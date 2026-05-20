Nigerian televangelist Johnson Suleman has predicted Arsenal will win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth

The Gunners are now preparing for a historic Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30

Prominent Nigerian televangelist and the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has predicted Arsenal will win the UEFA Champions League.

Apostle Suleman made this revelation while congratulating Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after the Gunners were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League title win has continued to spark emotional reactions across the football world, and now Apostle Suleman has made a bold prediction about the club’s future.

According to ESPN, the Gunners secured the Premier League crown after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, handing Mikel Arteta’s side an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal finally end 22-year Premier League wait

Arsenal’s title win marked one of the biggest moments in the club’s modern history.

After several seasons of painful near misses, including three consecutive runner-up finishes, Arteta’s men finally got over the line to reclaim the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004, EPL official website revealed.

Manchester City needed a victory against Bournemouth to keep the race alive, but Junior Kroupi’s first-half strike put Arsenal within touching distance of glory before Erling Haaland scored a late equaliser that ultimately proved meaningless.

The final whistle sparked massive celebrations across North London as Arsenal supporters flooded the streets around the Emirates Stadium to celebrate the club’s return to the top.

Apostle Suleman sends message to Arteta and Arsenal

Reacting to Arsenal’s success, Apostle Suleman praised Arteta for staying patient despite years of criticism and pressure.

Apostle Johnson Suleman has predicted Arsenal to win the UEFA Champions League final. Photo credit: Daily Post

Source: UGC

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Nigerian cleric applauded the Arsenal manager for trusting his long-term project and eventually overcoming Pep Guardiola in the title race.

“22years without the premier league trophy.. Arteta said; trust the process.. Finishing 2nd the past 3 seasons wasn’t easy.. But here we are today,the process is complete..”

He also described the current Arsenal squad as a team that could become unforgettable in the club’s history, revealing the will win the Champions League next.

“Like I always say,these boys will become the ‘unforgettables’.. Championship league next for grabs.. CONGRATULATIONS GUNNERS.. COYG!!!”

Champions League final awaits Arsenal

With the Premier League title already secured, Arsenal’s focus now shifts to Europe.

The North London club are preparing for a huge UEFA Champions League final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

It represents another chance for Arteta’s side to make history by winning Europe’s biggest club competition for the very first time.

Arsenal’s only previous Champions League final appearance came in 2006, when they suffered a painful 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona.

Now, with confidence soaring after their domestic triumph, many supporters believe this could finally be the year the club conquers Europe as well.

Arsenal Premier League prize money

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal will earn an estimated £176-178 million for winning the title, with actual figures to be confirmed by the league later.

The prize money is a cumulative of different earning criteria, which include the guaranteed share, league ranking payment and TV broadcast money.

Source: Legit.ng