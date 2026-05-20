Nigerian media guru, N6, has reacted to the heartbreaking news of singer Niniola losing her husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niniola opened up about the devastating loss on social media

While many didn't know that the singer was married, N6 came for wards details of their union

Nigerian on-air personality and media star N6 has reacted to the death of singer Niniola’s husband.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niniola shared the devastating news on her Instagram story, alongside photos of herself and her husband over the years.

Fans stunned as OAP N6 speaks on Niniola’s marriage secret. Credit: @n6oflife6

Source: Instagram

Though not disclosing the cause of the death, Nini mentioned that God had taken away her husband of 13 years.

Reacting to it, N6 revealed that the couple’s relationship was so lowkey, and he loves that the industry respected their union.

Bidding him farewell, he expressed his shock over the news and expressed concern for the young widow.

“I hope Niniola is okay at this time. RIP NaijaReview. Jesus, have Mercy. He and Nini kept their Relationship so coded, and I love that our Entire industry respected their Union. RIP, my Good friend. This is Heartbreaking. 13 years together. Gone just like that. I hate Death and How Final It Hits. I hope Niniola is okay. This is so sad”.

See her post below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niniola Apata addressed rumours that she had secretly tied the knot, clarifying that she is not married.

In a chat with Yanga FM Lagos, the “Maradona” crooner laughed off the viral claims, saying she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her personal life.

Niniola stated:

“I’m not married — and even if I was, I’m old enough to own it.

The 37-year-old singer explained that she’s not bothered by public gossip or assumptions about her relationship status.

She said,

“I don’t care what anyone does or says [regarding my personal life]. After all, I’m not a 12-year-old. I’m old enough to say whatever it is I want to say with my full chest. I’m not married."

Her response comes after rumours circulated online that she got married secretly but chose to keep it under wraps to protect her career and brand image.

Niniola also used the interview to address a question that has long intrigued fans: why she hasn’t collaborated musically with her younger sister, Teni.

According to her, the reason isn’t personal but simply professional.

She said,

“There’s no issue at all. It’s all about timing and circumstances. We’re both busy doing our individual projects. When the time is right, it will happen.”

The singer described her working style as strictly professional, noting that family ties don’t interfere with her career decisions.

She said,

“I like to make music that people can dance to but still think about."

Netizens react to Niniola’s secret marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Franko_Nero2010 said:

"All these that are happening in the past ,although not too good a news but it shows that there still some responsible young men and women in our social sector with brains , keeping your personal affairs off the air is a great thing, my condolences to the family for the loss."

@unclediri said:

"He used to be our senior bros in the hood back then at aguda Surulere bro was so chilled we almost mentored him, I remember him bring nini first mixtape to us then bro showed us love and some soft life as a youngin back then…. Me and my hommies won’t forget you XO… RIP."

@heistolu_ said:

"I have never seen his face anywhere online. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@larrizy said:

"Niniola was married?? Social media no be real life o...may his soul rest in peace."

Fans console Niniola as she grieves husband’s passing. Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing Beyoncé's album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Source: Legit.ng