Peekaboo braids are bold, playful, and perfect for changing your style without going full colour. This trendy hairstyle blends natural braids with hidden pops of colour underneath. You get a protective style that is low-maintenance and highly customisable. Peekaboo braids are a fun way to express creativity while keeping your natural hair safe.

Black and red peekaboo braids (L), Peekaboo braids with beads (C), Curly peekaboo braids (R). Photo: @stylesby_allure, @_braidsbae, @tydidmyhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Peekaboo braids are protective styles with hidden pops of colour underneath the top layer of braids.

with hidden pops of colour This design lets you experiment with colour without bleaching or damaging your natural hair.

without bleaching or damaging your natural hair. Customisable extensions make it easy to match your personality or occasion.

make it easy to match your personality or occasion. Proper upkeep ensures the braids stay neat and last between 4 and 8 weeks.

Moisturising, wrapping at night, and gentle washing are key to maintaining the look.

What are Peekaboo braids?

Peekaboo braids are a creative twist on traditional box braids. This style involves adding bright or bold-coloured extensions to the underside of your braids, while the top layer remains different.

The coloured sections "peek" through, giving the style its playful name. It is a subtle and standout way to experiment with colour without using bleach or dye.

The peekaboo effect brings a fresh take to protective styling, especially for those who love switching up their look.

How to do peekaboo braids

Peekaboo braids are easier to install than they look, especially once you know the steps. Follow these simple steps to create a bold and unique style.

Start by washing your hair with a moisturising shampoo and conditioner. Let it dry completely before braiding. This keeps your scalp clean and helps the braids last longer. Use a rat-tail comb to divide your hair into three parts—two smaller sections at the front and one large section at the back. Secure the front sections with clips or hair ties to keep them out of the way. Split the back section into smaller parts. Take one section, divide it into three strands, and place a coloured extension in the middle. Begin braiding tightly from the roots, adding the extension as you go. Repeat until the entire back section is complete. Unclip the front sections and divide each into smaller parts. Braid these using extensions that match your natural hair colour. This keeps the top layer neat and contrasts well with the hidden colours underneath. Trim any excess extension hair from the ends. Dip the braid tips into hot water to seal them. This helps smooth out frizz and locks the braids in place. Dry the braids gently with a towel and let them set. You can now style them as desired, while showing off the colourful peekaboo layers beneath.

Peekaboo braids hairstyles

Whether you are into beads, curls, or bright blends, these unique braids offer something exciting and customisable. Here are some creative designs to try out.

Peekaboo knotless braids

Peekaboo knotless braids blend the comfort of knotless braids with a cheeky splash of hidden colour. They feel lighter on your scalp and cause less tension, which means that you get to enjoy a protective hairstyle without the itch. The colour underneath adds personality without overwhelming your look, making this perfect for everyday wear or subtle glam.

Peekaboo braids with beads

Peekaboo braids with beads. Photo: @_braidsbae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you love a little jingle with your style, peekaboo braids with beads are the way to go. The beads sit at the ends of your hidden braids, offering a visual and audible twist. This look is playful, expressive, and great for turning heads—especially when the light catches your beads mid-swing.

Ombre peekaboo braids

Ombre peekaboo braids. Photo: @ombrekenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ombre peekaboo braids blend two or more colours into a soft gradient, usually hidden beneath the top layer of your braids. This option brings a stylish surprise every time you move your head or flip a braid.

Subtle pink peekaboo braids

Subtle pink peekaboo braids keep things sweet and soft, adding just a touch of pastel pink beneath natural-toned braids. This braided hairstyle works well if you’re after a feminine vibe without going full Barbie-core. It looks fresh and works beautifully in both casual and polished settings.

Black and red peekaboo braids

Black and red peekaboo braids. Photo: @stylesby_allure on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black and red peekaboo braids give off serious confidence. The red underneath brings drama and fire, while the black on top keeps things grounded. It is a fierce combo that looks especially striking under sunlight or when styled into updos.

Black and blonde peekaboo braids

Black and blonde peekaboo braids create the perfect contrast. The light blonde tones peek out beneath the black for an eye-catching finish that doesn’t feel too loud. This mix works great for those who like boldness without straying too far from the classics.

