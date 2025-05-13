20+ perfect Christmas hairstyles for Black hair that are festive and fierce

Christmas is one of the most anticipated holidays on the calendar, and everyone wants to look good. There are many stylish options to explore, especially for Black women who want to stand out. Some of the best Christmas hairstyles for Black hair include box braids, sleek buns, cornrows, buzz cuts, Lemonade braids, and Bantu knots, each offering a unique way to celebrate the season in style.

Key takeaways

Black hair has a texture that you can work with to create a stunning holiday look.

You can add hair accessories and holiday-themed charms to elevate your Christmas vibe.

to elevate your Christmas vibe. While looking for Christmas hairstyles, looking fabulous is important, but also ensure your hairstyle is comfortable to wear throughout the celebrations.

Christmas hairstyles for Black hair

If you are getting ready for the festive season in December, you should be looking for a hairstyle that will bring the holiday cheer. Below is a list of hairstyles for Black hair that will make a statement this December.

Simple Christmas hairstyles for Black hair

If you are going for a fuss-free yet elegant holiday look, these simple Christmas hairstyles are perfect for you.

Bantu knots

Bantu knots, also known as Nubian knots or Zulu knots, are one of the simple, distinctive, protective hairstyles. The style originates from the Zulu tribe of Southern Africa and holds cultural significance.

The hairstyle is characterised by taking sections of hair and twisting them before wrapping them into a coiled knot. These knots are styled close to the scalp, creating a unique and intricate appearance. The size and pattern may vary depending on preferences, hair texture and length.

Afro

The Afro hairstyle is a timeless and iconic hairstyle associated with Black people. It gained popularity in the 1960s in America during the Civil Rights movement.

The Afro style is characterised by leaving naturally grown-out hair in voluminous curls, coils, or kinks to create a rounded shape on the head. This style celebrates the natural texture of Black hair without straightening. The size of the Afro depends on a person's hair density and may range from short to dramatic.

Puffball tails

Puffball tail is a fun and simple hairstyle that will make you stand out. The style is achieved by making one or two high ponytails into round puffs, soft balls. It is easily accomplished by people who have long hair. However, you can add extensions if your hair is short.

You can adjust the puffs to be bigger or smaller depending on your preference. Puff tails are not only easy to wear, but are also fun and cute for the festive season.

Halo braid

The halo braid is a beautiful, classic hairstyle resembling a crown. It is achieved by making one long braid that goes all the way around your head. The style is best done with longer hair, but shorter hair can achieve the look by adding extensions.

To achieve this style with short hair, you can do a French or Dutch braid where you keep adding more hair until it meets where you started. Then tuck the end under and pin it so it looks seamless.

Top burn

The top bun hairstyle is one of the simplest and most common, easy-to-do hairstyles for Black hair. You achieve this style by putting your hair up high on top of your head into a bun.

The bun can look smooth and neat or big and textured, depending on your hair length. Most people like this style as it helps keep your hair out of your face, which might come in handy during the Christmas celebrations.

Sleek low bun

The sleek low bun is a beautiful and neat hairstyle that involves pulling the hair back and making a bun at the back of your head. To achieve a sleek look on Black hair, you can use styling gel to help lay all the hair nicely. This style is all about looking tidy and shiny, so laying the edges will make everything look polished. A sleek, low bun is a classic and fancy look that's great for a dressy Christmas party.

Christmas hairstyles for Black hair braids

Braids are a timeless choice for the festive season. Here are some stunning braided styles to rock this Christmas.

Box braids

Box braids are among the popular hairstyles that are a go-to when it comes to protecting your natural hair. They are done by splitting hair into defined squares and plaiting each square. The size of the braids can be thick or thin, short or long, and can be styled in many ways.

Often, people add synthetic hair to make the braids longer, fuller, or even add colour. You can achieve different hairstyles with box braids, like a ponytail, half-up, half-down, side bun, or even loose.

Cornrows

Cornrows are among the most popular hairstyles for Black hair. The style is done by braiding your hair flat against your head, making lines. Cornrow braids are perfect for keeping your hair neat and protecting it as it is tucked in. Although cornrows do not last long, they are easy to do and undo.

Koroba braids

Koroba braids are a unique hairstyle that originates from the Yoruba people in Nigeria. The name Koroba means calabash or basket, meaning that the braids are done into a calabash or basket-like shape. They start at the top of the head in a round shape with a fancy cornrow design. Koroba braids are a unique style that will turn heads at the Christmas celebration.

