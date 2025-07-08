10+ perfect hairstyles for men with diamond face shape

Hairstyles for men with diamond face shapes are designed to enhance their sharp cheekbones and balanced features. Popular options like the textured quiff, side part, and messy fringe help add width to the forehead and soften angular lines.

Key takeaways

Suitable hairstyles for men with diamond face shapes aim to widen the forehead and jawline while softening the cheekbones .

. Fringes are most preferred because they help reduce the appearance of a narrow forehead.

Do not opt for high-volume top styles , as too much height can exaggerate the narrowness of the chin and forehead.

, as too much height can exaggerate the narrowness of the chin and forehead. You can complement the hairstyle with a well-groomed beard , which adds volume to the jawline, creating a more balanced look.

, which adds volume to the jawline, creating a more balanced look. Versatile cuts such as side parts, quiffs, and undercuts offer flexibility and flatter the diamond face shape.

Best hairstyles for men with a diamond face shape

Men with diamond face shapes have distinct, angular features and sharp cheekbones. Choosing the right hairstyle can enhance their natural symmetry and soften strong lines. The best hairstyles for this face shape add balance to the forehead and jaw while complementing the cheekbones.

1. Textured quiff

The textured quiff is a modern classic. It lifts the hair upward and slightly back, adding volume without making the forehead appear too wide. Keep the sides a bit longer to balance the strong cheekbones.

This style works especially well with medium to thick hair and suits both casual and formal occasions. The textured top provides movement and draws attention upward, subtly shifting focus from the widest part of the face—the cheekbones—to the overall head shape. Use a matte styling product to maintain volume and control without making it too stiff.

2. Side part

A clean side part is elegant and perfect for diamond-shaped faces. It softens angular features and brings attention to the eyes. For a timeless look, pair with a taper or a low fade.

The side part creates an asymmetrical look that helps offset the symmetry of sharp cheekbones, creating a more relaxed, natural appearance. This cut is versatile, easy to maintain, and can be styled with pomade or cream depending on the level of hold and shine you prefer. It works well for professional environments or special occasions.

3. Messy fringe

A messy fringe draws attention to the upper part of the face while minimising the sharpness of the cheekbones. This hairstyle adds balance by creating volume on the forehead.

This style works best with naturally wavy or slightly curly hair. The irregular edges of the fringe break up the face’s geometric lines, giving it a softer and more youthful appearance. It's also a great option for men who want a low-maintenance style with a trendy, laid-back vibe.

4. Taper fade with volume on top

The taper fade creates a gradual transition that suits angular faces. By leaving volume on top, this cut elongates the face while the fade adds width near the temples for balance.

This hairstyle adds structure to the face by balancing the upper and lower proportions. The taper allows for a clean, polished finish that doesn’t exaggerate the cheekbones. It’s a great choice for men who want a contemporary, sharp look that still feels refined.

5. Slicked-back hair

Slicked-back styles are sleek and refined. When done with a bit of texture and not overly tight, this hairstyle complements the diamond shape by balancing the forehead and jaw.

Opt for a textured slick back rather than a flat, high-shine version to avoid narrowing the forehead further. It’s an ideal look for formal events or professional settings, especially when paired with a low fade or taper on the sides. The slicked-back style suits men with straight or slightly wavy hair.

6. Long layered hair

If you have straight or wavy hair, growing it out into long layers softens the face’s angular edges. Layers around the temples reduce the appearance of wide cheekbones.

Long layers help create movement and volume while reducing the prominence of a pointed chin or narrow forehead. This style works well for artistic or fashion-forward looks and allows for multiple styling options, such as tying it back or leaving it loose. Regular trims keep the layers healthy and prevent split ends.

7. Faux hawk

The faux hawk adds central height and draws the eye vertically, which can elongate the face. It's an edgy, contemporary option that’s easy to style and manage.

This hairstyle offers a bold look without the full commitment of a mohawk. By tapering or fading the sides and leaving volume in the centre, it visually lengthens the face while de-emphasising wide cheekbones. Use a stronghold product to maintain shape throughout the day.