Colourful peekaboo braids

Colourful peekaboo braids. Photo: @scotttynesha14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Colourful peekaboo braids are for those who love a full spectrum of fun. Think rainbows, pastels, neons—or even a blend of all three. These braids don't hold back as they make a loud, playful style statement wherever you go.

Gold peekaboo braids

Gold peekaboo braids. Photo: @femmedoesmyhair_ke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gold peekaboo braids add a touch of glam to your everyday style. The golden tones shimmer beneath your braids, offering a glow-up moment with every flip. Whether you are dressing up or down, the gold gives your hair a luxe, polished edge.

Black and white peekaboo braids

Black and white peekaboo braids go for a clean, bold contrast that always looks sharp. The white peeks out beneath the black for a monochrome vibe with edge. This one is great if you want a statement look that still feels sleek and modern.

Curly peekaboo braids

Curly peekaboo braids. Photo: @tydidmyhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Curly peekaboo braids let you have the best of both worlds—neat braids up top and playful curls underneath. The curls bring volume and softness, peeking out just enough to add texture and flair. It is a cute twist that adds movement and bounce to your look.

Blue peekaboo braids

Blue peekaboo braids offer a cool, refreshing twist—think ocean vibes but for your hair. The hidden blue pops out from underneath and adds a fun contrast against darker braids. This colour choice stands out while still feeling calm and wearable.

Peekaboo braids upkeep and maintenance tips

With the right care, you will enjoy vibrant colours and healthy hair underneath. Here are simple tips to help you maintain your peekaboo braids with ease.

Washing : Clean your braids gently using diluted, colour-safe shampoo. Focus on your scalp and rinse well to keep the colours fresh and the hair clean. Avoid rubbing or scrubbing to prevent frizz.

: Clean your braids gently using diluted, colour-safe shampoo. Focus on your scalp and rinse well to keep the colours fresh and the hair clean. Avoid rubbing or scrubbing to prevent frizz. Protection : Sleep with a silk or satin bonnet or scarf to reduce friction. This helps keep the braids smooth and prevents them from drying out. A silk or satin pillowcase is also a good option.

: Sleep with a silk or satin bonnet or scarf to reduce friction. This helps keep the braids smooth and prevents them from drying out. A silk or satin pillowcase is also a good option. Frizz control: Use mousse or braid spray to tame flyaways. Smooth the product gently over your braids with your hands to refresh the look without buildup.

Use mousse or braid spray to tame flyaways. Smooth the product gently over your braids with your hands to refresh the look without buildup. Moisturising : Keep your scalp nourished with lightweight oils like jojoba or argan oil. Apply directly to the scalp and massage gently. Avoid thick products that cause buildup or weigh down the braids.

: Keep your scalp nourished with lightweight oils like jojoba or argan oil. Apply directly to the scalp and massage gently. Avoid thick products that cause buildup or weigh down the braids. Tightening loose braids: If any braids begin to loosen, re-braid them carefully. Keeping the style tidy will help it last longer and maintain its shape.

How long do Peekaboo braids last?

Peekaboo braids can last between 4 and 8 weeks, depending on how well you maintain them. The quality of the extensions and your daily hair routine also affect their lifespan. Keeping your scalp clean and your braids neat can extend their wear.

Can peekaboo braids get wet?

Peekaboo braids can get wet, but you should protect them when possible. Use a swim cap while swimming and rinse your braids with clean water afterwards. This prevents chlorine or salt buildup, keeping your braids looking their best.

Peekaboo braids continue to stand out as a versatile and stylish option in the world of protective hairstyles. Their ability to blend colour and creativity makes them a favourite for casual and bold looks. With proper care, they last for weeks while keeping your hair safe underneath.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about great teenage girl hairstyles that are currently trending. Teenage girls love looking trendy, and a unique hairstyle is one of the things they would like to be identified with.

There are many teenage girl hairstyles you can choose from, and that may present a challenge if you do not know the styles. Read on to discover versatile hairstyles for teenage girls that can be worn to formal or casual events.

Source: Legit.ng