Braided bun

A braided bun is simply getting your braided hair into a bun. Instead of using your natural hair, you can first braid it into loose or twist braids and then hold it into a high bun. This hairstyle looks nice and is also a great protective style.

You can also make things interesting by adding coloured braids or choosing a fancy braid that will make you stand out. Lots of people like braided buns for their stylish and long-lasting nature.

Stitch braids

Stitch braids are a modern technique of braiding hair that makes your head stand out. The style involves making neat, straight lines into a stitch-like pattern. The hair is usually braided in straight rows, with clear lines separating each braid. They can be big or small, long or short, and also face any direction as per individual preference.

Boho braids

Boho braids are among the modern braids you can adorn for Christmas. The Bohemian braid hairstyle is laid-back, and you have regular braids mixed with loose hair, curly or wavy hair that flows around. The style is supposed to look a bit undone and not perfect. You can add some accessories to spice it up and make it look cooler.

Short Christmas hairstyles for Black hair

Short hair can be just as versatile and festive. Check out these chic Christmas styles for short Black hair.

High top fade

The high top fade is one of the classic haircut ideas for Black men, but has become popular with women as well. The hair on top is often cut into a flat shape, a round shape, or pointy spikes according to one's preference. This look became popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s during the rise of hip-hop music.

Buzz cut/super short

A buzz cut is a very short haircut where the hair is shaved close to the head all around. It is a super-easy hairstyle to do and maintain. The cut shows off your face and brings out your other features, such as eyes, jaws, and ears. It makes you stand out, making you feel powerful as you celebrate the holidays.

Pixie bob

The pixie bob is a cool, short haircut that is created by a mix of a longer bob and a shorter pixie cut. The hair is a bit longer in the back and around your ears, and it gets shorter towards the top of your head. The style looks good on different face shapes and hair types, making it the perfect style for Christmas.

Flat twist

Flat twists are an easy way to style and protect your hair. You take parts of your hair, split each part into two pieces, and twist them flat down on your head. You can wear the twists as they are or make cool designs with them.

Sisterlocks

Sisterlocks have become popular as they are a special way to grow your natural hair. The locs are tiny and neatly done using a special twisting method. Unlike dreadlocks, Sisterlocks are gentler and take time to do. You also need to regularly get them tightened.

Mowhawk

A Mohawk is a popular haircut where the hair on the sides of your head is shaved short, with a strip of longer hair left. The hair in the middle runs from your forehead to the back of your neck. It can be styled to stand straight up, made into spikes, or even braided to make it edgy.

Christmas hairstyles for little girls

Make the holidays extra special for your little one with these adorable and playful Christmas hairstyles.

Lemonade braids

Lemonade braids are a cool braiding hairstyle that became famous after Beyoncé wore them in her Lemonade album. The style is made by having long cornrows sweeping down to one side of your head. Lemonade braids are a trendy and safe way to style your natural hair, and you can make them look creative by adding accessories or colour.

Twin puff

Twin puffs are a cute girl's hairstyle where you part the hair in the middle to make two round ponytails. This style is best worn by kids with big or curly hair to bring out the bounce of their hair. Twin puffs are a simple and fun way to keep your hair out of your eyes and make you look young and sweet.

Romantic bun

A romantic bun is a pretty hairstyle where the hair is put up in an elegant, soft bun. Usually, there are some loose strands of hair around the face, and the bun could have gentle waves or curls. The catch is it's not supposed to look too perfect or stiff. Adding cute things like flowers, soft ribbons, or sparkly pins will make it even more beautiful.

Braids with curls

Kids love braids with curls since they make them look cool and unique. The hairstyle mixes braids with soft, bouncy curls. The hair is often braided closer to the head, and the curls are added towards the end.

Braids with a love heart

Braids with a love heart are one of the coolest braids hairstyles for kids. The style makes them stand out and look sweet. To make this hairstyle, cornrows are done in the shape of a heart, either on the side, the centre, or the back of the head. You can use different colours or add accessories to make the heart-shaped braids look special.

Natural hair twist

Natural hair twists are an easy way to style and take care of your curly hair. You just take parts of your hair, split each part into two, and wrap them around each other. This helps make your curls look clearer, stops your hair from breaking easily, and keeps it from getting too dry. You can make the twists big or small, and style them in lots of ways.

How do you wear your hair to a Christmas party?

The best hairstyle depends on personal preference. However, there are many styles you can adorn, including braids, haircuts, and natural hair styling.

The perfect Christmas hairstyle for you makes you feel beautiful, confident, and ready to celebrate. It should be compatible with your hair texture, size and length.

