this is the style for you.

Layered lioness look with blonde and caramel hues

The Layered lioness is a bold hairstyle that celebrates curls by adding layers to your mane. Photo: @arcscissors, @atoyabass, @curlhairstyle (modified by author)

This full-bodied look celebrates the natural wildness of curly hair. Light brown and caramel brown shades offer a warm, rich tone that enhances the curls’ natural beauty. The shade complements medium to dark skin tones.

Elegant low and high-bun options for curly hair

Loose updos have a sophisticated edge that rivals neatly styled buns. Photo: @hayleyshairstyles on Facebook, @idealbridalaz and @lo.wolff_hairdesign on Instagram (modified by author)

Add a sophisticated edge to your look by bolding your curls in a loose high or low bun while letting wispy curls cascade softly down your neck or face. The loose updo gives off a laid-back romantic vibe that is ideal for formal events or casual settings.

Au natural curls

This style is a simple yet powerful choice for natural hair lovers. Photo: @RozebrazilianhairSalon on Facebook, @thelaurynicole on Instagram, @_thatssocole on Instagram (modified by author)

For the girlies who prefer to let their hair shine in its pure form by celebrating texture without manipulation, this is the hairstyle for you. Wearing your hair as is, you enhance volume and highlight each curl’s unique shape without carrying the risk of hair breakage or heat damage. Alternatively, colouring your curls adds a playful edge to your look.

Wet-look curls with a sleek finish

While the wet look creates sleek and defined curls, full-bodied curls add volume to hair. Photo: @selinmengu_, @makeup_bycsilla, @salnikovao (modified by author)

The curls in a wet look have a fresh out-of-the-shower look that appears wet. While its curls glisten and stay in place, the full-bodied curls provide a face-framing option that adds volume and keeps curls manageable and stylish.

Twist-back styles for natural or coloured curls

Twist-back hairstyle can look great on natural hair or highlighted hair. Photo: @redbloomsalon, @kichair, @evehogban (modified by author)

The twist-back is a practical style that keeps curls out of the face by pulling back the front curls in two or more twists, creating a simple and elegant look. You can wear your natural curls in this style or alternatively give it a delicate colour with highlights or baby lights.

Mono-toned and multi-coloured curls

Coloured curls are perfect for those looking to express their personality through unique shades. Photo: @hairbyreema, @curlingmekrazy, @leysahairandmakeup (modified by author)

Using one colour or shade defines curls beautifully by creating a uniform look that is easy to maintain. On the other hand, multi-toned curls add a sense of playfulness, vibrancy, and boldness to each curl, allowing you to show off your individuality.

Halo and side braids paired with flowing curls

Braids offer a timeless option that is practical and convenient for curly hair. Photo: @curlsbysomya, @jennifer.freesia on Instagram, @braidsforwomen on Facebook (modified by author)

Braids keep curls out of your face and in place, creating a structured yet relaxed style for any occasion. They also offer a manageable, low-maintenance look throughout the day.

Accessorised curls

Accessories with curls add a touch of elegance and glamour. Photo: @travelingwithjessica, @goldn.curl, @_beauty_of_beads (modified by author)

This hairstyle features voluminous, bouncy curls that are sectioned and adorned with delicate accessories. Sparkling pins, dainty pearl clips, floral designs, scarfs and bands are strategically placed in the hair. The accessories complement the natural texture of the curls, creating a blend of sophistication and playfulness.

Messy angelic look

This playful style adds a softness that is perfect for a charming and standout style. Photo:@hollygirldoeshair, @melhairdresser, @sbhm_stylists (modified by author)

The messy, angelic look celebrates soft, wispy curls that give off a whimsical and ethereal vibe. Bold or light colouring methods such as baby lights and highlights lighten up the style, adding a delicate, fairy-like touch to curls, with pastel tones enhancing the hair’s texture.

Men's curly hairstyles

From textured crops to layered cuts, there is no shortage of trendy and classic curly hairstyles that complement natural textures, different face shapes, and preferences. Explore these top curly options that embrace the power of curls.

Textured crops with a fade

Crop cuts are a timeless option that is convenient for men with curly hair. Photo: @curlsponge,@fargsbarbershop, @dreclipperhands on Facebook (modified by author)

A textured crop is a low-maintenance men's hairstyle that accents natural curls with a clean fade. This style's well-defined fade suits casual and formal settings.