8. Undercut with side sweep

An undercut contrasts well with the soft side sweep. This hairstyle broadens the forehead slightly and directs attention away from the cheekbones.

The undercut removes bulk from the sides, allowing the top to appear fuller and more balanced. When paired with a side-swept top, it enhances the illusion of width at the forehead, making it ideal for narrowing cheekbones. It works best with medium to thick hair textures.

9. Buzz cut with beard

Although a buzz cut is simple, pairing it with a well-groomed beard helps add bulk to the lower half of the face, balancing the narrow chin typical of diamond face shapes. The beard adds visual weight to the jawline, giving the face a more squared-off appearance.

10. Classic pompadour

The pompadour gives height and volume to the top, which can elongate the overall appearance of the face. Pair with faded sides for a clean finish that doesn’t overemphasise the cheekbones. Use a volumising mousse or pomade to maintain structure and shape throughout the day.

11. Side-swept fringe

This look is particularly flattering for men with naturally straight or slightly wavy hair. It softens the face’s edges and diverts focus from the cheekbones, providing a more balanced profile. It’s also a great style to experiment with colour highlights or subtle layers.

12. Crew cut with mid-fade

This short, no-nonsense haircut is great for maintaining a clean look. The mid-fade helps reduce the prominence of wide cheekbones while keeping things symmetrical. It's perfect for men with active lifestyles or jobs requiring neat grooming.

13. Curtain haircut

Made popular in the '90s and trending again, the curtain haircut works wonders for men with sharp features. The parted bangs soften the cheekbones and give a youthful touch. Curtain bangs frame the face in a way that shortens the length visually and creates a balanced silhouette.

14. Short Afro with tapered sides

For men with natural curls or Afro-textured hair, a short Afro hairstyle with tapered sides provides definition without overly elongating the face. The volume is controlled and flattering. This style is easy to maintain with regular shaping and moisturising, and it celebrates natural texture while complementing the diamond face shape.

15. Man bun

Ideal for longer hair, the man bun pulls hair away from the face while accentuating the jawline. Be careful not to tie it too high, or it may make the forehead appear overly dominant. This style works best when paired with facial hair to add weight to the lower face.

Is a diamond face shape attractive for boys?

Yes, a diamond face shape is considered very attractive for boys. The defined cheekbones and angular features give a strong, chiselled appearance that stands out and photographs well.

Which hairstyles should men with diamond face shapes avoid?

Avoid hairstyles that add too much height on top without width at the sides, such as high flat tops or ultra-tight slick backs. Also, styles that fully expose the forehead can exaggerate the narrowness of that area.

Which male hairstyle is best for a diamond face shape?

The best hairstyles for a diamond face shape include the textured quiff, side part, messy fringe, and classic pompadour. These styles add width to the forehead and balance the prominent cheekbones for a more proportionate look.

Who are some male celebrities with a diamond face shape?

Some famous personalities with a diamond face shape include Robert Pattinson, Cillian Murphy, Jesse Williams, and Ryan Reynolds.

What are the best long hairstyles for men with a diamond face shape?

Men with long hair and diamond face shapes should go for hairstyles such as layered cuts, curtain bangs, and loose waves, which soften sharp cheekbones and add volume around the forehead and jawline.

What are the best medium-length hairstyles for men with a diamond face shape?

You should go for styles such as textured quiff, side-swept fringe, and slicked-back. They add fullness to the top and sides without emphasising the width of the cheekbones.

What are the best short hairstyles for men with a diamond face shape?

Short hairstyles such as the crew cut with a mid-fade, buzz cut with a beard, and classic side part are great for diamond face shapes.

Finding the right hairstyle for a diamond-shaped face is about balance and highlighting your strongest features. The goal is to add volume where the face is narrow and minimise where it is widest. The hairstyles above can help create a harmonious and stylish look that suits your natural face structure.

