Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League after a tight race with rivals Manchester City

The Gunners will secure huge financial and sporting rewards, including prize money and Champions League qualification

Players and staff will also receive medals, a trophy, and a gold Premier League champions badge

Arsenal have finally ended their long wait for the Premier League, sealing the title after a dramatic 2025/26 season that went down to the wire against rivals Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side were confirmed champions after Man City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, leaving Arsenal mathematically out of reach with a game still to play.

Arsenal have brought an end to their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title after they were confirmed as champions for the 2025/26 season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

It marks a major turning point for the North London club, who have spent the last three seasons chasing City in increasingly tight title races before finally getting over the line.

5 major rewards Arsenal will receive for lifting the title

After sealing their first league title in 22 years, BBC Sport has confirmed Arsenal are set to be rewarded handsomely with cash prizes and other items as the season wraps up.

1. Medals and recognition for players and staff

One of the immediate rewards for Arsenal’s title win is the distribution of winners’ medals.

Up to 40 medals will be awarded to players and coaching staff who contributed throughout the season, with Premier League rules ensuring that any player who makes at least five appearances is guaranteed a medal.

For many squad members, this represents the first major league title of their careers, while for others it is a defining achievement in a long journey at the top level.

The medal ceremony will take place after the final game of the season, marking the official moment of celebration for the squad.

2. The Premier League trophy

The most iconic reward, of course, is the Premier League trophy itself.

Arsenal will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final league game against Crystal Palace. Photo by Jutin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal will now officially lift the silverware, cementing their place in English football history as champions for the first time in 22 years.

It is the club’s fourth Premier League title and their 14th top-flight league crown overall, placing them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United in English football history.

The achievement also ends a painful run of near misses, including three consecutive seasons finishing as runners-up, two of them behind Manchester City.

3. Cash prize worth nearly £180m

Winning the Premier League also brings a significant financial boost.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are expected to earn between £176 million and £178 million in total prize-related income, making it one of the most lucrative seasons in the club’s history.

Every Premier League club receives a baseline payment of around £96.9 million, which includes domestic and international broadcasting revenue as well as commercial distributions.

On top of that, Arsenal’s position as champions adds an additional £53.1 million in merit-based rewards.

Their strong television exposure throughout the season also increases broadcast-related earnings, adding a further estimated £24.9 million to £27.4 million.

4. Champions Badge and global recognition

As Premier League winners, Arsenal will wear the gold champions badge on their shirts throughout the following season.

It is a symbol of dominance in English football and a mark of prestige reserved only for the reigning champions.

Beyond the badge itself, the title win significantly boosts Arsenal’s global profile, strengthening commercial opportunities and brand value worldwide for the Gunners.

5. Champions League qualification

Perhaps just as important as the trophy is qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal’s title win guarantees their place among Europe’s elite next season, giving them another chance to compete on the biggest stage.

For a squad that has steadily rebuilt under Arteta, it is another step in re-establishing themselves as a top European force.

The combination of silverware, financial rewards, and Champions League football marks one of Arsenal’s most successful seasons in decades, and the beginning of a new chapter for the club.

Arsenal win Premier League title

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions on the night of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the first half, and the Cherries held on until the 95th minute when Erling Haaland equalised.

Source: Legit.ng