Long and medium-layered curls

Long-layered hairstyles are best suited for those who love a relaxed style. Photo: @evangermond, @mouseybrowne, @urbanbloomcurls (modified by author)

Long layered curls give the wearer a relaxed and free-flowing look. Shorter styles are manageable and allow for a stylishly understated look that is perfect for active lifestyles.

Curly bowl cuts

The curly bowl cut brings character to curly hair. Photo: @_baluni_d, @zrth.air, @HairMachineEindhoven (modified by author)

This bowl cut combines a fade with natural curls, offering a clean and modern look. The gradual fade from the sides draws attention to the textured curls on top, which can be worn in any desired colour.

Fringe curls with a fade

Boyish long curls are best suited for those looking for a fresh, modern look. Photo: @tashancuts, @toniandguytorinoguala, @tommygunsaus (modified by author)

This style frames the face and allows curls to fall naturally on the desired side, making it ideal for a clean cut and stylish appearance. Side-parted curls offer a classic, gentlemanly look by defining a side part to separate curls.

Afro curls

This afro can be the perfect option for those interested in celebrating their curls in their natural form. Photo: @socialmedhi, @curlvision, @legendary.barber (modified by author)

Afros are a timeless structured style for men with naturally curly or kinky hair. A neat or messy afro celebrates natural curls in their pure form, highlighting the texture and fullness of curly hair.

Slicked-back and messy bun

Holding your hair in buns offers a clean, pulled-together look. Photo: @manbun87, @longhairedmen_9, @longhairstylemenn (modified by author)

Buns are a practical and stylish way of managing long locks. They allow you to maintain curl definition and keep hair off the face. For a more polished look, wearing your mane in a slicked-back half bun can create a sleek appearance for formal settings like the work environment.

Draped waves and grown-out curls

Long hair enhances the fullness and shape of curls. Photo: @longhairstylemenn, @longhairstylemen65, @curlyboychuck (modified by author)

Worn short or long, well-defined curls and waves can create an eye-catching look. Inspired by Timothée Chalamet's signature haircut, draped waves frame the face and enhance the wearer's bone structure.

Long and well-manicured hair enhances the natural curl pattern, allowing it to flow freely at a longer length.

Man buns for curly hair

The man bun is one of the best curly hairstyles for long curly hair. Photo: @manbun.lifestyle, @longhairstylemen65 @aswin_jayachandran (modified by author)

The man bun for curly hair gathers curls into a bun at the crown by offering a stylishly rugged look. It is ideal for medium to long curls and is excellent for a casual or outdoor setting.

Messy curly tops

The messy top lets your curls shine. Photo: @manbun87, @dreaded_barbers, @stefann96 (modified by author)

The messy curly top embraces a relaxed vibe that allows curls to sit loosely. A well-cut fade can enhance the curls. It creates a carefree look that suits any casual occasion.

Short curly afro

The short curly afro is a stylish option that emphasises natural curls. Photo: @alisudani_, @mitchellcantrellbeauty on Instagram, @Twistsandlocs on Facebook (modified by author)

Loose or tight curls on 4c hair are the best curly hairstyles for short hair. They frame the face perfectly, allowing wearers to show off their best facial features. The style is perfect for adding a youthful and trendy edge to any outfit.

Curly hairstyles for kids

Kids' curly hairstyles are designed to keep things playful and easy to manage. These looks allow kids to embrace their natural curls, from simple puffs to creative braided styles. Check out these hairstyles for kids that keep them looking stylish and comfortable.

Accessorised puffs

The headband puff keeps curls short and manageable, making it ideal for playtime. Photo: @dollarcurlclub, @babykassierae, @sweettooth_kids (modified by author)

This style is practical and playful, making it the perfect option for active kids. It is easy to do, using a headband to hold curls in a rounded puff that can be styled in an updo, space buns, or other desired styles.

Afros and afro puffs

Afro puffs are manageable and easy to style. Photo: @BlackHairMedia on Facebook, @helenmperez07, @olinasrunway on Instagram (modified by author)

Afro puffs celebrate natural curls by gathering them into one to three puffs. They are perfect for kids who love a playful and easy-to-maintain style. Afro puffs can be worn plainly or embellished with ribbons, butterflies, or clips.

Sleek and fiery curls

This style brings out the vibrancy and fullness of natural curls. Photo: @ayla_luhanny, @2sisterlicious, @amoretzacc (modified by author)

Kids afros are an easy and rounded style that keeps curls neat and well-defined. They are an adorable option that gives a tidy and stylish look. Fiery curls flow naturally, making them ideal for kids who love a unique look.

Wild afros with defined curl patterns

The afro highlights the beauty and versatility of natural hair textures. Photos: @2infinityndamom, @aaydenfadojutimi, @willow_and_beau_ (modified by author)

The wild curly afro emphasises the fullness and beauty of the natural curls. To maintain its unique beauty, the hair needs constant maintenance using curl-defining and moisturising products.

Braided curly hair

The best hairstyles for children with curly hair incorporate braids. Photo: @paisleyspetalshair, @erikacormierhair @the_hairstyle_mumma (modified by author)

Braids help gather curls into manageable buns or sections that work well for casual and formal occasions. They keep hair out of the way while adding a bit of detail, making it perfect for active kids.

Kids' buns

The bun keeps hair secure, giving kids a polished look with a touch of creativity. Photo: @blackkidshairstyles on Facebook, @kitkatbribri, @thecurlbarsalon on Instagram (modified by author)

The bun gathers curls into a bun, making them manageable and convenient for active children. The neat hairstyle is ideal for school, formal occasions and even playtime.

Curly and braided high ponies

A curly braided pony is a simple style that is easy to manage and keeps hair out of the face. Photo: @holyhandsbraiding, @textured_hair_society (modified by author)

Curly high ponies are a lively style that blends curls into high ponytails. This look is perfect for energetic kids who enjoy a bouncy hairstyle that shows off their braided curly hairstyles. Alternatively, half-up ponytails gather only the top section of curls into a ponytail, leaving the rest loose.

Braided and banded half-updos

Braiding and banding create easy, elegant and charming looks that are perfect for any occasion. Photo: @_kayshairhouse, @chloeysdooftheday (modified by author)

A half-up hairstyle keeps curls organised in a stylish and detailed look. To create a banded half-updo, use small hairbands to section and gather the top half of the curls in small sections. Alternatively, the hair can be braided and gathered into a simple knot, creating a neat, elegant style.

Twisted and embellished curls

Using bows and ribbons makes hairstyles perfect for special occasions. Photo: @inthelifeoftayt, @curlykidshaircare on Instagram, @easytoddlerhairstyles on Facebook (modified by author)

Ribbons and bows add a touch of colour and charm to a child's hair, increasing their confidence in their appearance. To create these hairstyles, section the hair as desired and secure it with rubber bands, which can be joined with other sections. The messy bow gathers curls into a loose bow at the back.

Braided and twisted elegance

These bold and beautiful styles give kids a confident look that highlights the texture and volume of their hair. Photo: @chloeysdooftheday, @rachels_curly_girls, @thecurlstory (modified by author)

The voluminous afro can be unruly at times, making braids and twists the best curly hairstyles for long hair in children. However, these structured yet playful styles bring out the elegance of natural curls. Gathering the curls with French braids or twisted braids into a low ponytail at the back of the head keeps curls out of the face while showcasing their natural beauty.

Zig-zag part and middle part

Classic sectioning techniques create practical, adorable and eye-catching hairstyles for kids. Photo: @koily_kali, @prettyblackgirlx, @easytoddlerhairstyles (modified by author)

Simple sectioning and parting, such as the classic middle part and the zig-zag part, can be improved by incorporating delicate and sophisticated details such as braids, bows, bands and beads. Towards the back, hair can be left loose or held in high puffs or space buns, creating a playful style.

Threaded and banded puffs

Banding and treading sections of hair create a neat, polished, structured look. Photo: @paris_and_mum, @ponpon_sisters, @koily_kali (modified by author)

Threading is a protective hairstyle technique derived from African cultures. To create it, divide the hair into sections as desired and wrap it with black hair thread, leaving a small puff at the bottom of each section. Alternatively, you can create a grid-like puff look with hair bands tied along small sections of hair.

Does curly hair look attractive?

Many consider curly hair attractive because it adds texture, volume, and a unique character to a person’s appearance. However, how attractive curly hair looks often depends on personal style and how well it is cared for.

These curly hairstyles offer endless possibilities for both men and women. From casual, everyday looks to bold, statement-making designs, each style brings out the beauty of natural curls.

